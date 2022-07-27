Precision Drilling Corporation Announces 2022 Second Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This news release contains “forward-looking information and statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements” later in this news release. This news release contains references to certain Financial Measures and Ratios, including Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain (loss) on investments and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations, Net Capital Spending and Working Capital. These terms do not have standardized meanings prescribed under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies, see “Financial Measures and Ratios” later in this news release.

Precision Drilling announces 2022 second quarter financial results:

Revenue for the quarter was $326 million, an increase of 62% as compared with 2021 as our North American drilling activity increased by 38% and drilling day rates increased in the U.S. and Canada by 25% and 30%, respectively.

Strengthened our contract book with year-to-date additions of 39 term contracts.

Adjusted EBITDA (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) of $64 million increased 122% from $29 million the prior year quarter, reflective of our success in maximizing operating leverage in a growing activity environment. Current quarter Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by a $6.5 million (US$5 million) well control event, share-based compensation charges of $5 million and $9 million less of CEWS program assistance.

Net loss of $25 million or $1.81 per share compared with a net loss of $76 million or $5.71 per share in 2021.

Generated cash from operations and funds from operations (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) of $135 million and $60 million, respectively, as compared with $42 million and $13 million in 2021. Our increased activity, operational leverage and day rates, and lower share-based compensation charges contributed to higher cash generation in the current quarter.

Reduced our Senior Credit Facility balance by approximately $70 million during the quarter, ending with $52 million of cash and more than $540 million of available liquidity.

Increased our capital spending plan to $149 million in response to higher demand and expected customer contracted upgrades on over 20 drilling rigs for 2022.

Repurchased and cancelled 60,796 common shares for $5 million under our Normal Course Issuer Bid ( NCIB ).

). Completion and Production Services segment generated revenue of $33 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $5 million, increases of 60% and 14%, respectively, from the prior year second quarter.

Agreed to acquire the well servicing business and associated rental assets of High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (High Arctic) for $38 million subsequent to the end of the quarter.

Precision’s President and CEO, Kevin Neveu, stated:

“Precision’s strong second quarter financial results reflect steadily increasing customer demand and demonstrate the exceptional operational leverage inherent in Precision’s business model. Second quarter revenue was $326 million, 62% higher than the same period last year, and reported Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled from 2021. These strong results were underpinned by improving field margins and continued focus on cost management and cost control.

“We remain firmly on track to deliver on our 2022 strategic priorities, which include generating free cash flow and using cash generated to strengthen our balance sheet and reinvest in our business. Our High Performance, High Value strategy is well-aligned with customer objectives and demand for our services continues to strengthen. Even with commodity price volatility and recession concerns, our customers continue to seek the most efficient drilling rigs available as they remain focused on strict capital discipline and capital efficiency. Consequently, we expect both of our Super Triple and pad Super Single rig fleets to become fully utilized later this year.

“Our recent well servicing transaction adds 51 marketed well service rigs, increasing our marketed fleet to over 130 rigs in Canada. The transaction aligns with both our short-term and long-term strategic priorities, particularly leveraging our scale and reducing our debt levels. The outlook for our well service business continues to be positive as strong customer demand and an industry-wide shortage of high-quality assets and skilled labor is driving leading edge rates to over $1,000 per hour. During the second quarter, we realized 30,389 service rig operating hours, our most active second quarter since 2018, and anticipate this momentum will continue for the foreseeable future. I welcome the high-quality field and support staff of over 200 who are joining the Precision family. I believe this acquisition positions our well servicing business for a promising future.

“In the U.S., we averaged 55 active drilling rigs during the second quarter and are currently operating 57 rigs, an increase from 48 rigs at the start of the year. Customer demand remains strong and leading-edge day rates are approaching the mid-US$30,000s, while year over year normalized average fleet rates are up over US$4,000 per day, as customers recognize both the efficiency savings generated by our Super Series rigs and seek to ensure they have access to their preferred rigs.

“In Canada, we averaged 37 active rigs during the second quarter, representing a 35% increase over the same period last year. This is the highest activity level since 2014 and highest average second quarter day rates in a decade. We currently have 61 rigs active and expect activity in both the third and fourth quarters to exceed the first quarter as our customers remain committed to their drilling plans, particularly in the Montney, conventional heavy oil, and Clearwater plays.

“During the second quarter, we began to lock in higher day rates with take-or-pay term contracts, particularly for opportunities that require capital for rig upgrades. With rising concerns about high-specification rig availability, many customers are seeking longer-term commitments and since the beginning of the second quarter we have signed 18 new term contracts at leading-edge day rates, including five contracts for two years or longer. The pace of rig contracting and margin expansion is driving an improved outlook for Precision’s free cash flow in the second half of the year and into 2023. We are raising our capital budget to include over 20 expected fully-contracted rig upgrades and anticipate capital spending will now total $149 million, which includes $76 million of upgrade and expansion capital.

“On the international front, our existing operations in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia continue to perform well, leveraging our scale in each country and generating cash flow for our business. We recently submitted a bid for a tender including three of our idle AC Super Triple rigs in Kuwait and believe there are additional Middle East opportunities where we can deploy our Super Series rigs.

