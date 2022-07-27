Graphene Market worth USD 900 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The graphene market value is projected to surpass USD 900 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Product properties, such as high electron mobility, permeability, and heat resistance, have led to its growing use in flexible radio frequency devices.

Aircraft production is increasing owing to growing air passenger traffic. Additionally, airlines in the region are growing their fleet size. For instance, in January 2019, Delta Airlines Inc. announced an expansion agreement with Airbus to order 15 more A220 aircraft. Airlines are also launching new routes to improve flight connections between smaller cities and hubs.

Graphene Oxide (GO) is manufactured by the powerful oxidation of graphite. The films of this product can be deposited onto any substrate. This makes it fit for use as electrode materials for batteries, solar cells, and capacitors. GO films can also be mixed with different polymers to enhance the properties of composite materials such as tensile strength, conductivity, and elasticity.

Some of the major findings of the graphene market report include :

Graphene is an evolving technology that has led to the production of remarkable equipment by developing medical devices, sensors, batteries, and faster CPUs, among others. The process and raw materials used in producing graphene are highly complex & expensive.

Increasing R&D investments by key manufacturers to widen the scope of applications across various end-user industries, including electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and energy, have resulted in several technological advancements in the graphene industry.

The other segment consists of multilayer graphene, few layers, etc. Few layers graphene comprises three to five layers, whereas multilayer graphene is made up of usually six to 10 layers.

Graphene market from monolayer & bi-layer segment is projected to register 25% CAGR during the forecast period.

Graphene market from monolayer & bi-layer segment is projected to register 25% CAGR during the forecast period. Mono-layer graphene is one-atom-thick and is manufactured by mechanical exfoliation. It is possible to create other materials by interjecting graphene layers with other compounds in mono-layer graphene. Bi-layer graphene has a zero bandgap. Bi-layer graphene is obtained by chemical vapor deposition and acts similar to a semiconductor.

The Europe graphene market will hold over 20% revenue share by 2030. The region has been making substantial R&D investments across the electronics industry to hasten the pace of new technologies and tap the potential of graphene. For instance, the European Union announced an investment amounting to around USD 1.3 billion in “The Graphene Flagship”, which is a consortium of academic & commercial research. In addition, the UK government is funding graphene research centers, which help in attaining promising gains in the overall market size by 2030.

The key graphene industry players are adopting various strategies such as expansion to improve their market presence and product portfolios in the regional markets. For instance, in October 2018, XG Sciences, Inc. completed the first phase of expansion in its newest 64,000 square-foot facility. The expansion added 90 metric tons of graphene nanoplatelet production capacity, thereby increasing the company’s total capacity to up to approximately 180 metric tons.

