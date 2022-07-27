English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 27 July 2022 at 12:15 EEST

Correction: Uponor Corporation’s Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2022



Uponor Corporation corrects the Eliminations figure presented in two tables in its Half-Year Financial Report January–June 2022 that was published on 27 July 2022 at 8:00 am EEST.

There was an error in the Eliminations figure for 4–6/2022 in the tables (Operating profit by division, Comparable operating profit by division) on page 6 of the report. The correct Eliminations figure is -1.5 MEUR (previously reported -2.2 MEUR).



The corrected tables are shown below. Uponor’s corrected Half-Year Financial Report 2022 is attached to this release.

Operating profit by division (April–June):

M€ 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 Change Building Solutions – Europe* 16.9 20.9 -19.1% Building Solutions – North America 23.2 23.0 +0.7% (Building Solutions – North America (M$)) 24.4 27.7 -12.0% Uponor Infra 7.5 6.8 +10.7% Others -3.3 -2.4 Eliminations -1.5 -1.3 Total 42.8 47.0 -8.9%

*Includes the operating profit of Capricorn S.A. as of 1 Nov 2021

Comparable operating profit by division (April–June):

M€ 4–6/2022 4–6/2021 Change Building Solutions – Europe* 24.2 21.9 +10.2% Building Solutions – North America 23.2 23.0 +0.6% (Building Solutions – North America (M$)) 24.4 27.8 -12.1% Uponor Infra 7.7 6.8 +12.6% Others -3.0 -2.2 Eliminations -1.5 -1.3 Total 50.5 48.2 +4.8%

*Includes the operating profit of Capricorn S.A. as of 1 Nov 2021

