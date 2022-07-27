Smart Crib Market is estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 6.4% during the Forecast Period, observes TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global smart crib market size stood at US$ 296.7 Mn in 2021. The global market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.The market is projected to attain value of US$ 545.4 Mn by 2031. The global market for smart crib is being driven by higher disposable income of new parents and their increasing reliance on technologically advanced new-born monitoring systems.



The popularity of smartphones as well as various other electronic devices has provided people with the option and ease of online shopping. As a result, there is a growing global demand for smart cribs through online sales channels. Companies that make smart cribs are concentrating on manufacturing technologically advanced solutions, including Wi-Fi enabled smart cribs, for observing infant activity. These innovative cribs are considered best smart cribs of 2022.

The increasing reliance of parents on smart apps for tracking and protecting their infants is a major factor likely to drive growth of the global smart crib market. Smart crib innovations including speech recognition sensing, daily activity tracking, audio-video monitoring, music, and light visibility are expected to offer growth opportunities for the smart crib company during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to smaller family units, hectic schedules of parents, and stressful jobs, new parents are becoming more and more dependent on smart cribs. The rising birth rates, higher consumer spending power, and new parents' reliance on smart baby accessories with high technological capabilities are likely to drive the global smart crib market. Additionally, major manufacturers are advertising smart cribs via digital channels, which is estimated to drive the market's development.





In the coming years, the industry is expected to be driven by the ability to monitor infant items like smart cribs through a remote device or an app. The need for automated products that allow remote access via tablets, phones, as well as other mobile computing devices is also projected to raise demand for smart cribs. Leading companies are offering technologically superior goods with enhanced features that assist new parents in resolving a number of infants’ sleeping as well as monitoring concerns.





The convertible smart crib category is predicted to maintain a significant smart crib market share during the forecast timeframe, whilst the multi-purpose crib category is anticipated to rise at a noticeable rate. The popularity for multi-purpose cribs is likely to be attributed in large part to the surging demand for creative cribs that can be collapsed and moved from one area to another. Their capacity to double as a stroller and cot as well as a crib, and their capacity to give space for storing necessary baby-related items is also likely to fuel demand.





The global market for smart cribs is expected to develop at a rapid pace in Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific smart crib market is primarily driven by rising consumer awareness about smart and durable children's items and rising demand for baby furniture. The main producers of smart cribs are India and China. The regional market is expanding due to the rising number of working women who believe smart cribs are a better choice for infant safety and general monitoring.



Global Smart Crib Market: Growth Drivers

Wi-Fi-based solutions are more popular with consumers as they provide them access to a variety of subscriptions, parenting resources, music, as well as various monitoring system applications of their choice. Additionally, this is anticipated to increase demand for smart cribs.





The infant age group is anticipated to have substantial growth during the forecast timeframe. This can be attributed to the increasing use of smart baby items by the millennial parents, who believe these products to be the best and purchase them based on a baby's learning & development habits, weight, and overall size.



Global Smart Crib Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

RONBEI Baby Product Co. Ltd.

Happiest Baby, Inc.

Graco Children’s Products Inc.

Fisher-Price, Inc.

Baby Delight Inc.

Mothercare plc

Global Smart Crib Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Standard Crib

Convertible Crib

Portable Crib

Multi-purpose Crib

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Age Group

Newborn

Infant

Toddler



Price

Low (Under US$ 500)

Medium (US$ 500-US$ 1000)

High (More than US$ 1000)



End Use

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Online Sales



