Geosynthetics Market to Reach USD 45.25 Billion by 2026 - With 6.6% CAGR

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global geosynthetics market size is set to gain traction from the increasing usage of sustainable building materials. Geosystems reduce the usage of natural materials, such as aggregates and sand, thereby simplifying construction activities. In a typical cross-section, for instance, the depth of aggregate layer can be cut off so that less mining is needed for the construction of roads.

The above information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Geosynthetics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Product (Geotextile Geogrid, Geonets, Geocells, Geofoam, Geosynthetic Clay Liner, Geocomposites), By Application and Regional Forecast 2019-2026.” As per the report, the geosynthetics market size stood at USD 27.16 billion in 2018. It is set to reach USD 45.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Geosynthetics Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 27.16 billion Revenue forecast in 2026 USD 45.25 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.6% 2019-2026 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2019 - 2026

Besides, the ever-increasing demand for various metals from construction, automobile, and electronic industries has thereby, attracted the attention of many companies and hence, they have begun expanding their mineral exploration projects. Coupled with this, ongoing infrastructure projects and rapid industrialization would drive the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand from Mining Sector to Propel Growth

Nowadays, geosynthetic materials are utilized for making waste barriers for mining by-products. Mining activities give out plenty of solid wastes, namely, waste rocks and tailings throughout the entire process that consists of waste disposal and containment. In this sector, geomembrane liners are extensively used for lining solutions, such as tailings impoundments, heap leaching, and evaporation ponds.

Numerous organizations are also providing several geomembrane solutions to the mining sector. This sector uses around 40% of the geomembrane production worldwide. These factors are set to boost the geosynthetics market growth during the forthcoming years. However, geogrids are often damaged when they are exposed to UV light and low temperatures. It may hinder the market growth.

Industry Segments-

Geotextile Segment to Lead Backed by Their Possession of Various Advantages

In terms of product, the market is grouped into geocomposites, geotextile, geosynthetic clay liners (GCLs), geonets, geogrids, geofoams, geomembranes, and geocells. Out of these, the geotextile segment held 30.47% geosynthetics market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of geotextiles in construction applications, namely, drainage structure, landfills, harbors, roads, and railroads to improve soil stabilization. Apart from that, the governments of various countries are investing huge sums, which, in turn, would boost the growth of this segment.

Moreover, they are conducting awareness programs regarding the functional advantages of these products unlike the conventional materials. A few of the benefits consist of superior load bearing capacity, high tensile strength permeability, and flexibility. Hence, it is upsurging the penetration of such products in agriculture, pavement repair, drainage, road construction, and soil erosion. They are mainly made up of polypropylene, polyethylene, or polyvinyl chloride (PVC). These further aid in preventing erosion by stabilizing soil.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Owing to Rapid Industrialization

Geographically, the market is segregated into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, North America held USD 10.27 billion geosynthetics market revenue in 2018 and is set to remain in the dominant position. The main reason for growth is the high demand for metals such as gold, bauxite, zinc, silver, and copper. It is enhancing the mining sector in the U.S.

Europe, on the other hand, is likely to remain in the second position after North America. This growth is stoked by the rising demand for buildings from the residential sector. High number of awareness campaigns about constructing environment-friendly infrastructure would also aid in the market growth in this region.

Lastly, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience substantial growth because of the increasing disposable income of the masses, as well as rising number of infrastructure development and renovation.

Competitive Landscape-

HUESKER Unveils ecoLine Geogrids; Groupe Solmax Acquires GSE Environmental

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises. They are mainly focusing on enhancing their businesses by delivering their products to various end-use application industries. Below are a couple of the latest industry developments:

