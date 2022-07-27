Bottlecapps Aligns With Pix to Enhance the Online Wine Shopping Experience

DALLAS, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Pix (PixWine.com) users search for wines, they will now have access to Bottlecapps' extensive list (1,000+ locations across North America) of local retail stores that carry those products, and then have the ability to purchase and schedule for in-store pick up, same-day delivery, or shipping.

"Although more consumers than ever are looking for wine online, it's incredibly hard for them to find what they want," said Paul Mabray, CEO and Founder of Pix. "Pix is changing that and this partnership gets us one step closer. Bottlecapps is a leader in their space, offering retailers an incredible set of e-commerce tools and a customer-first mentality that aligns with Pix's values of building a better place for finding and buying wine. Together Pix and Bottlecapps will better connect consumers with the right bottle and guide them to purchase that bottle directly from the retailer."

When consumers find a wine on Pix, they're shown all their buying options, including the product's local availability across the U.S., state shippability, and the best value. Pix catalogs one of the largest wine selections on the web and unlike other platforms, Pix's bottle searches are complete and transparent — and offered entirely free. The integration with Bottlecapps' stores ensures a 3-tier compliant order fulfillment process, and allows users access to their favorite wines same day. Bottlecapps boasts a retailer roster of both large chains (like Spec's and Lee's Discount) and small independents and specialty wine shop retailers across 35 United States as well as Western Canada.

"We are excited to start this partnership with Pix and offer our retailers access to a platform chalked full of active and educated wine shoppers that are motivated to buy. This enables us to take advantage of a new and innovative platform and offer stores incremental sales and added revenue at no additional cost to them," said Corey Gerstner - Bottlecapps' Chief Operations Officer. "Bridging the 3-tier through connected technology is Bottlecapps' mission, and this collaboration with Pix falls right in line with the value proposition we hope to continually bring to the alcohol industry."

About Pix:

Pix is the world's first wine discovery platform that makes buying the right wine for the right occasion a delight — and champions the wine industry by making it more equitable for vintners and retailers of all sizes to sell. With a clever wine search engine alongside inviting articles written by diverse voices in the wine world, Pix provides curious wine drinkers with a joyful and pretense-free way to explore wine, no matter their expertise or budget. The company was founded in Napa, CA, by an industry-vetted team spanning wine and tech, led by digital wine innovator Paul Mabray.

About Bottlecapps:

Founded in 2011, Bottlecapps.com is a white-label technology solutions developer focusing primarily on e-commerce enabled mobile apps and websites for off-premise alcohol retailers, but also maintains a complete portfolio of products and services including Digital Signage, Data Analytics, Programmatic Advertising, and Marketing Services. Customized to match a store or supplier's branding, Bottlecapps' digital tools help clients Connect to Customers, Create Loyalty, and Drive Sales.

Media Inquiries:

Corey Gerstner

corey@bottelcapps.com

Bottlecapps.com

Related Images











Image 1: Bottelcapps Logo





Bottlecapps Vertical Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment