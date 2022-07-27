PolyPid to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on August 10, 2022

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights before the open of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.



To access the live call via telephone, please register in advance using the link here. Upon registering, each participant will receive an email confirmation with dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN that can be used to join the call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, the Company suggests registering a minimum of 10 minutes before the start of the call.

For those not planning to ask management a question, the Company recommends listening via the webcast using the link here.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Q&A participants: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI985b31488d2141f99e4e9db5d66810fd Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/itwzz9g3

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.



For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

