Global Clinical Infant Nutrition Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2018-2021 & 2021-2026: Analysis of the Competitive Landscape Based on Recent Developments and Segmental Revenues

The current report will provide detailed information regarding the infant nutrition market. It analyzes the market trends of infant nutrition with data from 2020, estimates from 2021, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR) through 2026 (i.e., forecast period 2021 through 2026) and regional markets of infant nutrition devices.

This report will highlight the current and future market potential for infant nutrition, as well as a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. It report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. It also covers market projections for 2026 and the market shares for key market players.

Based on infant formulas, the market is segmented into specialized infant formulas and standard infant formulas. Based on nutrition type, the market is segmented into enteral and parenteral nutrition. The market is also segmented by powdered formula, concentrated liquid formula and ready-to-use formula.

The market has been segmented into various major geographic regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analysis of major countries (e.g., the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Japan, China, India) will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are provided using 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.

A holistic study of the market has been carried out, incorporating various factors, including country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles, and market-specific microeconomic influences needed to analyze future market trends. Key vendor analysis, new products, developments and financials are also provided to enable easy decision making.

Company profiles of major market players, including Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Danone, Fresenius, Nestle, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Report Includes

17 data tables and 32 additional tables

An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for clinical infant nutrition

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical sales data for 2018-2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential for clinical infant nutrition, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Evaluation and forecast the clinical infant nutrition market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis segmented by nutrition type, formulation technique, product form, and geographic region

Assessment of major driving factors, trends, opportunities and challenges in this innovation driven market, along with technology advances and regulatory implications within the marketplace

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Market Overview

History of the Development of Infant Formula

Regulatory Landscape

North America

Canada

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Exempt Infant Formulas

Future Perspective

New Entrants and Their Product Pipelines

Trends in Innovation

Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue

Patent Review

Chapter 5 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Overview

Covid-19 Crisis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Clinical Infant Nutrition

Impact of Covid-19 on the Supply Chain

Covid-19 Measures

Current Outlook

Chapter 6 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

Infant Nutrition Value Chain

Infant Nutrition and New Zealand

China

Infant Nutrition Sales Channels

Identification of Value-Added Services

Infant Nutrition Supply Chain

Recent Issues in the Supply Chain

Shortage of Infant Formulas

Infant Nutrition Industry: Supply Chain Strategy

Distribution of Infant Nutrition

Chapter 7 Infant Formula Market Breakdown

Specialized Infant Formulas

Organic Formula

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Preterm Formula

Milk Formulas for Individuals With Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Standard Infant Formula

Milk-Based Formula

Hydrolyzed and Soy-Based Formula

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Nutrition Type

Enteral Nutrition

Oral Nutritional Supplements

Tube Feeding

Enteral Feed Administration

Enteral Feeding Pump

Parenteral Nutrition

Total Parental Nutrition Constituents

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Form

Powdered Formula

Ready-To-Feed Formulas

Concentrated Liquid Formulas

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Porter's Analysis

Pest Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Major Players

Major Share Analysis

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Major Companies

Abbott

Baxter International Inc.

Dana Dairy Group Ltd

Danone S.A.

Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

Glanbia plc

Nestle

Perrigo Co. plc

Prolacta Biosciences Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (Mead Johnson & Co. LLC)

Emerging Companies

Ausnutria Dairy Co. Ltd.

Babylicious Ltd.

Babynat Organic

Dutch Lady Milk Industries Berhad

Ella's Kitchen

Fasska S.A.

Goldencrops Corp.

Guangdong Yashili Group Co. Ltd.

Hero Group

Hipp Organic Baby Food

Holle Baby Food GmbH

Jiangxi Meilu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Lo Bello Fosfovit Srl

Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

Pbm Products LLC

Shandong Yingerle Hwa Tai Food Industry Co. Ltd

United Dairy Ltd.

Yubao Goat Dairy Co. Ltd.

