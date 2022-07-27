Latest White Paper from Sounding Board Confirms Leadership is a Verb

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board , the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, today announced the availability of its latest thought leadership titled “Leadership Is A Verb.” The complimentary white paper examines the shift to remote work, the expectations of employees, and the impact of increasing disruptions and uncertainties on the workforce.



The new resource features three HR leaders who share their perspectives on the evolution of leadership and talent development. Ed Cohen is the Chief People Officer for SprintRay; Adri Maisonet-Morales is the vice president of Enterprise Learning at Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina; and Judy Whitcomb is the senior vice president of HR at Vi. Each reflects on how leadership requirements have changed in the past few years, how they are apt to change further in the next few years, and why organizations need to develop adaptable leadership capabilities including interpersonal and communication skills.

According to a 2022 Gallup study , the best way to support managers today is to actively develop them for present-day work conditions. For example, the shift to managing a high percentage of remote or work-from-anywhere workers has presented unique challenges for leaders who were previously trained to manage workers in a physical office. Updated techniques that can be delivered in an accelerated manner to address these new requisites ensures the readiness and resiliency of the organization.

Sounding Board delivers leadership development through a managed global network of world-class, certified coaches and an integrated Leader Development Platform, which makes leadership coaching easier to manage, measure, and scale. The company’s personalized coaching services include 1:1 leadership coaching, as well as peer-based group coaching. Sounding Board also supports clients’ in-house coaches by providing tools and a framework they can use to generate insights and measure program ROI.

Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, said, “Given the dynamic nature of today’s business environment, leadership coaching changed; it is no longer exclusively reserved for the C-suite. Employees need development throughout their career journey and introducing leadership coaching early in the career ladder enables leaders to emerge more quickly. The outcome is a stronger leadership pipeline, as well as employees who can visualize active career paths and remain engaged.”

“Leadership is a Verb” is available for download here.

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.