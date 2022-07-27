United States Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market Report 2022: Bottom-up Research of 77 Submarkets - Cumulative 2022-30 Market to Reach $7.8 Trillion

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Climate Change Mitigation & Adaptation Market & Technologies - 2022-2030 - With Corona & COP26 Impacts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 376-page report contains a thorough analysis of 16 sectors, 60 technology and 5 revenue source markets, detailing 77 markets. According to the report, the cumulative 2022-30 market size will reach $7.8 trillion.
The American Market is driven by the following factors:
- From 2012 to 2021, the United States faced its warmest decade on record.
- Climate change is expected to boost the frequency of whether related calamities across the US in the coming years.
- The US annual emissions per person is over 15 tons, the leading nation by GHG emissions per person.
- The U.S. emit about 20% of the worldwide carbon dioxide emission.
- In 2021, about 29% of the GHG emissions of the country were from transportation, about 25% from electricity, about 23% from industry, about 13% from buildings and about 10% from agriculture.
- Growing public support. About 55% of the population believe that climate change is a major risk. While a third deny that human caused climate change exists.
- The federal government is engaged in collaborative efforts to advance climate related technology R&D and utilization (e.g., Mission Innovation and the Global Methane Pledge).
- Climate change boosts migration from Latin America.
- The US pledged to decrease by 2030 GHG emission by 50% from the 1990 level.
By 60 Technologies and Services:
- Biological Carbon Capture & Sequestration
- Carbon Capture & Storage
- Carbon Capture & Utilization
- Hydroelectric Power
- Geothermal Power Generation
- Direct Geothermal Heating & Cooling
- Bioenergy
- Marine Power
- Solar PV (Utility Scale)
- Rooftop Solar PV
- Concentrating Solar Power (CSP)
- Direct Solar Water Heating
- Offshore Wind Power
- Energy-Efficient Electric Appliances (w/o ACR)
- Air Sourced Heat Pumps
- Passenger BEV Cars
- Two & Three-Wheeler BEVs
- Freight BEVs
- Electric Buses
- Other BEVs
- EV Charging Systems
- Hydrogen Vehicles
- Hydrogen Electrolyzes
- Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure
- Green Hydrogen Production
- Methane Abatement
- Green Cement
- Green Steel
- Passive Green Buildings
- Grid Modernization
- Desalination Plants
- Onshore Wind Power
- Nuclear Energy Plants > 1 GW
- Small Nuclear Reactors
- Other Renewable Energy
- Grid-Scale Battery Storage
- Thermal Energy Storage
- Compressed-Air Storage
- Hydroelectric Energy Storage
- Other Energy Storage Modalities
- Waste to Energy Plants
- Low Carbon Fuels Manufacturing Plants
- Energy-Efficient Air Conditioning & Refrigeration (ACR)
- Precision Agriculture
- Regenerative agriculture
- Climate Adapted Water Infrastructure
- Water Redeemable Systems
- Precision Irrigation
- Climate Adapted Agriculture
- Reforestation
- Bioremediation
- Floods Control
- Wildfire Mitigation
- Weather Monitoring, Modeling & Forecasting
- Extreme Weather Public Warning Systems
- GHG Emission Tracking
- Big Data & AI
- Cybersecurity
- ICT (W/O Cyber, AI, Big Data)
- Other
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
- Infrastructure
- Product Sales
- Maintenance
- Upgrades
- Other
By 16 Sectors
- GHG Capture
- Renewable Energy
- Energy Storage
- Zero Emission Electric Utility Plants
- Green Fuel Production Plants
- Passive & Active Heating and Cooling
- Electric Vehicles Fleet
- Hydrogen Economy
- Green Materials
- Agriculture, Forests & Land
- Water
- Energy Efficient Buildings
- Extreme Weather Events Mitigation
- Software
- Electric Grid
- Other Sectors
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks are provided, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2020-2030 market
- Industry Value Chain
- Financing & Loans
- Governmental R&D Funding
