Global and China Leading Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Report 2022: Mass Production of Innovative Cockpits Gathers Pace, and Penetration of New Technologies is on a Rapid Rise

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global and China Leading Tier1 Suppliers' Intelligent Cockpit Business Research Report, 2022 (I)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mass production of innovative cockpits gathers pace, and penetration of new technologies is on a rapid rise

Global OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are racing for the implementation of innovative "smart cockpit` technologies. In the next 2-3 years, we will see the mass production of many innovative intelligent cockpits which will experience a great revolution to HMI modes.





Intelligent Cockpit Computing Business: Development Towards Domain Integration and Central Computing

The development trends of intelligent cockpit computing unit: cockpit domain, domain integration, zonal, central computing platform, cloud computing. Judging from their moves in smart cockpit display business, domain integration and central computing will become the new focus of Tier 1 suppliers.



Through the lens of vehicle architecture, domain control unit (DCU) connects traditional cockpit electronic parts, and further integrates ADAS and V2X, beneficial to a better fusion of intelligent driving, in-vehicle connectivity, infotainment, etc. Ultimately, the vehicles will be centrally controlled by central controllers. A total solution turns a smart car into a mobile living space from a means of transportation.



Tier 1 suppliers of intelligent cockpit have started to integrate relevant ADAS functions in cockpit DCU and provide UX customization. Harman now supports the integration of L0 ADAS functions (including AR navigation, 360 surround view, DMS/OMS and E-mirror) into smart cockpit.



In the future, Harman will support L1-L2+ functions through the fusion of intelligent cockpit DCU and ADAS DCU, offering OEMs with opportunities to reduce costs and system complexity. Without additional hardware, intelligent cockpit platforms can be provided to automakers as standalone products through ADAS ECUs. Harman envisages the level 1 and 2 dual node concept being introduced into vehicles from 2024/2025 onwards.



Viewed from the deployment of chip vendors, Qualcomm prioritizes the chip fabrication process in both the 4th-Gen Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and the Snapdragon Ride Platform for Autonomous Driving simultaneously, so that the Snapdragon Ride SoC and the fourth-generation Snapdragon cockpit chip will achieve cross-domain converged computing. The L2+ version of NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 8.1 uses two Orin SoCs, one for autonomous driving and the other for in-cabin applications. Besides, NVIDIA has launched the DRIVE Concierge cockpit software solution and the DRIVE IX software stack enabling integration of in-cabin algorithms.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Cockpit Business of Continental

1.1 Operation of Continental

1.2 Continental's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

1.3 Continental's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

1.4 Continental's Vehicle Display Business

1.5 Continental's In-Cabin Thermal Management System Business

1.6 Continental's Telematics Business

1.7 Continental's Automated Parking Business

1.8 Continental's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

1.9 Continental's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

1.10 Continental's Cockpit Smart Surface Materials Business

1.11 Summary of Continental's Cockpit Business

2 Cockpit Business of Bosch

2.1 Operation of Bosch

2.2 Bosch's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

2.3 Bosch's Vehicle Display Business

2.4 Bosch's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

2.5 Bosch's Telematics Business

2.6 Bosch's Automated Parking Business

2.7 Bosch's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

2.8 Bosch's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

2.9 Summary of Bosch's Cockpit Business

3 Cockpit Business of Denso

3.1 Operation of Denso

3.2 Denso's Cockpit High Performance Computing Platform Business

3.3 Denso's Vehicle Display Business3.4 Denso's Head Unit and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

3.5 Denso's In-Cabin Thermal Management System Business

3.6 Denso's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

3.7 Denso's Telematics Business

3.8 Denso's Automated Parking Business

3.9 Denso's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

3.10 Summary of Denso's Cockpit Business

4 Cockpit Business of Faurecia

4.1 Operation of Faurecia

4.2 Faurecia's Cockpit Computing Platform Business

4.3 Faurecia's In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) Business

4.4 Faurecia's Vehicle Display Business

4.5 Faurecia's Cockpit of the Future Business

4.6 Faurecia's Automated Parking Business

4.7 Faurecia's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

4.8 Faurecia's Cockpit Security Solutions Business

4.9 Faurecia's Cockpit Smart Surface Materials Business

4.10 Faurecia's Seating Business in the Trend for Intelligent Cockpit

4.11 Summary of Faurecia's Cockpit Business

5 Cockpit Business of Panasonic

5.1 Operation of Panasonic

5.2 Panasonic's Cockpit Domain Controllers and Chips

5.3 Panasonic Intelligent Head Unit (IVI/Infotainment/Display)

5.4 Panasonic's Vehicle Display System

5.5 Panasonic T-BOX/C-V2X

5.6 Panasonic Automated Valet Parking (AVP) System

5.7 Panasonic Driver Monitoring System (DMS)

5.8 Panasonic Cockpit Security Modules

5.9 Summary of Panasonic's Cockpit Businesses

6 Cockpit Business of Valeo

6.1 Operation of Valeo

6.2 Valeo's Vehicle Display Business

6.3 Valeo's Cockpit Air Conditioner and Thermal Management System Business

6.4 Valeo's Telematics Business

6.5 Valeo's Automated Parking Business

6.6 Valeo's In-Cabin DMS/OMS Business

6.7 Summary of Valeo's Cockpit Business

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/huu0kr