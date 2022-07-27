Bottled Water Market Size Worth USD 510 Billion by 2030 at 6.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Bottled Water Market Information by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 510 Billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 6.8% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Purified, contaminant-free drinking water packed in bottles is known as bottled water. It is readily available in adjacent retail stores and supermarkets in both plastic and glass water bottles and is the most practical means for the body to meet its demands for hydration. Increased per person spending and rapid urbanization are two important factors accelerating market growth. The number of consumers concerned about their welfare is growing due to growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of drinking filtered water. The bottled water market share is being driven by an increase in diseases caused by rising consumer demand, the use of contaminated water, and consumer awareness of the health benefits of drinking filtered water.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 510 Billion CAGR 6.8% (2020–2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Category, Distribution Channel, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increment In Open Mindfulness About Medical Problems in Nations expanding modernization

Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in the bottled water market are:

PepsiCo

Danone

Nestle Waters

Hangzhou Wahaha Group.

Sunny Delight Beverages Company

CG Roxane, LLC

Icelandic Glacial.

Vichy Catalan Corporation

Bebidas SA

SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED

Mountain Valley Spring Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Balance Trading Company

VOSS WATER

FIJI Water Company LLC and AJE

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The demand for bottled water has increased as people become more aware of waterborne illnesses like malaria, typhoid, dysentery, food poisoning, etc. Additionally, the need for safe and hygienic bottled water is growing as awareness of various health-related difficulties, such as neurological illnesses, reproductive issues, and gastrointestinal diseases. This could fuel the bottled water market during the anticipated growth timeframe. Factors including an increase in urban population, higher disposable income, higher standards of living, and the development of eco-friendly container materials are significant drivers of the bottled water market's expansion.

Because customers place more value on health and wellness, nutrient-fortified water is becoming more popular. The demand among business travelers, professionals in the workforce, and domestic consumption has been rising. Products with labels like "alkaline," "electrolyte-rich," "fortified," "caffeinated water," and "fortified with additional hydrogen or oxygen" have been more and more well-liked over the past few years.

Market Restraints:

However, it is anticipated that increased efforts to lessen environmental contamination brought on by the inappropriate disposal of plastic water bottles may impede market expansion. There are health risks associated with drinking bottled water. Due to the high energy requirements for water extraction, processing, and bottling, bottled water manufacturers are under growing pressure from environmentalists for their manufacturing practices. The environmental damage brought on by improper plastic bottle disposal adds another layer to this issue and will likely limit the future expansion of the bottled water industry in the United States.

COVID 19 Analysis

The bottled water sector faced logistical difficulties due to the extensive regulations by governments around the world to combat COVID-19. It has been more than one and a half years since the original global breakout of COVID-19. This entails raising the bottling capacity, acquiring more supplies for production and packaging, and speaking with retailers to gauge demand. Due to the risk of illness among the employees, some bottled water manufacturing enterprises have either shut down or reduced their operations. Because of this, bottled water manufacturing has decreased, which was already on the decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early lockdown months, demand for bottled water increased due to customers storing supplies in anticipation of lockdowns and shortages. However, the global tourism industry's losses quickly led to decreasing sales and a further reduction in the trend. However, due to the rise in demand for bottled water among food outlets and restaurants, lifting the ban following the COVID-19 scenario may improve the performance of the bottled water industry. Additionally, consumers are becoming more conscious of good cleanliness and health practices, which is predicted to increase demand for bottled water after the pandemic.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The largest market category for bottled water worldwide is still packaged drinking water.

By Packaging

The highest growing sector for bottled water was plastic bottles.

By Pack Size

The leading market category for bottled water worldwide was 500 ml and up.

By Application

The largest market sector for bottled water was filler and capper.

By Technology

The market category for RO-bottled water was the strongest.

Regional Insights

The largest CAGR is anticipated for the Asia-Pacific bottled water market. The rise in demand for bottled water in nations like China, India, Japan, Australia, and others is blamed for this. Following China's bottled water use are nations like India and Japan. Asia-Pacific is also a desirable market for manufacturers worldwide because of low labor costs, startup costs for manufacturing facilities, and low prices for bottled water. These elements fuel the demand for bottled water in this area.

Incorporating vital components like protein, vitamins, amino acids, and minerals in different functional beverages is blamed for the spike in demand for fortified beverages. The market is projected to grow due to the launch of new and inventive functional water kinds from beverage production companies that produce water using altered protein and mineral blends. Because it appeals to health-conscious consumers, available water is steadily becoming a significant commercial and popular beverage category in the North American region, including the United States and Canada. As a result, the demand for bottled water is growing. As a result, the demand for bottled water is growing. The nation's top producers and marketers have begun to promote functional water as a substitute for fruit juices and fizzy beverages.

