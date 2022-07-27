GPS Capital Markets Opens Canadian Offices

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets LLC ( www.gpsfx.com ), a leading Fintech firm offering foreign exchange services, announced today an international expansion with the opening of two offices in Canada. The new North American offices will be in the metropolitan areas of Toronto and Vancouver.



GPS is excited to be able to better serve its established clients in the Canadian region and looks forward to the continued growth there. GPS has been supporting their US-based clients with their corporate FX needs in Canada since its beginning in 2002.

"The business that GPS has been a part of in Canada over the last decade has been exciting for our company. We have recently seen a need to have a physical presence there as our Canadian client base has grown significantly throughout the country. The GPS approach to FX, with our emphasis on personalized service to each client, as well as our FX product suite is going to be well accepted in the Canadian corporate market. We look forward to seeing how we can better corporate FX in Canada," said Trevor Kavanagh, Managing Director of Global Sales.

GPS will be scaling its operations and investing in talent across the region. Christopher Nicholson who has joined the company as SVP, Commercial Director will be responsible for building the team across Canada and Northeast USA. "Chris brings 25 years of experience in the Foreign Exchange market and a successful leadership track record. He has a unique ability to see solutions within complicated FX situations and guiding clients through them, to achieve strong results. GPS feels fortunate to have Chris with us to continue to better serve Canadian companies through our unique value proposition."

The expansion into Canada with two offices demonstrates the company’s commitment to put itself in a stronger position to supply its clients the best FX product and customer experience possible.

The company is a leading foreign exchange brokerage that has a clientele throughout the globe, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. GPS offers payment processing, FX hedging, exposure management, its FXpertä online FX trading platform, and 24/7 service to its clients.

To learn more about GPS Capital Markets LLC, please visit www.gpsfx.com.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom.

PRESS CONTACT:

GPS Capital Markets

Lindsey Wing

801-979-6114