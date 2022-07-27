The Worldwide Halal Cosmetics Industry is Expected to Reach $79.8 Billion by 2028

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Cosmetics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The halal cosmetics market is expected to grow from US$ 36,686.54 million in 2022 to US$ 79,861.73 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Halal cosmetic products are those products in which no animal product is used; they are completely free from animal-derived ingredients and are named halal according to Islamic law.



Based on product type, the global halal cosmetics market is segmented into skincare, haircare, makeup, and others. In 2020, the skincare segment led the halal cosmetics market. The growing awareness about skin-friendly beauty products and the benefits of skin nourishment products in cosmetics is providing growth opportunities for the skincare segment in the halal cosmetics market. The expansion of the halal cosmetics industry to different customers base has resulted in a massive global increase in demand for the products, as well as an increase in acceptance of their development in the skincare market.



The halal cosmetics market, based on geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global market. The changing lifestyle of consumers and the increased awareness about animal welfare are driving the demand for halal cosmetics in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the increased population of Muslims in Southeast Asian countries and increased spending on cosmetic products are driving the halal cosmetics market. The Middle East & Africa is the second-largest market for halal cosmetics, and Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the halal cosmetics market. The rapidly expanding e-commerce platforms, rapidly increasing Muslim population, and growing consumer preference for natural & effective cosmetic products is driving the halal cosmetics market in the Middle East and Africa.



Many industries, such as the consumer goods industry, faced unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shortage of raw materials and labor, the shutdown of factories, and other operational difficulties due to COVID-19 safety protocols adversely affected the halal cosmetics market. The lockdown severely impacted the supply and production of halal cosmetics, thus, restraining the market's growth. However, vaccination drives have led to a rise in business activities worldwide. The economies are reviving their operations, and the demand for halal cosmetics is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Key manufacturers have resumed their operations, thereby restoring the production capacity of halal cosmetics.



Clara International Beauty Group; Inglot Cosmetics; Inika Organic Australia; IVY Beauty Corporation; MMA Bio Lab Sdn Bhd; OnePure, LLC; PT Paragon Technology and Innovation; PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd.; Sampure Minerals; and IBA Cosmetics are among the leading players in the halal cosmetics market. These companies are adopting strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and product launches to expand their geographic presence and consumer bases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Global Halal Cosmetics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Lucrative growth in South East Asian Countries

5.1.2 Mandate in Halal Certification by Islamic countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Challenges faced in Marketing the Halal Cosmetic Products

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Islamic Population across the World

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Consumer Focus on Religiously Sensitive Skincare Products

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints

6. Global Halal Cosmetics - Market Analysis

6.1 Global Halal Cosmetics Market Overview

6.2 Global Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (USD Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Halal Cosmetics Market Players

7. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Halal Cosmetics Market Breakdown, by Product Type, 2021 & 2028

7.3 Skincare

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Skincare: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Haircare

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Haircare: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Makeup

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Makeup: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis - By Category

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Halal Cosmetics Market Breakdown, by Category, 2021 & 2028

8.3 Men

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Men: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Women

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Women: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Unisex

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Unisex: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Global Halal Cosmetics Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Halal Cosmetics Market Breakdown, by Distribution Channel, 2021 & 2028

9.3 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Specialty Stores

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Specialty Stores: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Online Retail

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Online Retail: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Halal Cosmetics Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Halal Cosmetics Market - Geographic Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Halal Cosmetics Market

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles

12.1. CLARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY GROUP

12.1.1. Key Facts

12.1.2. Business Description

12.1.3. Products and Services

12.1.4. Financial Overview

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Developments

12.2. INGLOT COSMETICS

12.2.1. Key Facts

12.2.2. Business Description

12.2.3. Products and Services

12.2.4. Financial Overview

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Developments

12.3. INIKA ORGANIC AUSTRALIA

12.3.1. Key Facts

12.3.2. Business Description

12.3.3. Products and Services

12.3.4. Financial Overview

12.3.5. SWOT Analysis

12.3.6. Key Developments

12.4. IVY BEAUTY CORPORATION

12.4.1. Key Facts

12.4.2. Business Description

12.4.3. Products and Services

12.4.4. Financial Overview

12.4.5. SWOT Analysis

12.4.6. Key Developments

12.5. MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD

12.5.1. Key Facts

12.5.2. Business Description

12.5.3. Products and Services

12.5.4. Financial Overview

12.5.5. SWOT Analysis

12.5.6. Key Developments

12.6. ONEPURE, LLC

12.6.1. Key Facts

12.6.2. Business Description

12.6.3. Products and Services

12.6.4. Financial Overview

12.6.5. SWOT Analysis

12.6.6. Key Developments

12.7. PT PARAGON TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

12.7.1. Key Facts

12.7.2. Business Description

12.7.3. Products and Services

12.7.4. Financial Overview

12.7.5. SWOT Analysis

12.7.6. Key Developments

12.8. PHB ETHICAL BEAUTY LTD.

12.8.1. Key Facts

12.8.2. Business Description

12.8.3. Products and Services

12.8.4. Financial Overview

12.8.5. SWOT Analysis

12.8.6. Key Developments

12.9. SAMPURE MINERALS

12.9.1. Key Facts

12.9.2. Business Description

12.9.3. Products and Services

12.9.4. Financial Overview

12.9.5. SWOT Analysis

12.9.6. Key Developments

12.10. IBA COSMETICS

12.10.1. Key Facts

12.10.2. Business Description

12.10.3. Products and Services

12.10.4. Financial Overview

12.10.5. SWOT Analysis

12.10.6. Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdli5m

Attachment