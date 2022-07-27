Global offshore wind turbine market size to amass lucrative returns by 2026

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global offshore wind turbine market share is projected to witness commendable growth by the year 2026. The favorable renewable energy policies, large untapped potential of offshore wind energy, rising demand for renewable sources, and increasing R&D activities among key players are primarily propelling the overall industry growth.





The document also elaborates on several market segments including by installation, by rating, regional perspective, and competitive landscape. The information is poised to guarantee the highest level of profitability for investors and other stakeholders looking to venture into this business vertical.

In general, small surges in the speed of the wind cause significant gains during energy production. For instance, a turbine placed in an area with 15-mph wind is expected to produce twice as much wind as compared to 12-mph wind region. The demand for offshore wind turbines has significantly increased since these farms can produce more energy due to the faster wind speeds.

Offshore wind farms are known to offer various benefits including a domestic energy supply, zero water consumption, employment generation, efficient renewable energy delivery, and no emissions of greenhouse gases or other environmental pollutants, which in turn are adding traction to the overall market size.

By rating type

Based on the rating, the ≤ 2 MW segment is anticipated to grow significantly over the upcoming years, primarily attributable to the increasing number of experiments among numerous government and research organization.

Meanwhile, global offshore wind turbine market share from the >10 ≤ 12 MW segment is projected to register significant growth during the forecast timeline, owing to technological breakthroughs that have managed to improve the capacity of wind farms with a small component.

In terms of installation type

In terms of installation, the market is categorized into fixed and floating segments. Among these, the fixed offshore wind turbine market is estimated to record considerable growth in the upcoming years, ascribed to affordable costs and efficient power generating capabilities associated with the technology.

Overview of the regional outlook

Experts cite that North America offshore wind turbine industry will continue to witness significant growth in the ensuing years. Even Asia-Pacific and Europe will emerge as key revenue generators for the market participants given the positive outlook for renewable technologies and surging land acquisition costs.

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market by Rating (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

≤ 2 MW

>2≤ 5 MW

>5≤ 8 MW

>8≤10 MW

>10≤ 12 MW

12 MW

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market by Installation (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Floating

Component Tower Blades Other

Axis VAWT HAWT Down-wind Up-wind



Fixed

Component Tower Blades Other





Axis VAWT HAWT Down-wind Up-wind







Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

North America

Canada

U.S.





Asia Pacific

Taiwan

Vietnam

South Korea

Japan

China





Europe

Belgium

Ireland

Netherland

Denmark

Poland

Sweden

France

U.K.

Germany





Rest of the World

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Enercon GmbH

Suzlon Energy Limited

Bergey Windpower Co.

Nordex SE

Shanghai Electric

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Eolink

CSSC Haizhuang Windpower

Hitachi Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Envision Energy Limited

Senvion S.A.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

General Electric Company

MHI Vesta Wind Systems A/S

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Market definitions

1.3 Market estimates & forecast parameters

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Offshore wind turbine market 360 degree synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Rating trends

2.1.3 Installation trends

2.1.4 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Offshore Wind Turbine Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry Ecosystem

3.2.1 Vendor matrix

3.3 Innovation & sustainability

3.3.1 Enercon

3.3.2 General Electric

3.3.3 MHI Vestas

3.3.4 Siemens Gamesa

3.3.5 Nordex Acciona

3.3.6 Goldwind

3.4 Regulatory landscape

Chapter 4 Offshore Wind Turbine Market, By Rating

4.1 Offshore wind turbine market share by rating, 2019 & 2026

4.2 ≤ 2 MW

4.2.1 Global market from ≤ 2 MW, 2015 - 2026

4.2.2 Global market from ≤ 2 MW, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.3 >2≤ 5 MW

4.3.1 Global market from >2≤ 5 MW, 2015 - 2026

4.3.2 Global market from >2≤ 5 MW, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.4 >5≤ 8 MW

4.4.1 Global market from >5≤ 8 MW, 2015 - 2026

4.4.2 Global market from >5≤ 8 MW, by region, 2015 - 2026

4.5 >8≤10 MW

4.5.1 Global market from >8≤10 MW, 2015 - 2026

4.5.2 Global market from >8≤10 MW, by region, 2015 - 2026

Chapter 5 Offshore Wind Turbine Market, By Installation

5.1 Offshore wind turbine market share by installation, 2019 & 2026

5.2 Floating

5.2.1 Global market from floating, 2015 - 2026

5.2.2 Global market from floating, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3 Axis

5.2.3.1 Global market from floating, by axis, 2015 - 2026

5.2.3.2 Global market from floating, by axis, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.3 HAWT

5.2.3.3.1 Global market from axis, by HAWT, 2015 - 2026

5.2.3.3.2 Global market from axis, by HAWT, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.3.3 Up-wind

5.2.3.3.3.1 Global market from HAWT, by up-wind, 2015 - 2026

5.2.3.3.3.2 Global market from HAWT, by up-wind, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.3.4 Down-wind

5.2.3.3.4.1 Global market from HAWT, by down-wind, 2015 - 2026

5.2.3.3.4.2 Global market from HAWT, by down-wind, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.3.4 VAWT

5.2.3.4.1 Global market from axis, by VAWT, 2015 - 2026

5.2.3.4.2 Global market from axis, by VAWT, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.2.4 Component

Chapter 6 Offshore Wind Turbine Market, By Region





