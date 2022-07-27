Universal Stainless Reports Improved Second Quarter 2022 Results

Quarter-end Backlog reaches new record of $222.7 million, up 10% from record Q1 2022, up 125% from Q2 2021

Q2 2022 Sales up 10% sequentially to $52.2 million; Premium alloy sales are 17% of total sales

Q2 2022 Gross margin rises to 9.1% of sales. Gross margin is 12.6% of sales excluding AMJP grant benefit and charges incurred from liquid metal spill

Q2 2022 Net loss narrows to $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; includes $0.16 of net expense from the AMJP grant benefit and liquid metal spill

Q2 2022 EBITDA increases to $4.3 million; Adjusted EBITDA increases to $6.4 million



BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAP) today reported that net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $52.2 million, an increase of 9.7% from $47.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, and 35.5% higher than net sales of $38.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the first six months of 2022, sales reached $99.7 million, an increase of 32.0% from $75.5 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

Sales of premium alloys in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $8.8 million, or 16.9% of sales. That compares with $8.9 million, or 18.8% of sales, in the first quarter of 2022, and $5.9 million, or 15.3% of sales, in the second quarter of 2021. Premium alloy sales for the first six months of 2022 increased 31.6% to $17.7 million versus the first six months of 2021.

As previously reported in early April, a liquid metal spill occurred during operations at the Company’s Bridgeville Electric Arc Melting facility at the beginning of the second quarter. The spill was caused by a breakthrough at the bottom of a furnace shell. Clean up and repair caused approximately seven weeks of down time at the melt operation. While all other operations continued to function as normal, the spill disrupted productivity throughout the plant due to its impact on production flow.

Chairman, President and CEO, Dennis Oates commented, “The spill presented significant challenges in the second quarter. Our team worked diligently to successfully complete clean up and repair activities and return to production consistent with our initial estimates immediately after the spill. As a result, we were able to increase sales and expand profitability in the second quarter despite the headwinds caused by the spill.”

The Company's gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.7 million, or 9.1% of sales, and included a $1.8 million benefit related to a grant received under the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection (AMJP) Program, offset by $3.6 million in charges attributed to a previously-reported liquid metal spill in April 2022. Excluding these pre-tax amounts, the gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.5 million, or 12.6% of sales. In the first quarter of 2022, the gross margin was $4.1 million, or 8.5% of sales, including a $1.1 million AMJP grant benefit. The gross margin was $2.2 million, or 5.6% of sales, in the second quarter of 2021, and included $2.1 million of fixed cost absorption charges.

Mr. Oates continued: “Aerospace demand continued to recover in the second quarter, driving our sales growth, our improving profitability and our record backlog. Specifically, our aerospace sales were up 19% from the first quarter of 2022, up 67% from the second quarter last year, and 51% higher year-to-date than the first half of 2021. Premium alloy sales, which are mainly for aerospace applications, were in line with the 2022 first quarter, and up 49% from the second quarter of 2021 and 32% higher year-to-date.

“We have exceptional growth in our backlog, which has increased each quarter in 2021 and 2022 and has reached a new record of $222.7 million. A full 26% of that backlog consisted of premium alloys.

“Profitability continued to improve in the second quarter. Gross margin returned to double digits as a percentage of sales for the first time since 2019, totaling 12.6% excluding the impacts of the AMJP grant and the liquid metal spill. This performance was achieved despite ongoing supply chain challenges, increasing inflationary pressures and staffing challenges.

“Aerospace reached 68% of sales in the second quarter. Growing traction in aerospace demand is being driven by the ramp-up in commercial airplane build rates, positive momentum in passenger travel, strong air freight activity and a healthy defense market.

“In the balance of our end markets, our power generation and oil & gas sales increased 72% and 7%, respectively, from the first quarter of 2022. Heavy equipment remains our second largest market, although sales were 11% lower sequentially as demand continues to vary quarter-to-quarter. General industrial market sales were also lower by 45% sequentially, although they are up 20% year-to-date.”

Mr. Oates concluded: “Our main priorities this quarter were to get back on track with our profitability targets and resume operations at our Bridgeville Electric Arc Melting facility where the liquid metal spill occurred. Our Melt Shop is now fully operational and we are successfully executing our plan to grow sales and improve profitability -- all of which was made possible by the hard work of our team. Because of their ongoing commitment, and despite current economic uncertainty, we expect to continue to increase our sales and profitability through the second half of the year.”

Quarterly and Year-to-Date Results of Operations

The net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.4 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and a net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the 2021 second quarter. The net impact of the liquid metal spill and AMJP grant benefit for the second quarter of 2022 is approximately $1.4 million after tax, and accounts for the entire $0.16 per diluted share loss.

The Company’s EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.3 million while adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million.

Managed working capital was $147.9 million at June 30, 2022 compared with $142.7 million at March 31, 2022 and $116.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The sequential increase in managed working capital from the 2022 first quarter was mainly due to increased sales and inventory values. Inventory was $149.0 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with $147.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022, and $120.8 million at the end of the 2021 second quarter. The increase in inventory in the most recent quarter reflects higher raw material prices and an increased mix of premium product inventory, partly offset by lower inventory levels due to the impact of the liquid metal spill on our melt activity.