“Both Alpha™ and EverGreen™ are driving revenue growth and establishing a sustainable competitive advantage for Precision. In the second quarter, we installed three AlphaAutomation™ systems, bringing our total to 53 Alpha™ rigs. Currently over 50% of our North American Super Triple fleet have been converted to Alpha™ and we see a clear path to converting the remaining rigs by the end of 2024. We are currently earning incremental revenue on nearly 90% of our Alpha™-equipped rigs as customers continue to see the value of this technology, which provides automation to deliver consistent record well times, access to several applications to maximize drilling efficiencies and real-time data to analyze and drive performance and KPIs.

“We also continue to develop our portfolio of EverGreen™ suite of environmental solutions, offering customers several products and applications to help measure and reduce their emissions during drilling operations. In the second quarter, we began drilling an exploratory geothermal well on Cornell University’s Ithaca campus as part of Cornell’s Earth Source Heat project. We are utilizing an EverGreen™ grid-powered Super Triple rig, which will significantly decrease rig emissions and mitigate noise in an environmentally sensitive area. We believe geothermal energy will be an important energy component in the net zero global energy mix and are well positioned to support this transition, having participated in geothermal projects for the past 25 years.

“Notwithstanding current economic uncertainty and commodity price volatility, robust market fundamentals exist and provide a foundation for Precision’s business, creating opportunities for us to grow shareholder value. I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and the team at Precision for their hard work and dedication,” concluded Mr. Neveu.

SELECT FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION

Financial Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 326,016 201,359 61.9 677,355 437,832 54.7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 64,099 28,944 121.5 100,954 83,483 20.9 Net loss (24,611 ) (75,912 ) (67.6 ) (68,455 ) (112,018 ) (38.9 ) Cash provided by (used in) operations 135,174 42,219 220.2 69,880 57,641 21.2 Funds provided by operations(1) 60,373 12,607 378.9 90,328 56,037 61.2 Cash used in investing activities 36,782 10,150 262.4 67,125 20,064 234.6 Capital spending by spend category(1) Expansion and upgrade 15,530 6,446 140.9 25,145 9,883 154.4 Maintenance and infrastructure 23,906 13,809 73.1 50,693 18,808 169.5 Proceeds on sale (6,849 ) (2,590 ) 164.4 (9,696 ) (5,914 ) 63.9 Net capital spending(1) 32,587 17,665 84.5 66,142 22,777 190.4 Net loss per share: Basic (1.81 ) (5.71 ) (68.3 ) (5.06 ) (8.41 ) (39.8 ) Diluted (1.81 ) (5.71 ) (68.3 ) (5.06 ) (8.41 ) (39.8 )

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





Operating Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Contract drilling rig fleet 226 227 (0.4 ) 226 227 (0.4 ) Drilling rig utilization days: U.S. 5,037 3,579 40.7 9,627 6,530 47.4 Canada 3,376 2,497 35.2 9,029 6,315 43.0 International 546 546 - 1,086 1,086 - Revenue per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 25,547 20,497 24.6 24,951 21,236 17.5 Canada (Cdn$) 26,746 20,634 29.6 25,192 20,935 20.3 International (US$) 54,612 54,269 0.6 52,436 53,512 (2.0 ) Operating cost per utilization day: U.S. (US$) 18,864 13,745 37.2 18,628 14,360 29.7 Canada (Cdn$) 19,010 13,510 40.7 16,749 13,216 26.7 Service rig fleet 93 123 (24.4 ) 93 123 (24.4 ) Service rig operating hours 30,389 26,630 14.1 68,654 61,533 11.6

Financial Position

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except ratios) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Working capital(1) 111,492 81,637 Cash 51,641 40,588 Long-term debt 1,139,720 1,106,794 Total long-term financial liabilities 1,226,744 1,185,858 Total assets 2,704,686 2,661,752 Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity ratio (1) 0.49 0.47

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





Summary for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue for the second quarter was $326 million, 62% higher than in 2021 and was the result of increased North American drilling and service activity and day rates. Drilling rig utilization days increased by 41% in the U.S. and 35% in Canada and well service activity increased 14% as compared with the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $64 million, $35 million higher than 2021 mainly due to lower share-based compensation charges, partially offset by a $6.5 million (US$5 million) charge related to a well control event and $9 million less CEWS program assistance. Share-based compensation charges for the quarter were $5 million, $21 million lower than in 2021 with the decrease primarily due to our lower share price during the current year quarter. Please refer to “Other Items” later in this news release for additional information on the well control event and share-based compensation charges.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) was 20% as compared with 14% in 2021, demonstrating our ability to maximize the operating leverage within the business in a growing activity environment.

General and administrative expenses this quarter were $21 million, $10 million lower than in 2021 due to lower share-based compensation charges, partially offset by lower CEWS program assistance.

Net finance charges for the quarter were $21 million, a decrease of $7 million from 2021 due to lower debt issue costs. Our higher debt issue costs in 2021 related to accelerated amortization of issue costs associated with the unsecured senior notes that were fully redeemed in the quarter.

