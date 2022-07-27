The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 24, 2022.



Financial highlights for the second quarter of 2022:

Net sales increased 53.2% to $648.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $423.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

GAAP net income was $16.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.04 for the second quarter of 2021.

was $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.04 for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $45.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to of $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021.

“Late first quarter business strength continued into the second quarter as the combination of strong consumer demand, new customer openings and increased dining capacity led to consistent growth in revenue trends as we entered the late spring and summer season. Despite sequential deflation in certain center of the plate categories, overall pricing remained firm and incremental gains in volume contributed to sales growth during the quarter," said Chris Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Although not back to pre-pandemic levels, moderate improvement in hospitality and event related business was evident as the quarter progressed.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Net sales for the quarter ended June 24, 2022 increased 53.2% to $648.1 million from $423.0 million for the quarter ended June 25, 2021. Organic sales increased $152.3 million, or 36.0% versus the prior year quarter. Sales growth of $72.9 million, or 17.2%, resulted from acquisitions. Organic case count increased approximately 34.8% in the Company’s specialty category with unique customers and placements increases at 35.9% and 54.6%, respectively, compared to the prior year quarter. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 14.2% compared to the prior year quarter. Estimated inflation was 16.4% in the Company’s specialty categories and 10.9% in the center-of-the-plate categories compared to the prior year quarter.

Gross profit increased approximately 62.7% to $156.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $95.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit margin increased approximately 140 basis points to 24.1% from 22.7%. Gross margin in the Company’s specialty category decreased 70 basis points and gross margin increased 230 basis points in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category compared to the prior year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 37.8% to $124.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $90.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher costs associated with compensation and benefits to support sales growth for the quarter ended June 24, 2022. As a percentage of net sales, operating expenses were 19.2% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 21.4% in the second quarter of 2021.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income (loss) to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Other operating expense increased by approximately $3.0 million primarily due to non-cash charges of $3.3 million for changes in the fair value of our contingent earn-out liabilities compared to non-cash credits of $0.1 million in the prior year period. The prior year period also includes a $0.6 million impairment of trademarks as a result of a shift in brand strategy to leverage our Allen Brothers brand in our New England region during the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $27.6 million compared to $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 4.3% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to operating income of 1.1% in the second quarter of 2021.

Total interest expense increased to $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $16.9 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $45.3 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, adjusted net income1 was $20.9 million, or $0.51 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $1.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Based on current trends in the business, we are updating and raising our full year financial guidance as follows:

Net Sales for the full year of 2022 will be in the range of $2.375 billion to $2.475 billion;

Gross Profit to be between $553.0 million and $576.0 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $135.0 million and $145.0 million



1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted EPS to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our sensitivity to general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; our ability to expand our operations in our existing markets and to penetrate new markets through acquisitions; we may not achieve the benefits expected from our acquisitions, which could adversely impact our business and operating results; we may have difficulty managing and facilitating our future growth; conditions beyond our control could materially affect the cost and/or availability of our specialty food products or center-of-the-plate products and/or interrupt our distribution network; our distribution of center-of-the-plate products, like meat, poultry and seafood, involves exposure to price volatility experienced by those products; our business is a low-margin business and our profit margins may be sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures; because our foodservice distribution operations are concentrated in certain culinary markets, we are susceptible to economic and other developments, including adverse weather conditions, in these areas; fuel cost volatility may have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition or results of operations; our ability to raise capital in the future may be limited; we may be unable to obtain debt or other financing, including financing necessary to execute on our acquisition strategy, on favorable terms or at all; interest charged on our outstanding debt may be adversely affected by changes in the method of determining London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), or the replacement of LIBOR with an alternative rate; our business operations and future development could be significantly disrupted if we lose key members of our management team; and significant public health epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19, may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2022 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company's control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 50,000 products to more than 35,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 Net sales $ 648,104 $ 422,968 $ 1,160,207 $ 703,185 Cost of sales 492,100 327,094 886,690 548,364 Gross profit 156,004 95,874 273,517 154,821 Selling, general and administrative expenses 124,487 90,358 234,573 170,603 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,883 857 5,046 (313 ) Operating income (loss) 27,634 4,659 33,898 (15,469 ) Interest expense 4,465 4,408 8,830 9,171 Income (loss) before income taxes 23,169 251 25,068 (24,640 ) Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 6,254 (847 ) 6,768 (7,817 ) Net income (loss) $ 16,915 $ 1,098 $ 18,300 $ (16,823 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.03 $ 0.47 $ (0.46 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,100,968 36,831,054 37,018,044 36,615,463 Diluted 42,053,453 37,081,186 41,896,379 36,615,463





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 24, 2022 AND DECEMBER 24, 2021

(in thousands)