Backlog (before surcharges) increased 10.3% to $222.7 million at June 30, 2022 from $201.8 million at March 31, 2022, and increased 125.1% from $98.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The Company’s total debt at June 30, 2022 was $84.0 million, compared with $76.0 million at March 31, 2022, and $53.0 million at June 30, 2021.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $3.0 million, compared with $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, and $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. The Company expects capital expenditures in the second half of 2022 to increase compared to the first half, as we complete projects that were delayed due to parts availability and other supply chain challenges.

Conference Call and Webcast

[TABLES FOLLOW]

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Information)

(Unaudited)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net sales $ 52,156 $ 38,502 $ 99,718 $ 75,540 Cost of products sold 47,417 36,338 90,926 73,624 Gross margin 4,739 2,164 8,792 1,916 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,277 5,151 10,326 10,382 Operating loss (538 ) (2,987 ) (1,534 ) (8,466 ) Interest expense 814 436 1,467 930 Deferred financing amortization 56 56 112 112 Other (income) expense, net (39 ) 7 (26 ) 23 Loss before income taxes (1,369 ) (3,486 ) (3,087 ) (9,531 ) Income taxes 68 (993 ) (35 ) (2,509 ) Net loss $ (1,437 ) $ (2,493 ) $ (3,052 ) $ (7,022 ) Net loss per common share - Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.79 ) Net loss per common share - Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 8,960,770 8,900,460 8,953,460 8,894,669 Diluted 8,960,770 8,900,460 8,953,460 8,894,669





MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2022

2021

2022 2021 Service centers $ 36,940 $ 28,008 $ 70,193 $ 53,852 Original equipment manufacturers 4,182 2,785 8,886 7,580 Rerollers 6,889 5,114 11,397 8,907 Forgers 3,601 2,282 8,289 4,494 Conversion services and other 544 313 953 707 Total net sales $ 52,156 $ 38,502 $ 99,718 $ 75,540 Tons shipped 7,316 7,268 14,145 14,316 MELT TYPE INFORMATION Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2022

2021

2022

2021

Specialty alloys $ 42,824 $ 32,295 $ 81,044 $ 61,386 Premium alloys* 8,788 5,894 17,721 13,447 Conversion services and other sales 544 313 953 707 Total net sales $ 52,156 $ 38,502 $ 99,718 $ 75,540 END MARKET INFORMATION ** Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Net Sales 2022

2021

2022

2021

Aerospace $ 35,673 $ 21,318 $ 65,775 $ 43,545 Power generation 2,224 1,407 3,521 2,606 Oil & gas 4,667 3,938 9,019 7,004 Heavy equipment 7,205 9,273 15,279 17,353 General industrial, conversion services and other 2,387 2,566 6,124 5,032 Total net sales $ 52,156 $ 38,502 $ 99,718 $ 75,540 * Premium alloys represent all vacuum induction melted (VIM) products.

**The majority of our products are sold to service centers rather than the ultimate end market customers. The end market information in this press release is our estimate based upon our knowledge of our customers and the grade of material sold to them, which they will in-turn sell to the ultimate end market customer.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash $ 315 $ 118 Accounts receivable, net 30,137 21,192 Inventory, net 148,977 140,684 Other current assets 8,931 8,567 Total current assets 188,360 170,561 Property, plant and equipment, net 158,665 159,162 Other long-term assets 873 909 Total assets $ 347,898 $ 330,632 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 30,156 $ 24,000 Accrued employment costs 2,652 4,303 Current portion of long-term debt 2,360 2,392 Other current liabilities 1,087 943 Total current liabilities 36,255 31,638 Long-term debt, net 81,623 66,852 Deferred income taxes 2,492 2,461 Other long-term liabilities, net 3,246 3,360 Total liabilities 123,616 104,311 Stockholders’ equity 224,282 226,321 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 347,898 $ 330,632





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW Six months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (3,052 ) $ (7,022 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 9,694 9,639 Deferred income tax (52 ) (2,510 ) Share-based compensation expense 695 581 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (8,945 ) (3,210 ) Inventory, net (9,054 ) (10,288 ) Accounts payable 3,450 12,327 Accrued employment costs (1,651 ) 2,716 Income taxes 33 3 Other (128 ) (533 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (9,010 ) 1,703 Investing activity: Capital expenditures (5,482 ) (4,483 ) Net cash used in investing activity (5,482 ) (4,483 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 64,647 56,008 Payments on revolving credit facility (48,810 ) (45,887 ) Proceeds from term loan facility - 8,571 Payments on term loan facility, finance leases, and notes (1,210 ) (15,497 ) Issuance of common stock under share-based plans 62 118 Payments of financing costs - (539 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 14,689 2,774 Net increase (decrease) in cash 197 (6 ) Cash at beginning of period 118 164 Cash at end of period $ 315 $ 158





RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Net loss $ (1,437 ) $ (2,493 ) $ (3,052 ) $ (7,022 ) Interest expense 814 436 1,467 930 Income taxes 68 (993 ) (35 ) (2,509 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,823 4,805 9,694 9,639 EBITDA 4,268 1,755 8,074 1,038 Share-based compensation expense 286 272 695 581 Fixed cost absorption direct charge 1,300 2,096 1,300 4,653 Spill costs in addition to absorption charge 2,270 - 2,270 - AMJP benefit (1,761 ) - (2,818 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,363 $ 4,123 $ 9,521 $ 6,272



