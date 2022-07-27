Change in the composition of the Management Board of Enefit Green

English Estonian

On today’s meeting the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green decided to approve the resignation of Linas Sabaliauskas, Member of the Management Board and Head of Developments, and to recall him from his position as a Member of the Management Board of Enefit Green from 1 August 2022.



Linas Sabaliauskas resigns from the board at his own request.

"For the past three years, Linas has devoted himself one hundred percent to the implementation of Enefit Green's growth plans. Together with his team, he has furnished Enefit Green's ambitious growth story with wind and solar projects, which are turning from plans to reality now. In the name of the entire team of Enefit Green I would like to thank Linas for the remarkable work done to build Enefit Green," said Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green.

The Management Board of Enefit Green will temporarily continue to work with three members. A search for candidates will be launched to find a new member of the Management Board responsible for development.

Until a new member of the Management Board is found, the functions of this position will be performed by the Chairman of the Management Board Aavo Kärmas. In addition, the Management Board consists of Innar Kaasik, COO and Veiko Räim, CFO.





Enefit Green is one of the leading diversified renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, cogeneration plants in Estonia and Latvia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland, a pellet plant in Latvia and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries and Finland. As of the end of 2021, the Group had a total installed electricity production capacity of 457 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 81 MW. During 2021, the Company produced 1,193 GWh of electricity and 618 GWh of heat.