June 24, 2022 December 24, 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,806 $ 115,155 Accounts receivable, net 208,229 172,540 Inventories, net 181,594 144,491 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,323 37,774 Total current assets 477,952 469,960 Equipment, leasehold improvements and software, net 155,564 133,622 Operating lease right-of-use assets 138,591 130,701 Goodwill 237,788 221,775 Intangible assets, net 118,526 104,743 Deferred taxes, net 4,376 9,380 Other assets 4,081 3,614 Total assets $ 1,136,878 $ 1,073,795 Accounts payable $ 144,547 $ 118,284 Accrued liabilities 44,817 35,390 Short-term operating lease liabilities 17,430 15,882 Accrued compensation 19,292 22,321 Current portion of long-term debt 4,843 5,141 Total current liabilities 230,929 197,018 Long-term debt, net of current portion 392,980 394,160 Operating lease liabilities 134,714 127,296 Other liabilities 4,568 5,110 Total liabilities 763,191 723,584 Common stock 383 380 Additional paid in capital 319,364 314,242 Cumulative foreign currency translation adjustment (1,971 ) (2,022 ) Retained earnings 55,911 37,611 Stockholders’ equity 373,687 350,211 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,136,878 $ 1,073,795





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE TWENTY-SIX WEEKS ENDED JUNE 24, 2022 AND JUNE 25, 2021

(unaudited, in thousands)

June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 18,300 $ (16,823 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,755 10,660 Amortization of intangible assets 6,819 6,643 Benefit for allowance for doubtful accounts 1,817 488 Non-cash operating lease expense 1,076 209 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 5,004 (7,755 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 1,009 1,364 Stock compensation 5,982 5,738 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities 3,628 (1,420 ) Intangible asset impairment — 597 Loss on asset disposal 17 224 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (24,659 ) (37,107 ) Inventories (30,569 ) (39,347 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 106 (101 ) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation 19,733 52,541 Other assets and liabilities (237 ) 167 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,781 (23,922 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (23,490 ) (9,574 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (52,007 ) (7,165 ) Net cash used in investing activities (75,497 ) (16,739 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (2,769 ) (34,372 ) Proceeds from debt issuance — 51,750 Payment of deferred financing fees (406 ) (1,450 ) Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (2,558 ) (1,487 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities (2,000 ) (83 ) Payments under asset based loan facility — (20,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (7,733 ) (5,642 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 100 (58 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (63,349 ) (46,361 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 115,155 193,281 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,806 $ 146,920





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 16,915 $ 1,098 $ 18,300 $ (16,823 ) Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 719 — 1,365 — Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 17,634 $ 1,098 $ 19,665 $ (16,823 ) Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,100,968 36,831,054 37,018,044 36,615,463 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 263,071 250,132 296,538 — Dilutive effect of options and warrants 73,381 — 56,817 — Dilutive effect of convertible notes 4,616,033 — 4,524,980 — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 42,053,453 37,081,186 41,896,379 36,615,463 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.03 $ 0.49 $ (0.46 ) Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.03 $ 0.47 $ (0.46 )





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 16,915 $ 1,098 $ 18,300 $ (16,823 ) Interest expense 4,465 4,408 8,830 9,171 Depreciation 5,866 5,553 11,755 10,660 Amortization 3,463 3,104 6,819 6,643 Provision for income tax expense (benefit) 6,254 (847 ) 6,768 (7,817 ) EBITDA (1) 36,963 13,316 52,472 1,834 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 2,939 3,280 5,982 5,738 Other operating expenses (income), net (3) 3,883 857 5,046 (313 ) Duplicate rent (4) 1,550 694 3,286 1,389 Payroll tax credit (5) — (1,418 ) — (1,418 ) Moving expenses (6) — 438 — 438 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 45,335 $ 17,167 $ 66,786 $ 7,668

We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements. Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, and Miami, FL facilities. Represents a payroll tax credit earned in accordance with the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation of certain facilities in New England.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 June 24, 2022 June 25, 2021 Net income (loss) $ 16,915 $ 1,098 $ 18,300 $ (16,823 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) (1): Other operating expenses (income), net (2) 3,883 857 5,046 (313 ) Duplicate rent (3) 1,550 694 3,286 1,389 Moving expenses (4) — 438 — 438 Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees (5) — — 69 — Payroll tax credit (6) — (1,418 ) — (1,418 ) Tax effect of adjustments (7) (1,467 ) (160 ) (2,268 ) (27 ) Total adjustments 3,966 411 6,133 69 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 20,881 $ 1,509 $ 24,433 $ (16,754 ) Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.51 $ 0.04 $ 0.62 $ (0.46 ) Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 42,053,453 37,081,186 41,896,379 36,615,463

We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.



Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals and certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements.



Represents duplicate rent and occupancy costs for our Los Angeles, CA, Richmond, CA, and Miami, FL facilities.



Represents moving expenses for the consolidation of certain facilities in New England.



Represents interest expense related to write-off of certain deferred financing fees in connection with the third amendment to our asset-based loan facility which increased the aggregate commitments from $150.0 million to $200.0 million.



Represents a payroll tax credit earned in accordance with the Employee Retention Credit under the CARES Act.



Represents the tax effect of items 2 through 6 above.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data)