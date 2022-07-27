Wireless Infrastructure Market to Hit USD 427.43 by 2029 | At CAGR of 11.27%

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wireless infrastructure market size stood at USD 178.56 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 202.43 billion in 2022 to USD 427.43 billion by 2029, at an 11.27% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived these inputs in its latest research report, titled, “Wireless Infrastructure Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, surging demand for high-speed data across the residential and commercial sectors will trigger investments across emerging and advanced economies. A notable trend for satellite-based connectivity for the marine and defense sector will encourage investments in the portfolio. Bullish investments in 5G could provide promising growth opportunities over the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact

5G Deployment Witnessed Disruptions amidst Pandemic

Supply chain disruptions across major economies had a telling impact on the 5G deployment. Leading companies postponed or canceled their projects. Meanwhile, robust policies favored the introduction of 5G and business automation. The expansion of wireless infrastructure became pronounced as companies strived to overcome challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

Capgemini Engineering (France)

Ciena Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Huawei Technologies co., Ltd. (China)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

ZTE Corporation (China)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Nokia (Finland)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Mavenir (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 202.43 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 427.43 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.27% during 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018-2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Platform Analysis, By Infrastructure Analysis Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Capgemini Engineering (France), Ciena Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Fujitsu (Japan), Huawei Technologies co., Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.), ZTE Corporation (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Mavenir (U.S.) and Other key player Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Russia-Ukraine War Impact

Strong Demand for Wireless Services Expedites Production

Demand for advanced telecommunication equipment became pronounced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. European countries exhibited an exponential demand for advanced telecommunication equipment for navigation and military communication services. Prominently, demand for multi-platform anti-jamming antennas became noticeable to prevent intrusion and detection from enemies.

Segments

5G Connectivity to Remain Dominant with Rising Demand for High Speed

In terms of connectivity, the market is segregated into 3G, 2G, 4G & LTE, 5G, and satellite. The 5G segment will grow at a robust rate due to rising demand for broader connections, high-speed, and low latency. Growing usage of smart devices will further propel the demand for 5G technology.

Macro-cell to be Sought-after to Boost IoT, Mobile Device Coverage

With respect to infrastructure, the market is segregated into small cell, mobile core, carrier Wi-Fi, macro-cells, SATCOM, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS), cloud RAN, and backhaul. The macro-cells segment will observe a notable CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the need to boost mobile device, smartphone, and IoT device coverage.

Government & Defense Sector to Exhibit Profound Demand with Rising Investments in Military Domain

On the basis of the platform, the market is classified into commercial and government & defense. The government & defense segment is further sub-divided into homeland security, defense, and government institutions/agencies. The government & defense segment will grow due to soaring investments in the military and maritime sectors.

Report Coverage

The report offers a comprehensive perspective of the market size, share, revenue, and volume. It has deep-dived into SWOT analysis. Quantitative and qualitative assessments have provided a holistic view of the market. The primary interviews validate assumptions, findings, and the prevailing business scenarios. The report also includes secondary resources, such as annual reports, press releases, white papers, and journals.

Drivers and Restraints

Trend for IoT-based Electronic Devices to Drive Innovations

An exponential rise in data usage on defense vetronics and smartphones could spur the wireless infrastructure market share. Bullish demand for sensors, receivers, transmitters, and processors will augur well for the industry growth. To illustrate, in October 2021, COMSovereign collaborated with Total Network Solutions (TNS) to explore how blockchain technology could improve wireless network security in the U.S. Besides, soaring demand for advanced electronics devices in the aerospace and defense sector could expedite investments across the globe. However, prevailing concerns such as breaches of data privacy and network breach could impede the industry growth.

Regional Insights

North America to Provide Promising Opportunities with Presence of Leading Companies

The U.S. and Canada could witness investments galore in the wake of the growing expansion of 5G networks and infusion of funds into the military and defense sectors. Increased demand for satellite connections will spur the demand for autonomous vehicle infrastructure will bode well for the regional growth. Prominently, industrial automation could encourage leading companies to invest in North America.

Europe wireless infrastructure market growth will be pronounced with following the implementation of robust policies. Major companies, such as Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Inmarsat plc and Three UK, are expected to expedite investments in advanced wireless infrastructure solutions.

The Asia Pacific market outlook will be strong on the back of the expansion of smartphone users across China, India, and Australia. Wireless communication devices are expected to be sought-after as the demand for higher-speed and low latency continues to surge across the region. It is worth noting that the digitalization of the maritime and defense sector will bode well for regional growth.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Emphasize Meeting High Bandwidth Demand to Boost Portfolios

Leading companies are expected to invest in organic and inorganic strategies, including product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements, and R&D activities. Besides, major companies could invest in innovations and product offerings in the ensuing period.

Key Industry Development

November 2021 - T-Mobile Polska rolled out Long-Haul 400GbE Service with Ciena to keep up with the demand for high bandwidth from cloud and data services applications.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Impact of COVIC-19 Pandemic on the Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Steps Taken by the Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Impact



TOC Continued…!

