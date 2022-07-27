Global Surfing Equipment Market Report 2022: Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts 2020-2028

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surfing Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global surfing equipment market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2022-2028

The report on the global surfing equipment market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028.The study on surfing equipment market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.



The report on surfing equipment market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global surfing equipment market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global surfing equipment market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the surfing equipment market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the surfing equipment market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global surfing equipment market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings

Drivers

The rising popularity of water and adventure sports across the globe among millennials

The rise in interest among adventure enthusiasts

Restraints

High cost of the equipment

Opportunities

Furthermore, product launches and innovations in the equipment extend profitable opportunities to the market players

Company Profiles

Billabong

Quiksilver, Inc.

JS Industries

Channel Islands Surfboards

Nike, Inc.

Firewire Surfboards, LLC

Rusty Surfboards

Rip Curl. Ltd.

Cannibal Surfboards

O'Neill

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Surfing Equipment Market Highlights

2.2. Surfing Equipment Market Projection

2.3. Surfing Equipment Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Surfing Equipment Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Surfing Equipment Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Surfing Equipment Market



4. Surfing Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Surfing Equipment Market by Product

5.1. Surfboards

5.2. Apparel

5.3. Accessories

5.4. Others



6. Global Surfing Equipment Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Offline

6.2. Online



7. Global Surfing Equipment Market by Region 2022-2028

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Surfing Equipment Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Surfing Equipment Market by Distribution Channel

7.1.3. North America Surfing Equipment Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Surfing Equipment Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