In the U.S., revenue per utilization day was US$25,547 compared with US$20,497 in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of improved pricing and turnkey activity. During the second quarter, we recognized revenue from turnkey projects of US$9 million compared with US$3 million in 2021. Revenue per utilization day in the quarter, excluding the impact of turnkey, was US$23,689, compared to US$19,666 in the prior year, an increase of $4,023. On a sequential basis, revenue per utilization day, excluding turnkey revenue, increased approximately US$1,925.

Our U.S. operating costs on a per day basis increased to US$18,864, compared with US$13,745 in 2021 due to higher rig operating expenses, repairs and maintenance and turnkey activity, partially offset by the impact of fixed costs being spread over higher activity. During the second quarter of 2022, we experienced a well control event resulting in a US$5 million charge, causing our daily operating costs to increase by approximately US$1,015. U.S. operating cost per day during the quarter, excluding turnkey, was US$16,517 compared with US$13,160 in the prior year. Sequentially, excluding the impact of turnkey activity, our operating costs per day increased approximately US$420.

In Canada, average revenue per utilization day for contract drilling for the quarter was $26,746 compared with $20,634 in 2021, an increase of 30% and the result of higher day rates and increased labor and cost recoveries.

Our Canadian operating costs on a per day basis increased to $19,010, compared with $13,510 in 2021 due to industry-wide wage increases, higher repairs and maintenance expense and lower CEWS program assistance. During the second quarter of 2021, we recognized $5 million of CEWS program assistance which decreased our comparative daily operating costs by $1,877. Canadian operating cost per day for the prior year quarter, excluding the impact of CEWS program assistance, were $15,387.

Completion and Production Services second quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA was $33 million and $5 million, respectively, compared with $21 million and $4 million in 2021. Our improved results were supported by higher service rates and operating hours, partially offset by lower CEWS program assistance as we recognized $3 million of assistance in 2021.

During the quarter, we did not recognize any CEWS program assistance as compared with $9 million in 2021. In 2021, CEWS program assistance was presented as offsets to operating and general and administrative costs of $8 million and $1 million, respectively.

We realized second quarter revenue from international contract drilling of US$30 million, consistent with 2021, as activity and day rates remained constant.

Second quarter cash provided by operations was $135 million as compared with $42 million in 2021. We generated $60 million of funds from operations as compared with $13 million in 2021. Our increased activity, operational leverage, day rates and lower share-based compensation charges contributed to higher cash generation in the current quarter.

Capital expenditures were $39 million as compared with $20 million in 2021. Capital spending by spend category (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) included $16 million for expansion and upgrades and $24 million for the maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure.

We reduced our Senior Credit Facility balance by approximately $70 million during the quarter, ending the quarter with $52 million of cash and more than $540 million of available liquidity. Year-to-date, we have borrowed $12 million on our Senior Credit Facility.

We repurchased and cancelled 60,796 common shares for $5 million under our NCIB.

Subsequent to the quarter, we agreed to acquire the well servicing business and associated rental assets of High Arctic for $38 million, adding 80 service rigs (51 marketed and 29 inactive) to our fleet along with related rental assets, ancillary support equipment, inventories and spares and six additional operating facilities in key operating basins.



Summary for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue for the first six months of 2022 was $677 million, an increase of 55% from 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was $101 million as compared with $83 million in 2021. Our higher Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to higher activity and day rates, partially offset by higher share-based compensation charges, the impact of the well control event and lower CEWS program assistance. Our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA was positively impact by $17 million of CEWS program assistance.

General and administrative costs were $77 million, an increase of $24 million from 2021 primarily due to higher share-based compensation charges of $17 million and lower CEWS program assistance of $2 million.

Net finance charges were $42 million, a decrease of $8 million from 2021 due to lower debt issue costs. In 2021, we accelerated the amortization of issue costs associated with fully redeemed unsecured senior notes.

Cash provided by operations was $70 million as compared with $58 million in 2021. Funds provided by operations in 2022 were $90 million, an increase of $34 million from the comparative period.

Capital expenditures were $76 million in 2022, an increase of $47 million from 2021. Capital spending by spend category included $25 million for expansion and upgrades and $51 million for the maintenance of existing assets and infrastructure.

Year-to-date, we have borrowed $12 million on our Senior Credit Facility and repurchased and cancelled 60,697 common shares for $5 million under our NCIB.



STRATEGY

Precision’s strategic priorities for 2022 are as follows:

Grow revenue through scaling AlphaTM technologies and EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions across Precision's Super Series rig fleet and further competitive differentiation through ESG initiatives – We exited the quarter with 53 AC Super Triple AlphaTM rigs equipped with our AlphaAutomationTM platform and 20 commercialized AlphaAppsTM. As compared with the second quarter of 2021, our total paid days for AlphaAutomationTM, AlphaAppsTM and AlphaAnalyticsTM increased by 4%. As at July 26, 2022, we had three commercial, field-deployed, EverGreenTM Battery Energy Storage Systems with six additional systems scheduled for installation by year end. In addition, we had 10 EverGreenTM Integrated Power & Emissions Monitoring Systems deployed and anticipate ending the year with 15 systems installed. In July, we released our annual Corporate Responsibility Report which highlighted several key ESG accomplishments aligned with our High Performance, High Value strategy. We expanded our reporting to include additional elements from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures guidelines. Grow free cash flow by maximizing operating leverage as demand for our High Performance, High Value services continues to rebound – During the second quarter of 2022, we generated cash from operations of $135 million. In the U.S., our second quarter average active rig count was 55, 41% higher than in 2021. In Canada, we averaged 37 active rigs for the quarter, a 37% increase from 2021. Despite industry-wide inflationary pressures, our second quarter daily operating margins (average revenue less operating costs per utilization day) in our North American contract drilling business remained strong. Our daily operating margins were secured by our strengthening day rates, growing contract book and disciplined spending. Year-to-date in 2022, we have entered into 39 term contracts and as at July 26, 2022 had 57 active rigs in the U.S. and 61 in Canada. With the tightening of available Super Series rigs, we expect to realize further pricing increases in the U.S. and Canada in the back half of 2022. Our acquisition of High Arctic’s well servicing business and associated rental assets maximizes our existing operating leverage and supports future cash flow generation. Utilize free cash flow to continue strengthening our balance sheet while investing in our people, equipment and returning capital to shareholders – During the quarter, our reinvestment into our drilling fleet included $39 million of capital expenditures and we generated $7 million of cash proceeds from the divestiture of non-core assets. We repaid approximately $70 million on our Senior Credit Facility and continue to target $75 million of debt reduction for 2022 and longer-term goals of $400 million of debt reduction between 2022 and 2025 and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (see “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS”) less than 1.5 times by 2025. Through share repurchases under our NCIB, we returned $5 million of capital to shareholders. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $52 million and more than $540 million of available liquidity.



OUTLOOK

The return of global energy demand and the reality of a multi-year period of upstream oil and natural gas underinvestment has resulted in a shortage of oil and natural gas and higher commodity prices, providing a promising outlook for the oilfield services industry. The war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russian hydrocarbons have exacerbated the challenged supply situation and many importing countries are looking toward North America and the Middle East to fill the supply gap, both from exports of crude oil and natural gas through the global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market. Constrained natural gas production levels and low natural gas storage volumes have resulted in North American natural gas prices more than doubling in the last year. With U.S. LNG exports growing as countries look to displace Russian natural gas and various Canadian LNG projects to come online in 2025, we anticipate a sustained period of elevated natural gas drilling activity.

At current commodity price levels, we anticipate higher demand for our services and improved fleet utilization as customers seek to maintain production levels and replenish inventories, as drilled but uncompleted wells have been depleted over the past several years. However, broad economic concerns exist with respect to inflation, rising interest rates and geopolitical instability. These concerns may negatively impact customer spending plans.

With North American industry activity expected to further increase in 2022, we anticipate tightness in the high specification rig market with customers seeking term contracts to secure rigs and ensure fulfilment of their development programs. Accordingly, the tightening of available high specification rigs is expected to drive higher day rates and necessitate customer funded rig upgrades.

Interest in our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions continues to gain momentum as customers seek meaningful solutions to achieve their emission reduction targets and improve their well economics. We expect our growing suite of AlphaTM technologies paired with our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions to be key competitive differentiators as our predictable and repeatable drilling results deliver exceptional value to our customers by reducing risks, well construction costs and carbon footprint.

The outlook for our Precision Well Servicing business remains positive with strong commodity prices supporting maintenance and completion activity as well as both federal and provincial support for increased well abandonment and rehabilitation projects. In addition, we are focusing on the successful integration of the recent purchase of High Arctic’s well service and associated rental operations. By leveraging our existing platform and continuing our strict focus on cost control, we expect to realize $5 million in annualized savings, realizable within one year of completing the acquisition.

Contracts

Year-to-date in 2022, we have entered into 39 term contracts and 18 new contracts since the end of the first quarter of 2022. The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs under contract by quarter as of July 26, 2022. For those quarters ending after June 30, 2022, this chart represents the minimum number of long-term contracts from which we will earn revenue. We expect the actual number of contracted rigs to vary in future periods as we sign additional contracts.

Average for the quarter ended 2021 Average for the quarter ended 2022 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Average rigs under term contract

as of July 26, 2022: U.S. 21 24 22 24 27 29 31 27 Canada 6 6 7 7 6 8 10 11 International 6 6 6 6 6 6 4 4 Total 33 36 35 37 39 43 45 42

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had under contract for 2021 and the average number of rigs we have under contract as of July 26, 2022.

Average for the year ended 2021 2022 Average rigs under term contract

as of July 26, 2022: U.S. 23 29 Canada 7 9 International 6 5 Total 36 43

In Canada, term contracted rigs normally generate 250 utilization days per year because of the seasonal nature of well site access. In most regions in the U.S. and internationally, term contracts normally generate 365 utilization days per year.

Drilling Activity

The following chart outlines the average number of drilling rigs that we had working or moving by quarter for the periods noted.

