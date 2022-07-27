Crosschq and TopFunnel Join Forces to Help Organizations Improve Recruiting Outcomes

DANVILLE, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosschq , pioneers of the Talent Intelligence Cloud™ that is powering a revolution in data-driven hiring and people analytics, and TopFunnel , a complete platform that empowers candidate engagement and sourcing across all channels, today announced their partnership. By joining forces, Crosschq and TopFunnel are delivering a comprehensive end-to-end talent acquisition solution that sources and engages candidates, leverages referral networks and reduces the daily inefficiencies routinely faced by recruiters.

“Unlocking the value in the recruiting funnel requires deep functionality that considers quality of hire every step of the way,” said Mike Fitzsimmons, CEO of Crosschq. “The integration of TopFunnel with Crosschq benefits recruiters, hiring managers and candidates.”

Using its unique personalized approach, TopFunnel enables organizations to expertly source candidates who are ideally suited for the given role. Whether from an existing ATS, anywhere on the web or through employee referrals, TopFunnel sources best fit talent and provides companies with qualified candidates ready to interview. Crosschq’s TalentWall solution enables recruiters and talent leaders to visualize and analyze the progress of their pipelines, while also being able to plan future hiring needs.

The partnership integrates candidate data from recruiter initial outreach, through their interview process, and into their journey as an employee in one centralized place. Companies can view team performance, ascertain sourcing distribution and evaluate candidate pipeline health from a single source of truth.

Alison Kaizer, Head of Talent, Lunchbox, commented, “The partnership between Crosschq and TopFunnel is a great example of how two tech companies have aligned to provide increased value to their customers, as well as job candidates.”

Fitzsimmons continued, “Hiring is a team sport; yet recruiters hold the most important role. They are the employer brand ambassador, counsel to hiring managers and support for DEI and other recruiting initiatives. In many cases, recruiting teams have been operating with sub-optimal software to manage this ever-growing complexity, making their jobs more and more difficult. The combination of Crosschq and Top Funnel reduces the overwhelming administrative burdens they face and enables them to be more strategic and productive.”

“By teaming up with Crosschq, we are so excited to offer customers the best end-to-end talent engagement, sourcing and reporting products, all together,” said Justin Palmer, CEO of TopFunnel. “Customers will be able to get a complete and best-in-class talent sourcing and engagement offering with TopFunnel, alongside amazing quality of hire insights and analytics from Crosschq TalentWall.”

Organizations can recognize the benefits of the partnership from day one.

