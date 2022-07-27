Automated Cell Counters Market Size Worth $10.36Bn, Globally, by 2028 Growing at 5.9% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “Automated Cell Counters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and End User,” the market growth is attributed to the high prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases. Additionally, advancement in automated cell counters is likely to emerge as a significant trend in the market during the forecast period. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the high instrument cost limit the market growth.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Automated Cell Counters Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00020833/

Automated Cell Counters Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 6.97429 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 10.36595 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 185 No. Tables 57 No. of Charts & Figures 70 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Automated Cell Counters Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Eppendorf; Thermo Fischer Scientific; Countstar, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Chemometec A/S; ALIGNEDGENETICS; Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher); Nanoentek; Olympus Corporation; MERCK KGaA; Sysmex Corporation; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Abbott; and Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. are among the key companies operating in the automated cell counters market. Major players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2021, Roche announced a strategic partnership with Sysmex to utilize their respective IT platforms for improving customer experience with a longer-term ambition to use the IT systems and improve clinical decision making.

In December 2020, Merck announced the launch of a new product, "Scepter 3.0 handheld automated cell counter," which provides cell volume, cell diameter, and cell concentration data. The new product is designed to offer automation without the risk of errors accompanying vision-based systems using a combination of analog and digital hardware for sensing, signal processing, data storage, and graphical display.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00020833/

North America dominates the automated cell counters market. The US holds the largest share of the market in the region. A few factors, such as technological advancements and a large base of the geriatric population prone to suffer from chronic diseases, are accelerating the adoption of automated cell counters. According to the US Department of Health & Human Services, ~1.2 million people are infected with HIV in the US. Further, ~34,800 new HIV infections are reported in the US, and 36,801 people received HIV diagnoses. In HIV infection, CD4 cell counts are used to identify the disease state and monitor antiviral treatment.. The increasing chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes in the US are the leading cause of death and disability. The automated cell counter machines are widely used in lab testing for counting cells which is expected to boost the market growth. Therefore, increasing HIV cases and growing chronic disease promotes the growth of the automated cell counters market. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Healthy People 2030 is creating awareness on increasing preventive care for all age groups. Children, adults, and elders are educated to do regular screenings, routine health check-ups, and blood tests. Thus, government initiatives for preventive health care are expected to boost the automated cell counters market in the US.

Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases Positively Influences Overall Market Growth

Chronic diseases are conditions that are present in an individual for one or more years, require ongoing medical attention, and can also result in limited daily activities. Chronic diseases are currently the major cause of death among adults in several countries. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people die yearly due to chronic diseases, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six in ten adults in the US have a chronic disease, and four in ten adults have two or more chronic diseases. According to Cancer Research UK, ~17 million new cases of cancer were detected worldwide in 2018. Further, in 2018, ~9.6 million deaths occurred due to cancer worldwide.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00020833

Infectious diseases are caused by infectious agents, such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxic products. HIV is a major public health issue across the world. As per The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), ~ 37.7 million people had HIV in 2020; out of these, 1.7 million were children aged 0–14 years, and 36 million were adults. Further, over half of them (53%) were girls and women, and 1.5 million new HIV cases were globally reported in 2020. Similarly, hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by a viral infection. The five primary strains of hepatitis viruses are A, B, C, D, and E. According to WHO, ~58 million people have chronic hepatitis C, and ~1.5 million new infections occur every year.

According to WHO, tuberculosis (TB) is the thirteenth leading cause of death globally and the second leading infectious disease after COVID-19. Furthermore, 1.5 million deaths were caused by TB in 2020 (including 214,000 people affected by HIV). In 2020, the WHO estimated that 10 million people had TB, including 1.1 million children, 3.3 million women, and 5.6 million men. TB cases are present in all age groups and countries. Furthermore, 30 countries with high TB burdens accounted for 86% of new TB cases in 2020. Further, eight countries registered two-thirds of the total TB cases, with India at the forefront, followed by China, the Philippines, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Diagnostics are essential in determining the direction of any medical treatment of infectious and chronic diseases. Cell counting is one of the methods that is used for the detection of such diseases. Therefore, the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases across the globe is driving the growth of the automated cell counters market.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on “Automated Cell Counters Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00020833/

Automated Cell Counters Market: Segmental Overview

Based on type, the automated cell counters market is segmented into hemocytometers, flow cytometers, electrical impedance coulter counters, and spectrophotometers. In 2021, the spectrophotometers segment held the largest share of the market. However, the hemocytometers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028. Based on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostics centers, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2021. However, the research laboratories segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed most companies' overall sales; however, it positively impacted the automated cell counters market due to the increase in demand for automated cell counters to detect COVID-19. Various companies in Europe are focusing on providing cell counters to the companies focusing on the development of vaccines and treatment against COVID-19. For instance, Chemometec, a Denmark-based company, provides NucleoCounter instrumentation, which is aiding discoveries in COVID-19-related research and therapy. The eosinopenia and lymphopenia were potential indicators of COVID-19. Automated cell counters are used for the detection of these components, due to which the demand for automated cell counters increased in Europe as the cases in the countries were rising rapidly. Further, the focus on the development of drugs for the treatment of COVID-19 is fueling the demand for automated cell counters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Automated Cell Counters Market Growth Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00020833/

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Cell Counting Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Instruments and Consumables & Accessories), By End User (Research & Academic Institutes, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others)

Haematology Cell Counters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Automatic Hematology Analyzers, Semiautomatic Hematology Analyzers); Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Research Applications); End User (Hospitals, Research and Academic Laboratories, Others), and Geography

Cell Expansion Supporting Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Flow Cytometers, Cell Counters, Centrifuges, and Others); Application (Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research, Cancer and Cell Based Research, and Others), and Geography

Flow Cytometry Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software, Accessories, Services), By Technology (Cell-based, and Bead-based), By Application (Research, Industrial, and Clinical), By End-use (Commercial Organizations, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, and Clinical Testing Labs)

Spectrophotometers Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (Molecular Spectrometry, Atomic Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry); Application (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Industrial, Space, Environmental, Others); Type (Portable, Bench-top) and Geography

Cell Analysis Instruments Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments); Process (Cell Identification, Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction, Cell Viability, Cell Proliferation, Cell Counting and Quality Control, Cell Interaction, Cell Structure Study, Target Identification and Validation, Single-Cell Analysis); End User (Hospitals, Cell Culture Collection Repositories, Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Other End Users) and Geography

Cell Expansion Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Consumables and Instruments); Cell Type (Human Cell and Animal Cell); Application (Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research, Cancer and Cell-based Research, Other Applications); End User (Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Cell Banks, and Other End Users ), and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/automated-cell-counters-market