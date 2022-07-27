Wabash Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record quarterly revenue of $642.8 million on increasing new trailer shipments

Operating income of $35.9 million as operating margin continued improving to 5.6%

Diluted earnings per share of $0.46, within prior outlook range

Robust backlog of $2.3B sets second quarter record; increases 71% YoY

2022 outlook for revenue and EPS maintained at $2.5B and $1.90, respectively

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter 2022 of $642.8 million increased 43.0% versus the prior year quarter as the Company continued to ramp production in light of strong customer demand. Consolidated gross profit was $78.0 million, or 12.1% of sales. Operating income was $35.9 million, or 5.6% of sales during the quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $0.46, within the range of the Company's prior quarterly outlook.

Total company backlog as of June 30, 2022 was approximately $2.3 billion, an increase of $1 billion compared to the same quarter last year. Wabash's backlog represents a second quarter record and exceeds the prior Q2 high by approximately 71%.

“During the second quarter, Wabash generated an all-time quarterly sales record of $643 million as demand for our portfolio of connected solutions remained robust," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Yet another quarter of sequential improvement in operating margins has brought our EBITDA generation back to levels not seen since mid-2019. Strengthening financial performance continues to give us confidence in achieving our full year EPS outlook of $1.90.”

For the full-year ending December 31, 2022, the company maintained its outlook for revenue of $2.5 billion and EPS of $1.90.

“Because of the heavily seasonal nature of trailer ordering, industry backlogs typically decline around 15 percent during the second quarter as shipments eat into the order book. Demand remains very strong as evidenced by our backlog remaining at $2.3 billion from the first quarter to the second quarter, particularly in light of record shipments during Q2," said Yeagy. "Beyond our productive conversations regarding 2023 build slots, I am particularly pleased by customers' willingness to think beyond next year's order cycle to engage in planning a shared vision for the longer term.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 New Units Shipped Trailers 13,670 11,595 Truck bodies 3,970 4,800 Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 595,982 $ 402,177 $ 50,395 $ 48,752 Gross profit $ 66,055 $ 46,660 $ 11,830 $ 10,262 Gross profit margin 11.1% 11.6% 23.5% 21.0% Income from operations $ 47,973 $ 26,815 $ 8,138 $ 8,061 Income from operations margin 8.0% 6.7% 16.1% 16.5% Adjusted income from operations $ 47,973 $ 26,815 $ 8,138 $ 6,187 Adjusted income from operations margin 8.0% 6.7% 16.1% 12.7%

Transportation Solutions’ net sales for the second quarter were $596.0 million, an increase of 48.2%, as compared to the prior year quarter, as operations continued to scale up. Operating income was $48.0 million or 8.0% of sales during the quarter.

Parts & Services' net sales for the second quarter were $50.4 million, an increase of 3.4% as compared to the prior year quarter. Operating income was $8.1 million, or 16.1% of sales during the quarter. Parts & Services' second quarter 2021 financial results include Extract Technology, which was divested June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash used in operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income and margin, non-GAAP financial measures, exclude certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income and margin to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for debt transactions and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Wabash will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.onewabash.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (888) 440-6928, conference ID 6579482. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) is the visionary leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries that is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company enables customers to thrive by providing insight into tomorrow and delivering pragmatic solutions today to move everything from first to final mile. Wabash designs, manufactures, and services a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade processing equipment. Learn more at www.onewabash.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or sales volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 138,484 $ 71,778 Accounts receivable, net 231,625 176,511 Inventories, net 305,338 237,621 Prepaid expenses and other 31,980 43,795 Total current assets 707,427 529,705 Property, plant, and equipment, net 242,636 232,425 Goodwill 188,440 188,443 Intangible assets, net 105,599 114,441 Other assets 46,203 42,057 Total assets $ 1,290,305 $ 1,107,071 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Current portion of finance lease obligations — 59 Accounts payable 304,761 173,950 Other accrued liabilities 127,927 115,316 Total current liabilities 432,688 289,325 Long-term debt 454,506 428,315 Deferred income taxes 33,864 36,019 Other non-current liabilities 30,889 27,873 Total liabilities 951,947 781,532 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 187 — Wabash National Corporation stockholders’ equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 48,701,087 and 48,954,482 shares outstanding, respectively 764 759 Additional paid-in capital 659,355 653,978 Retained earnings 118,771 92,111 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5,226 ) 859 Treasury stock at cost, 27,816,488 and 27,013,275 common shares, respectively (435,493 ) (422,168 ) Total Wabash National Corporation stockholders' equity 338,171 325,539 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interest, and equity $ 1,290,305 $ 1,107,071