Average for the quarter ended 2021 Average for the quarter ended 2022 Mar. 31 June 30 Sept. 30 Dec. 31 Mar. 31 June 30 Average Precision active rig count: U.S. 33 39 41 45 51 55 Canada 42 27 51 52 63 37 International 6 6 6 6 6 6 Total 81 72 98 103 120 98

According to industry sources, as of July 26, 2022, the U.S. active land drilling rig count has increased 57% from the same point last year while the Canadian active land drilling rig count has increased by 31%. To date in 2022, approximately 79% of the U.S. industry’s active rigs and 60% of the Canadian industry’s active rigs were drilling for oil targets, compared with 82% for the U.S. and 58% for Canada at the same time last year.

Capital Spending and Free Cash Flow Allocation

During the quarter, we increased our capital spending plan to reflect higher maintenance capital from our increasing activity, strategic purchase of drill pipe and customer funded rig upgrades. Capital spending in 2022 is expected to be $149 million and by spend category includes $73 million for sustaining, infrastructure and intangibles and $76 million for expansion and upgrades. We expect that the $149 million will be split $141 million in the Contract Drilling Services segment, $6 million in the Completion and Production Services segment and $2 million to the Corporate segment. At June 30, 2022, Precision had capital commitments of $159 million with payments expected through 2024.

Our debt reduction plans continue with the goal of repaying over $400 million of debt over the next four years and reaching a sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of below 1.5 times. At the end of 2025, we expect to have reduced debt by well over $1 billion since 2018. In addition to our debt reduction target through 2025, we plan to allocate 10% to 20% of free cash flow before debt principal repayments toward the return of capital to shareholders.

SEGMENTED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Precision’s operations are reported in two segments: Contract Drilling Services, which includes our drilling rig, oilfield supply and manufacturing divisions; and Completion and Production Services, which includes our service rig, rental and camp and catering divisions.

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue: Contract Drilling Services 294,299 181,256 62.4 608,444 386,075 57.6 Completion and Production Services 33,041 20,667 59.9 71,279 53,211 34.0 Inter-segment eliminations (1,324 ) (564 ) 134.8 (2,368 ) (1,454 ) 62.9 326,016 201,359 61.9 677,355 437,832 54.7 Adjusted EBITDA:(1) Contract Drilling Services 70,429 47,703 47.6 141,603 107,734 31.4 Completion and Production Services 4,839 4,252 13.8 11,378 12,054 (5.6 ) Corporate and Other (11,169 ) (23,011 ) (51.5 ) (52,027 ) (36,305 ) 43.3 64,099 28,944 121.5 100,954 83,483 20.9

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





SEGMENT REVIEW OF CONTRACT DRILLING SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenue 294,299 181,256 62.4 608,444 386,075 57.6 Expenses: Operating 215,676 126,394 70.6 445,727 264,515 68.5 General and administrative 8,194 7,159 14.5 21,114 13,826 52.7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 70,429 47,703 47.6 141,603 107,734 31.4 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 23.9 % 26.3 % 23.3 % 27.9 %

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





United States onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2022 2021 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 51 603 33 378 June 30 55 687 39 437 Year to date average 53 645 36 408

(1) United States lower 48 operations only.

(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.





Canadian onshore drilling statistics:(1) 2022 2021 Precision Industry(2) Precision Industry(2) Average number of active land rigs for quarters ended: March 31 63 205 42 145 June 30 37 113 27 72 Year to date average 50 159 35 109

(1) Canadian operations only.

(2) Baker Hughes rig counts.





SEGMENT REVIEW OF COMPLETION AND PRODUCTION SERVICES

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 Revenue 33,041 20,667 59.9 71,279 53,211 34.0 Expenses: Operating 26,200 15,125 73.2 56,167 38,515 45.8 General and administrative 2,002 1,290 55.2 3,734 2,642 41.3 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,839 4,252 13.8 11,378 12,054 (5.6 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue(1) 14.6 % 20.6 % 16.0 % 22.7 % Well servicing statistics: Number of service rigs (end of period) 93 123 (24.4 ) 93 123 (24.4 ) Service rig operating hours 30,389 26,630 14.1 68,654 61,533 11.6 Service rig operating hour utilization 36 % 24 % 41 % 27 %

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





SEGMENT REVIEW OF CORPORATE AND OTHER

Our Corporate and Other segment provides support functions to our operating segments. The Corporate and Other segment had negative Adjusted EBITDA of $11 million as compared with $23 million in the second quarter of 2021. Our Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by decreased share-based compensation costs from our lower share price, partially offset by lower CEWS program assistance. During the quarter, we did not recognize any CEWS program assistance as compared with $1 million in 2021.

OTHER ITEMS

Share-based Incentive Compensation Plans

We have several cash and equity-settled share-based incentive plans for non-management directors, officers, and other eligible employees. Our accounting policies for each share-based incentive plan can be found in our 2021 Annual Report.

