Global Bot Services Markets Report 2022-2027: Integration of Chatbots with Social Media Platforms to Augment Marketing Strategy and Innovations in AI and ML Technologies

The global bot services market is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.2%

Various factors such as initiatives toward the development of self-learning chatbots to deliver a more human-like conversational experience, ability to replace human agents in customer service, and increased user engagement on social media platforms are expected to offer opportunities for the bot services market across the globe.



Bots are primarily used as conversational tools to improve end user engagement, thereby enhancing user experience. Bots have become a predominant component of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven technologies over the past few years. There have been continuous developments in building highly advanced frameworks and platforms catering efficiently to end users. Recently, the deployment of bots has increased significantly across various verticals.



Factors such as integration of chatbots with social media to augment marketing strategy, innovations in AI and ML technologies for chatbots resulting in better customer experience, rise in the need for 24x7 customer support at a lower operational cost, customer service automation during and post COVID-19, and minimization of human errors leads to an increase in accuracy to boost the demand for bot services in the market. Organizations across the globe are dedicatedly investing in AI and ML technologies to improve user experience and stay competitive in the changing market environment.



COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on people's lives and livelihoods across the world. Individuals and customer service teams found it challenging to handle client inquiries and maintain satisfaction metrics to respond to the urgent needs of their customers. Customer interactions with firms, particularly during times of crisis, can have an instant and lasting impact on their sense of trust and loyalty.

Customer experience (CX) leaders need to adapt and react to longer-term changes in customer behavior. Both the decrease in disposable income and the psychological impact of COVID-19 have an impact on consumer spending. Consumers in Brazil, Japan, Italy, and Spain, for example, have ceased making non-essential purchases and have become pickier, feeling more financially overwhelmed and prioritizing financial recovery.



The content management segment to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on applications, the bot services market is segmented into customer engagement & retention, workforce management, agent performance management, content management, appointment scheduling, employee onboarding, and others. The content management segment is estimated to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Customers these days want to read bite-sized content.

Bots can be programmed to just offer news summaries and share specifics as users inquire about them. Thus, bots become a great technique for media publishers to communicate with their audiences and track engagement to acquire useful information about reader interests. Moreover, bot services provide users with a rich set of responses by incorporating various different response types to improve the user experience.



The social media segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on mode of channel, the bot services market is segmented into website, contact centers, social media, and mobile applications. The social media segment is expected grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Social media platforms include messenger apps and social media networks, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Skype, Kik, Telegram, WeChat, and Line.

A massive number of active users on social media platforms is driving businesses to communicate with the end users via bots on these social media platforms. Bots implemented on social media platforms help organizations deliver personalized, self-service, and social experiences to their customers.



Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific bot services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.3% from 2022 to 2027, due to growing industrialization in this region.

This market is also expected to account for the significant adoption of bot services. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leveraging information-intensive AI technologies, and bot service is one of the leading technology trends. IBM, Google, and AWS are the vendors operating in the market in the region, along with several other significant bot service providers.

The adoption of AI technologies by companies across different verticals, such as BFSI, travel, hospitality, and retail, is expected to contribute to the growth of the bot services market in Asia Pacific.

Premium Insights

Integration of Chatbots with Social Media Platforms to Augment Marketing Strategy and Innovations in AI and ML Technologies

The Content Management Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2022

The Customer Engagement & Retention Application and the BFSI Vertical to Account for the Largest Shares in the Market in 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Integration of Chatbots with Social Media to Augment Marketing Strategy

Innovations in AI and ML Technologies for Chatbots Resulting in Better Customer Experience

Rise in the Need for 247 Customer Support at a Lower Operational Cost

Customer Service Automation During and Post COVID-19

Minimization of Human Error Leads to Increased Accuracy

Restraints

The Inability of Bots to Make Dynamic Decisions

Lack of Accuracy in Voice Authentication of Users

Opportunities

Increased User Engagement on Social Media Platforms

Ability to Replace Human Agents in Customer Service

Initiatives Toward the Development of Self-Learning Chatbots to Deliver a More Human-Like Conversational Experience

Challenges

Reluctance to Use Bots for Various Applications

Shortage of Skilled Workforce for Better Execution of the AI-Based Projects

Cumulative Growth Analysis

Industry Trends

Bot Services Market: Evolution

Ecosystem

Supply Chain Analysis

Market: COVID-19 Impact

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients of the Market

Technology Analysis

Machine Learning and Bot Services

Deep Learning and Bot Services

Natural Language Processing and Bot Services

Cloud Computing and Bot Services

Case Study Analysis

BFSI

Case Study: Bradesco and IBM Worked Together to Develop a Team That Taught Watson About the Bank's Products and Services to Have Better Interaction with Clients

Case Study: Elevating Customer Support for the World's Leading Insurance Company Using AI

Case Study: Enabling Citibank to Provide Seamless Customer Experience

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Case Study: Simplifying Prescription Refills Through a Contextual AI Assistant

Case Study: Tia Selected Rasa's NLU to Incorporate HIPAA Compliance and Improve Efficiency

IT and Telecom

Case Study: Transforming Vodafone's Customer Care Strategy with a Digital Assistant Built on Azure Cognitive Services

Case Study: Elisa Estonia Deployed Mindtitan's Chatbot to Analyze Incoming Chats and Improve Customer Experience

Case Study: Indian Information Systems Company Processes Huge Number of Records a Day

Retail and e-Commerce

Case Study: Leading UK Integrated Digital Retailer and Financial Services Provider Fully Embraced Conversational Customer

Engagement

Case Study: Enabling Retailers to Deliver Personalized Conversational Experiences Across a Range of Customer Touchpoints

Government

Case Study: Built the World's Largest WhatsApp Chatbot for the Government of India's Ocial COVID-19 Helpline

Media and Entertainment

Case Study: Dream 11 Implemented Haptik's Support Bot to Enhance Customer Support During Seasonal Spike

Case Study: Pandorabots Provides Superfish with a Standardized Solution for English Language Learning in Rural Areas of China

Regulatory Implications

General Data Protection Regulations

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

SOC 2 Type II Compliance

ISO/IEC 27001

The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Companies Mentioned

[24]7.AI

Alvaria

Artificial Solutions

Avaamo

AWS

Baidu

Botego

Chatfuel

CM.com

Cognigy

Creative Virtual

eGain

Engati

Enterprise Bot

Google

Gupshup

Haptik

IBM

Inbenta

Kore.AI

Meta

Microsoft

Morph.AI

Oracle

Pandorabots

Pypestream

Rasa

SAP

ServisBOT

Webio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwhux2