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 642,769 $ 449,422 $ 1,189,530 $ 841,425 Cost of sales 564,735 393,814 1,053,441 738,651 Gross profit 78,034 55,608 136,089 102,774 General and administrative expenses 30,944 22,907 57,276 45,774 Selling expenses 7,376 6,065 13,585 12,730 Amortization of intangible assets 3,803 5,799 8,842 11,597 Impairment and other, net 3 (1,847 ) 343 (1,226 ) Income from operations 35,908 22,684 56,043 33,899 Other income (expense): Interest expense (5,218 ) (6,034 ) (10,131 ) (12,184 ) Other, net (327 ) (413 ) (398 ) (427 ) Other expense, net (5,545 ) (6,447 ) (10,529 ) (12,611 ) Income before income tax expense 30,363 16,237 45,514 21,288 Income tax expense 7,624 3,985 10,701 5,819 Net income 22,739 12,252 34,813 15,469 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 187 — 187 — Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,552 $ 12,252 $ 34,626 $ 15,469 Net income attributable to common stockholders per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.71 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.70 $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 49,034 51,272 49,019 51,697 Diluted 49,535 51,989 49,662 52,472 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.16 $ 0.16

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 34,813 $ 15,469 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation 16,482 12,881 Amortization of intangibles 8,842 11,597 Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and business divestiture (642 ) (2,043 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 452 Deferred income taxes (139 ) (1,799 ) Stock-based compensation 4,647 4,216 Impairment 986 817 Non-cash interest expense 426 591 Accounts receivable (55,114 ) (25,758 ) Inventories (67,717 ) (89,733 ) Prepaid expenses and other 814 2,500 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 142,869 56,074 Other, net (3,593 ) 1,650 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 82,674 $ (13,086 ) Cash flows from investing activities Cash payments for capital expenditures (22,369 ) (11,063 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 1,445 20,978 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (20,924 ) $ 9,915 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 735 1,450 Dividends paid (8,278 ) (8,437 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 56,739 232 Payments under revolving credit facilities (30,773 ) (232 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (59 ) (172 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility — (30,000 ) Debt issuance costs paid (83 ) — Stock repurchases (13,325 ) (41,302 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ 4,956 $ (78,461 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 66,706 $ (81,632 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 71,778 217,677 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 138,484 $ 136,045

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 13,670 11,595 New truck bodies 3,970 4,800 Used trailers 40 15 Three Months Ended June 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New Trailers $ 508,430 $ 188 $ (361 ) $ 508,257 Used Trailers — 1,120 — 1,120 Components, parts and service — 37,473 — 37,473 Equipment and other 87,552 11,614 (3,247 ) 95,919 Total net external sales $ 595,982 $ 50,395 $ (3,608 ) $ 642,769 Gross profit $ 66,055 $ 11,830 $ 149 $ 78,034 Income (loss) from operations $ 47,973 $ 8,138 $ (20,203 ) $ 35,908 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 47,973 $ 8,138 $ (20,203 ) $ 35,908 2021 New Trailers $ 321,833 $ — $ — $ 321,833 Used Trailers — 378 — 378 Components, parts and service — 34,260 — 34,260 Equipment and other 80,344 14,114 (1,507 ) 92,951 Total net external sales $ 402,177 $ 48,752 $ (1,507 ) $ 449,422 Gross profit $ 46,660 $ 10,262 $ (1,314 ) $ 55,608 Income (loss) from operations $ 26,815 $ 8,061 $ (12,192 ) $ 22,684 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 26,815 $ 6,187 $ (12,192 ) $ 20,810

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Wabash National Corporation Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Units Shipped New trailers 25,545 21,255 New truck bodies 7,510 9,570 Used trailers 60 55 Six Months Ended June 30, Transportation