A summary of amounts expensed under these plans during the reporting periods are as follows:

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash settled share-based incentive plans 5,048 24,830 52,259 34,698 Equity settled share-based incentive plans: Executive PSU — 1,398 407 2,171 Share option plan — 34 20 165 Total share-based incentive compensation plan expense 5,048 26,262 52,686 37,034 Allocated: Operating 1,852 5,901 12,772 8,165 General and Administrative 3,196 20,361 39,914 28,869 5,048 26,262 52,686 37,034

Cash settled share-based compensation expense for the quarter was $5 million as compared with $26 million in 2021. The decreased expense in 2022 was primarily due to our lower share price. Our equity settled share-based compensation expense for the second quarter of 2022 was nil as our Executive PSUs and share options fully vested in the first quarter of 2022.

As at June 30, 2022, the majority of our share-based compensation plans were classified as cash-settled and will be impacted by changes in our share price. Although accounted for as cash-settled, Precision retains the ability to settle certain vested units in common shares at its discretion.

Finance Charges

Second quarter net finance charges were $21 million as compared with $28 million in 2021. The decreased finance charges were primarily due to lower debt issue costs. In 2021, we accelerated the amortization of issue costs associated with the unsecured senior notes that were fully redeemed in the quarter. Interest charges on our U.S. denominated long-term debt in the second quarter were US$15 million ($19 million) as compared with US$16 million ($19 million) in 2021.

Income Tax

Income tax expense for the quarter was $4 million as compared with $1 million recovery in 2021. During the second quarter, we did not recognize deferred tax assets on certain Canadian and international operating losses.

Well Control Event

Late in the second quarter of 2022, we experienced a well control event during a turnkey drilling project. We recognized revenue of nil and US$5 million of drilling-related operating costs. Additionally, the net book value of our damaged drilling rig was derecognized resulting in a US$1 million charge to depreciation and amortization expense. We accrued US$12 million of associated well site clean-up and remediation costs and accrued estimated insurance recoveries of US$16 million for the drilling rig and associated costs. The provisions for the associated costs and insurance recoveries are based on our best estimates at June 30, 2022. As the assessment of damage is ongoing, the provisions may be subject to change.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Liquidity

Amount Availability Used for Maturity Senior credit facility (secured) US$500 million(1) (extendible, revolving

term credit facility with US$300 million accordion feature) US$128 million drawn and US$32 million in outstanding letters of credit General corporate purposes June 18, 2025(1) Real estate credit facilities (secured) US$9 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes November 19, 2025 $18 million Fully drawn General corporate purposes March 16, 2026 Operating facilities (secured) $40 million Undrawn, except $7 million in

outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit and general

corporate purposes US$15 million Undrawn Short-term working capital

requirements Demand letter of credit facility (secured) US$30 million Undrawn, except US$12 million in

outstanding letters of credit Letters of credit Unsecured senior notes (unsecured) US$348 million – 7.125% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2026 US$400 million – 6.875% Fully drawn Debt redemption and repurchases January 15, 2029

(1) US$53 million expires on November 21, 2023.



At June 30, 2022, we had $1,158 million outstanding under our Senior Credit Facility, Real Estate Credit Facilities and unsecured senior notes as compared with $1,126 million at December 31, 2021.

The current blended cash interest cost of our debt is approximately 6.6%.

Covenants

At June 30, 2022, we were in compliance with the covenants of our Senior Credit Facility and Real Estate Credit Facilities.

Covenant At June 30, 2022 Senior Credit Facility Consolidated senior debt to consolidated covenant EBITDA(1) < 2.50 0.79 Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.25 3.88 Real Estate Credit Facilities Consolidated covenant EBITDA to consolidated interest expense > 2.25 3.88

(1) For purposes of calculating the leverage ratio consolidated senior debt only includes secured indebtedness.





Average shares outstanding

The following table reconciles the weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share:

For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, (Stated in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 13,588 13,304 13,533 13,327 Effect of stock options and other equity compensation plans — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 13,588 13,304 13,533 13,327





QUARTERLY FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2021 2022 Quarters ended September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 Revenue 253,813 295,202 351,339 326,016 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 45,408 63,881 36,855 64,099 Net loss (38,032 ) (27,336 ) (43,844 ) (24,611 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share (2.86 ) (2.05 ) (3.25 ) (1.81 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 33,525 62,681 29,955 60,373 Cash provided by (used in) operations 21,871 59,713 (65,294 ) 135,174





(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 2021 Quarters ended September 30 December 31 March 31 June 30 Revenue 164,822 201,688 236,473 201,359 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 47,771 55,263 54,539 28,944 Net loss (28,476 ) (37,518 ) (36,106 ) (75,912 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share (2.08 ) (2.74 ) (2.70 ) (5.71 ) Funds provided by operations(1) 27,489 35,282 43,430 12,607 Cash provided by operations 41,950 4,737 15,422 42,219

(1) See “FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS.”





FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RATIOS

Non-GAAP Financial Measures We reference certain additional Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (Non-GAAP) measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors. Adjusted EBITDA We believe Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before income taxes, gain (loss) on investments and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization), as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and our reportable operating segment disclosures, is a useful measure, because it gives an indication of the results from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



The most directly comparable financial measure is net earnings (loss).



Funds Provided by (Used in) Operations We believe funds provided by (used in) operations, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows, is a useful measure because it provides an indication of the funds our principal business activities generate prior to consideration of working capital changes, which is primarily made up of highly liquid balances.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) operations.



