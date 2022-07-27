Harju Elekter signed a contract with the European Organization for Nuclear Research

English Estonian

AS Harju Elekter Elektrotehnika, the Estonian manufacturing company of Harju Elekter Group, signed on 26 July 2022 a three-year contract with CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, for the supply of low voltage switchgear for a total estimated volume over 1 million euros, with an option for a two-year extension.

For Harju Elekter, the contract provides an opportunity to collaborate innovatively with an international research organization and contribute to the development of research technology.

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, operates the world's largest particle physics laboratory and the most powerful particle accelerator, the LHC. CERN's main areas of research are elementary particle physics and nuclear physics. Founded in 1954, CERN has 33 Member and Associate Member states, including, since last year, Estonia.

Harju Elekter is an international industrial group with more than 50 years of experience, whose main activity is the development and production of electrical and automation equipment. Part of the technical solutions of Harju Elekter are aimed at the renewable energy sector, offering complete plans for solar power plants, electric vehicle charging stations, and other related solutions. Its factories in Estonia, Finland, Sweden, and Lithuania employ approximately 900 employees, and the Group’s revenue for the first six months 2022 was 79.2 million euros. The shares of Harju Elekter are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.