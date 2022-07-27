Global Clinical Infant Nutrition Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2021-2026: Analysis of the Competitive Landscape Based on Recent Developments and Segmental Revenues

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Infant Nutrition: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report will provide detailed information regarding the infant nutrition market. It analyzes the market trends of infant nutrition with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2026 (i.e., forecast period 2021 through 2026) and regional markets of infant nutrition devices.
This report will highlight the current and future market potential for infant nutrition, as well as a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also covers market projections for 2026 and the market shares for key market players.
Based on infant formulas, the market is segmented into specialized infant formulas and standard infant formulas. Based on nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral and parenteral nutrition. The market is also segmented by powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use formula.
The market has been segmented into various major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analysis of major countries (e.g., the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, India) will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are provided using 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, including country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles, and market-specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze future market trends. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided to enable easy decision making.
Company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Danone, Fresenius, Nestle, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
Report Includes
- 17 data tables and 32 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for clinical infant nutrition
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical sales data for 2018-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the current and future market potential for clinical infant nutrition, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
- Evaluation and forecast the clinical infant nutrition market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by nutrition type, formulation technique, product form, and geographic region
- Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, along with technology advances and regulatory implications within the marketplace
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Market Overview
- History of the Development of Infant Formula
- Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- Canada
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Exempt Infant Formulas
- Future Perspective
- New Entrants and Their Product Pipelines
- Trends in Innovation
- Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
- Patent Review
Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
- Overview
- Covid-19 Crisis
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Clinical Infant Nutrition
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain
- Covid-19 Measures
- Current Outlook
Chapter 6 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
- Infant Nutrition Value Chain
- Infant Nutrition and New Zealand
- China
- Infant Nutrition Sales Channels
- Identification of Value-Added Services
- Infant Nutrition Supply Chain
- Recent Issues in the Supply Chain
- Shortage of Infant Formulas
- Infant Nutrition Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
- Distribution of Infant Nutrition
Chapter 7 Infant Formula Market Breakdown
- Specialized Infant Formulas
- Organic Formula
- Probiotics
- Prebiotics
- Preterm Formula
- Milk Formulas for Individuals With Inborn Errors of Metabolism
- Standard Infant Formula
- Milk-Based Formula
- Hydrolyzed and Soy-Based Formula
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Nutrition Type
- Enteral Nutrition
- Oral Nutritional Supplements
- Tube Feeding
- Enteral Feed Administration
- Enteral Feeding Pump
- Parenteral Nutrition
- Total Parental Nutrition Constituents
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Form
- Powdered Formula
- Ready-To-Feed Formulas
- Concentrated Liquid Formulas
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
- Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Porter's Analysis
- Pest Analysis
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
- Major Players
- Major Share Analysis
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Major Companies
- Abbott
- Baxter International Inc.
- Dana Dairy Group Ltd
- Danone S.A.
- Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa
- Glanbia plc
- Nestle
- Perrigo Co. plc
- Prolacta Biosciences Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Mead Johnson & Co. LLC)
Emerging Companies
- Ausnutria Dairy Co. Ltd.
- Babylicious Ltd.
- Babynat Organic
- Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad
- Ella's Kitchen
- Fasska S.A.
- Goldencrops Corp.
- Guangdong Yashili Group Co. Ltd.
- Hero Group
- Hipp Organic Baby Food
- Holle Baby Food GmbH
- Jiangxi Meilu Dairy Co. Ltd.
- Lo Bello Fosfovit Srl
- Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.
- Pbm Products LLC
- Shandong Yingerle Hwa Tai Food Industry Co. Ltd
- United Dairy Ltd.
- Yubao Goat Dairy Co. Ltd.