Solutions Parts &

Services Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2022 New Trailers $ 946,393 $ 242 $ (672 ) $ 945,963 Used Trailers — 1,689 — 1,689 Components, parts and service — 71,037 — 71,037 Equipment and other 151,654 24,135 (4,948 ) 170,841 Total net external sales $ 1,098,047 $ 97,103 $ (5,620 ) $ 1,189,530 Gross profit $ 113,737 $ 22,352 $ — $ 136,089 Income (loss) from operations $ 79,670 $ 14,927 $ (38,554 ) $ 56,043 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 79,670 $ 14,927 $ (38,554 ) $ 56,043 2021 New Trailers $ 590,763 $ — $ — $ 590,763 Used Trailers 165 1,225 — 1,390 Components, parts and service — 26,362 — 26,362 Equipment and other 156,368 69,760 (3,218 ) 222,910 Total net external sales $ 747,296 $ 97,347 $ (3,218 ) $ 841,425 Gross profit $ 84,988 $ 20,728 $ (2,942 ) $ 102,774 Income (loss) from operations $ 43,438 $ 14,445 $ (23,984 ) $ 33,899 Adjusted income (loss) from operations1 $ 43,438 $ 12,571 $ (23,984 ) $ 32,025

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Adjusted Operating Income1 Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Transportation Solutions Income from operations $ 47,973 $ 26,815 $ 79,670 $ 43,438 Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating income 47,973 26,815 $ 79,670 $ 43,438 Parts & Services Income from operations 8,138 8,061 14,927 14,445 Adjustments: Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — (1,874 ) — (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income 8,138 6,187 14,927 12,571 Corporate Loss from operations (20,203 ) (12,192 ) (38,554 ) (23,984 ) Adjustments: N/A — — — — Adjusted operating loss (20,203 ) (12,192 ) (38,554 ) (23,984 ) Consolidated Income from operations 35,908 22,684 $ 56,043 $ 33,899 Adjustments: Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — (1,874 ) — (1,874 ) Adjusted operating income $ 35,908 $ 20,810 $ 56,043 $ 32,025

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 22,739 $ 12,252 $ 34,813 $ 15,469 Income tax expense 7,624 3,985 10,701 5,819 Interest expense 5,218 6,034 10,131 12,184 Depreciation and amortization 12,060 12,248 25,324 24,478 Stock-based compensation 2,370 2,184 4,647 4,216 Impairment and other, net 3 (1,847 ) 343 (1,226 ) Other, net 327 413 398 427 Operating EBITDA $ 50,341 $ 35,269 $ 86,357 $ 61,367





Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,552 $ 12,252 $ 34,626 $ 15,469 Adjustments: Loss on debt extinguishment — 452 — 452 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — (1,874 ) — (1,874 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items — 327 — 327 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 22,552 $ 11,157 $ 34,626 $ 14,374





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.24 $ 0.70 $ 0.29 Adjustments: Loss on debt extinguishment — 0.01 — 0.01 Gain on divestiture of Extract Technology — (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) Tax effect of aforementioned items — — — 0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.21 $ 0.70 $ 0.27 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 49,535 51,989 49,662 52,472

1 Operating EBITDA includes noncontrolling interest and is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (including any loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

2 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for debt transactions and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 117,241 $ 9,318 $ 82,674 $ (13,086 ) Cash payments for capital expenditures (12,420 ) (6,898 ) (22,369 ) (11,063 ) Free cash flow1 $ 104,821 $ 2,420 $ 60,305 $ (24,149 )

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash payments for capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash used in operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 47,973 $ 26,815 $ 8,138 $ 8,061 Depreciation and amortization 10,705 10,452 643 1,298 Impairment and other, net 2 7 — (1,855 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 58,680 $ 37,274 $ 8,781 $ 7,504 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 9.8 % 9.3 % 17.4 % 15.4 %





Transportation Solutions Parts & Services Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income from operations $ 79,670 $ 43,438 $ 14,927 $ 14,445 Depreciation and amortization 22,238 20,837 1,678 2,613 Impairment and other, net (619 ) 826 (10 ) (2,052 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 101,289 $ 65,101 $ 16,595 $ 15,006 Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 9.2 % 8.7 % 17.1 % 15.4 %

1 Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, includes noncontrolling interest and is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income, and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.





Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Sr Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com