Gravity and The Sandbox Signed a Partnership Agreement on Ragnarok IP Titles

Seoul, Korea, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that the company signed a partnership agreement with The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform.

Throughout the partnership, Gravity will build Ragnarok LAND in The Sandbox Metaverse Platform and will present various contents and NFT items based on Ragnarok IP. Gravity also plans to hold the Game Jam which is a contest that users can create their own games with the digital assets themed on Ragnarok characters, monsters and universe. As Ragnarok IP has high brand recognition around the world, users will experience abundant content provided by Gravity and The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a gaming platform that allows all players to create, to own their games, and to make profits on the metaverse.

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

