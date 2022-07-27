Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size [2022-2026] worth USD 1.76 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 12.1%

Pune India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global zero liquid discharge market size was USD 0.71 billion in 2028. According to Fortune Business Insights the global market size for zero liquid discharge is projected to grow USD 1.76 billion by 2026, at CAGR of 12.1 during forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Heightened intensity of urbanization across the globe will be the central force fueling the growth of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its new report, titled “Zero Liquid Discharge Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026”.

Heavy R&D Investment to Remain Cornerstone Strategy for Market Players

Wastewater management is an arduous task and requires critical engineering knowledge. As a result, many key players are focused on enhancing their R&D capacity to develop innovative and sustainable solutions, according to the zero liquid discharge market forecast.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 12.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 1.76 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 0.71 billion Historical Data for 2015-2017 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered By Technology (Thermal Based, Membrane Based), By Application (Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemical & Petrochemical, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, Others), and Regional Growth Drivers Promise of High Efficiency to Drive Market Growth Heavy R&D Investment to Remain Cornerstone Strategy for Market Players



Statistics computed by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) revealed that presently, nearly 55% of the global population is living in urban areas. However, by 2050, roughly 68% of the world’s population will be residing in urban areas, the DESA highlights. Rapid urbanization, though a strong indicator of economic prosperity, has detrimental effects on the environment on account of the pressure such large swathes of people and materials put on the limited water resources. The situation is exacerbated by water pollution caused by wastewater discharge in these areas, which, incidentally, is one of the leading zero liquid discharge market trends. According to the International Water Association, close to 80% of the untreated wastewater is discharged into water bodies. This is especially true in developing countries where population is already high and growing, creating a dire need for efficient zero liquid discharge (ZLD) systems. As per the zero liquid discharge market report, the value of this market stood at USD 0.71 billion in 2018.

Market Driver:

Promise of High Efficiency to Drive Market Growth

The ZLD systems market growth is predicated on the high efficiency standards offered by these units to industries. For example, ZLD systems bring down the cost of waste management as they reduce the volume of waste generated. Similarly, they are capable of recycling wastewater onsite, lowering the need for additional treatment of such water and thus saving costs. Estimates indicate that approximately 70% to 90% of this wastewater can be reused. Moreover, as the quantum of waste of decreased, fewer trucks and other vehicles will be needed to transport this waste to disposal sites. The cumulative ecological effect will be positive as fewer trucks on road will mean low emission of pollutants. Besides this, some ZLD technologies may also be able to recover useful materials such as ammonium sulfate, which can be used as fertilizer. These benefits are expected to boost the adoption rate of these systems, the ZLD market analysis predicts.





The report also shares the following insights:

Thorough analysis of all the market segments;

In-depth study of the various factors positively impacting the market;

Detailed assessment of the challenges confronting the market; and

Comprehensive research into impact that regional and competitive developments are likely to have on the market.

Regional Analysis:

Tight Regulations on Wastewater Discharge to Propel the Market in North America

The North America market size in 2018 stood at USD 0.24 billion and the region is anticipated to dominate the zero liquid discharge market share in the coming years. This is attributable to the stringent norms governing wastewater discharge and management in the region. For example, the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) framed new guidelines to monitor the discharge of toxic metals and other hazardous compounds into water bodies.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to offer lucrative opportunities as India and China step up their investment in wastewater treatment technologies. Rising power demand and speedy urbanization will fuel the market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, while advancements in ZLD systems by European Union (EU) member states will propel the market in Europe.





Industry Developments:

November 2019: The Mumbai-based renewables specialist Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. (GBL) unveiled its state-of-the-art ZLD facility in Sakarwadi in the state of Maharashtra. The upgraded plant aims to achieve ZLD by deploying processes such as reverse osmosis, agitated thin film drying, and biological treatment of effluents.

The Mumbai-based renewables specialist Godavari Biorefineries Ltd. (GBL) unveiled its state-of-the-art ZLD facility in Sakarwadi in the state of Maharashtra. The upgraded plant aims to achieve ZLD by deploying processes such as reverse osmosis, agitated thin film drying, and biological treatment of effluents. September 2019: Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) joined forces with the Perfact Group to promote the research institute’s TERI Advanced Oxidation Technology (TADOX). TERI’s creation offers a cost-effective and energy-efficient solution for wastewater treatment, facilitating zero liquid discharge and elevating water reuse efficiency.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Lenntech

Condorchem Envitech

Shiva Global Environmental Private Limited.

SafBon Water Technology

Aquatech

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Aquarion Group

Hydro Air Research

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Veolia Water Technologies

Arvind Envisol

Fluence Corporation Limited

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Thermal Based

Membrane Based

By Application:

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemical

Textiles

Pharmaceutical

Others