Net Capital Spending We believe net capital spending is a useful measure as it provides an indication of our primary investment activities.



The most directly comparable financial measure is cash provided by (used in) investing activities.



Net capital spending is calculated as follows:





For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended

June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital spending by spend category Expansion and upgrade 15,530 6,446 25,145 9,883 Maintenance and infrastructure 23,906 13,809 50,693 18,808 39,436 20,255 75,838 28,691 Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment (6,849 ) (2,590 ) (9,696 ) (5,914 ) Net capital spending 32,587 17,665 66,142 22,777 Purchase of investments and other assets 536 — 536 — Changes in non-cash working capital balances 3,659 (7,515 ) 447 (2,713 ) Cash used in investing activities 36,782 10,150 67,125 20,064





Working Capital We define working capital as current assets less current liabilities, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position.



Working capital is calculated as follows:





At June 30, At December 31, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 Current assets 394,717 319,757 Current liabilities 283,225 238,120 Working capital 111,492 81,637





Non-GAAP Ratios We reference certain additional Non-GAAP ratios that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.



Adjusted EBITDA % of Revenue We believe Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of consolidated revenue, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss, provides an indication of our profitability from our principal business activities prior to consideration of how our activities are financed and the impact of foreign exchange, taxation and depreciation and amortization charges.



Long-term debt to long-term debt plus equity We believe that long-term debt (as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to long-term debt plus equity (total shareholders’ equity as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) provides an indication to our debt leverage.



Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA We believe that the Net Debt (long-term debt less cash, as reported in our Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position) to Adjusted EBITDA ratio provides an indication to the number of years it would take for us to repay our debt obligations. Supplementary Financial Measures



We reference certain supplementary financial measures that are not defined terms under IFRS to assess performance because we believe they provide useful supplemental information to investors.



Capital Spending by Spend Category We provide additional disclosure to better depict the nature of our capital spending. Our capital spending is categorized as expansion and upgrade, maintenance and infrastructure, or intangibles.





CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").

In particular, forward looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following:

our strategic priorities for 2022;



our capital expenditures, free cash flow allocation and debt reduction plan for 2022;



anticipated activity levels, demand for our drilling rigs, day rates and margins in 2022;



the average number of term contracts in place for 2022;



customer adoption of Alpha TM technologies and EverGreen TM suite of environmental solutions;



technologies and EverGreen suite of environmental solutions; anticipated timing and amount of costs savings from acquired well servicing and rental assets;



potential commercial opportunities and rig contract renewals;



our future debt reduction plans; and



anticipated timing and amounts of insurance recoveries.

These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things:

the fluctuation in oil prices may pressure customers into reducing or limiting their drilling budgets;



the success of our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic;



the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors;



customer focus on safety performance;



existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely;



our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis; and



the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas;



fluctuations in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development activities;



fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;



our customers’ inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity;



the success of vaccinations for COVID-19 worldwide;



changes in drilling and well servicing technology, which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive advantage;



shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs;



liquidity of the capital markets to fund customer drilling programs;



availability of cash flow, debt and equity sources to fund our capital and operating requirements, as needed;



the impact of weather and seasonal conditions on operations and facilities;



competitive operating risks inherent in contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services;



ability to improve our rig technology to improve drilling efficiency;



general economic, market or business conditions;



the availability of qualified personnel and management;



a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services;



changes in laws or regulations, including changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and natural gas;



terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate;



fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and



other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision’s ability to respond to such conditions.

Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, which may be accessed on Precision’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or under Precision’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 51,641 $ 40,588 Accounts receivable 316,529 255,740 Inventory 26,547 23,429 Total current assets 394,717 319,757 Non-current assets: Income tax recoverable 1,521 — Deferred tax assets 840 867 Right-of-use assets 51,553 51,440 Property, plant and equipment 2,225,236 2,258,391 Intangibles 21,678 23,915 Investments and other assets 9,141 7,382 Total non-current assets 2,309,969 2,341,995 Total assets $ 2,704,686 $ 2,661,752 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 268,688 $ 224,123 Income taxes payable 695 839 Current portion of lease obligations 11,602 10,935 Current portion of long-term debt 2,240 2,223 Total current liabilities 283,225 238,120 Non-current liabilities: Share-based compensation 34,475 26,728 Provisions and other 6,907 6,513 Lease obligations 45,642 45,823 Long-term debt 1,139,720 1,106,794 Deferred tax liabilities 15,341 12,219 Total non-current liabilities 1,242,085 1,198,077 Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ capital 2,299,370 2,281,444 Contributed surplus 74,057 76,311 Deficit (1,335,435 ) (1,266,980 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 141,384 134,780 Total shareholders’ equity 1,179,376 1,225,555 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,704,686 $ 2,661,752





