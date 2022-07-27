CGG and bp Sign Multi-Year Data Transformation Agreement

English French

Paris, France – July 27, 2022



CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, today announced a major multi-year global data transformation and curation agreement with bp, that will play a key role in supporting bp’s Subsurface digital strategy.

Ariel Flores, SVP Subsurface, bp, said: “In our ambition to become ever more predictable and efficient in underpinning our investment decisions, we believe this agreement will provide a true win-win opportunity to leverage the capability of both companies in bringing the hidden value of unstructured data directly into the hands of our Subsurface practitioners.”

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “We are delighted to have been selected by bp, with whom we have worked closely for many decades, for this innovative data transformation and curation partnership. This major contract recognizes the lead our Data Hub group have taken to leverage CGG’s highly differentiating subsurface and data science expertise and technology to support our clients in their digital transformation journeys. By unlocking the true value of huge volumes of disparate unstructured data, asset teams can focus on generating new insights to better understand uncertainty and risk, improve decision-making, and deliver business value.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

