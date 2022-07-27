Brunswick Corporation Strengthens its Pre-Owned Boat Business as Boateka Opens Fully Integrated Sales and Refurbishment Center in Florida

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boateka, Brunswick Corporation’s (NYSE:BC) certified pre-owned boat business, announced today that it has opened a fully-integrated refurbishment and sales center in Merritt Island, Florida. The new 22,000-square-foot location is designed to enhance the boat-buying experience and provide continued synergies between Freedom Boat Club, Brunswick Boat Group, Mercury Marine, and Brunswick’s global parts and accessories businesses.

Since its launch in 2021, Boateka has operated from the Brunswick Integrated Manufacturing Center in Central Florida, however continued demand from boat buyers, including many first-time boat buyers seeking Boateka’s simplified, no-pressure platform necessitated a personalized and dedicated space. Over the past year, Boateka has differentiated itself in the marketplace through transparency and its refurbishment process – ensuring all boats undergo a comprehensive 100-point inspection to become Boateka-certified and feature a free 90-day warranty.

“This is an important milestone in the continued growth of Boateka," said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation Business Acceleration president. “We are uniquely positioned to deliver a scaled and differentiated business model based on the fleet supply from our more than 360 Freedom Boat Club locations as well as our connection to Brunswick and its industry leading brands and financial service offerings. The need to expand into a fully integrated facility is a function of our early success and is an affirmation from new boat buyers and long-time boaters that Boateka delivers a better pre-owned boat buying experience. We see opportunity to scale Boateka as a stand-alone business and partner throughout the industry. We are only just getting started.”

The new Merritt Island location enables the company to complete every aspect of its business on-site, from fully reconditioning each boat to inviting customers to view and purchase the refurbished boats on a showroom floor. The company fully reconditions each boat from bow to stern, with all operations done in-house, including engine service and repair, electrical and components, fiberglass, upholstery, detailing, and trailer fit.

“We have quickly become a trusted source for customers, including our Freedom Boat Club franchisees, who have been working directly with us as they update their fleet,” said Phil Greene, Boateka general manager. "Our goal is to expand industry participation by making the pre-owned boat buying experience frictionless and provide boat owners peace-of-mind when they buy from Boateka.”

In April, Brunswick introduced the next phase of its shared-access and pre-owned boat strategy, with multiple acquisitions across the Southeast. One of those acquisitions, Sinclair Marina, as planned, recently announced that it has already begun to develop a partnership with Boateka, setting the stage for continued growth across the region.



Boateka’s new sales and refurbishment center is at 1775 E Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island, FL 32952.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill, Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Advanced Systems Group, which includes industry-leading brands such as Simrad, Lowrance, C-MAP, B&G, MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, RELiON, Blue Sea Systems, CZone, and ASG Connect system integrators; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, Boateka, and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.