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 326,016 $ 201,359 $ 677,355 $ 437,832 Expenses: Operating 240,552 140,955 499,526 301,576 General and administrative 21,365 31,460 76,875 52,773 Earnings before income taxes, loss (gain) on investments

and other assets, loss on repurchase of unsecured

senior notes, finance charges, foreign exchange, gain

on asset disposals and depreciation and amortization 64,099 28,944 100,954 83,483 Depreciation and amortization 69,757 69,704 138,214 141,717 Gain on asset disposals (10,800 ) (904 ) (13,914 ) (2,963 ) Foreign exchange 536 (296 ) 18 (360 ) Finance charges 21,043 27,698 41,773 50,144 Loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes — 9,520 — 9,520 Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 4,346 — (1,223 ) — Loss before income taxes (20,783 ) (76,778 ) (63,914 ) (114,575 ) Income taxes: Current 635 788 1,605 1,572 Deferred 3,193 (1,654 ) 2,936 (4,129 ) 3,828 (866 ) 4,541 (2,557 ) Net loss $ (24,611 ) $ (75,912 ) $ (68,455 ) $ (112,018 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (1.81 ) $ (5.71 ) $ (5.06 ) $ (8.41 ) Diluted $ (1.81 ) $ (5.71 ) $ (5.06 ) $ (8.41 )





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (24,611 ) $ (75,912 ) $ (68,455 ) $ (112,018 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on translation of assets and

liabilities of operations denominated in foreign

currency 44,638 (21,548 ) 27,667 (42,546 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on net investment hedge

with U.S. denominated debt (33,831 ) 15,630 (21,063 ) 31,539 Tax expense related to net investment hedge of long-

term debt — (285 ) — — Comprehensive loss $ (13,804 ) $ (82,115 ) $ (61,851 ) $ (123,025 )





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net loss $ (24,611 ) $ (75,912 ) $ (68,455 ) $ (112,018 ) Adjustments for: Long-term compensation plans 3,224 13,653 34,436 20,801 Depreciation and amortization 69,757 69,704 138,214 141,717 Gain on asset disposals (10,800 ) (904 ) (13,914 ) (2,963 ) Foreign exchange 422 464 151 1,022 Finance charges 21,043 27,698 41,773 50,144 Income taxes 3,828 (866 ) 4,541 (2,557 ) Other 275 (567 ) 275 (564 ) Loss (gain) on investments and other assets 4,346 — (1,223 ) — Loss on repurchase of unsecured senior notes — 9,520 — 9,520 Income taxes paid (2,576 ) (3,905 ) (2,803 ) (4,066 ) Income taxes recovered — 3 — 3 Interest paid (4,540 ) (26,412 ) (42,701 ) (45,178 ) Interest received 5 131 34 176 Funds provided by operations 60,373 12,607 90,328 56,037 Changes in non-cash working capital balances 74,801 29,612 (20,448 ) 1,604 135,174 42,219 69,880 57,641 Investments: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (39,436 ) (20,255 ) (75,838 ) (28,691 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 6,849 2,590 9,696 5,914 Purchase of investments and other assets (536 ) — (536 ) — Changes in non-cash working capital balances (3,659 ) 7,515 (447 ) 2,713 (36,782 ) (10,150 ) (67,125 ) (20,064 ) Financing: Issuance of long-term debt 6,405 676,341 94,529 696,341 Repayments of long-term debt (75,921 ) (712,034 ) (84,111 ) (761,459 ) Repurchase of share capital (5,000 ) — (5,000 ) (4,294 ) Issuance of common shares on the exercise of options 4,766 — 6,162 — Debt issuance costs — (9,550 ) — (9,794 ) Debt amendment fees — (910 ) — (910 ) Lease payments (1,842 ) (1,709 ) (3,409 ) (3,330 ) Changes in non-cash working capital balances — 1,829 — 1,829 (71,592 ) (46,033 ) 8,171 (81,617 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 739 (430 ) 127 (1,295 ) Increase (decrease) in cash 27,539 (14,394 ) 11,053 (45,335 ) Cash, beginning of period 24,102 77,831 40,588 108,772 Cash, end of period $ 51,641 $ 63,437 $ 51,641 $ 63,437





CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2022 $ 2,281,444 $ 76,311 $ 134,780 $ (1,266,980 ) $ 1,225,555 Net loss for the period — — — (68,455 ) (68,455 ) Other comprehensive income for the period — — 6,604 — 6,604 Share options exercised 8,843 (2,681 ) — — 6,162 Share repurchases (5,000 ) — — — (5,000 ) Share-based compensation reclassification 14,083 (219 ) — — 13,864 Share-based compensation expense — 646 — — 646 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 2,299,370 $ 74,057 $ 141,384 $ (1,335,435 ) $ 1,179,376









(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars) Shareholders’

Capital Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Equity Balance at January 1, 2021 $ 2,285,738 $ 72,915 $ 137,581 $ (1,089,594 ) $ 1,406,640 Net loss for the period — — — (112,018 ) (112,018 ) Other comprehensive loss for the period — — (11,007 ) — (11,007 ) Share repurchases (4,294 ) — — — (4,294 ) Share-based compensation reclassification — (1,958 ) — — (1,958 ) Share-based compensation expense — 4,293 — — 4,293 Balance at June 30, 2021 $ 2,281,444 $ 75,250 $ 126,574 $ (1,201,612 ) $ 1,281,656





