Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 25, 2022.

For the second quarter, revenue was $508.6 million, an increase of 36% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.4 billion, an increase of 22% versus the prior year, with 7% net store growth and an increase in consolidated same-store sales of 13.2%.

The $(0.34) loss per diluted share in the second quarter was driven by a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets as a result of the Company’s decision to re-brand its U.S. car wash business.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share2 was $0.35.

“We delivered strong results in the second quarter. These results are a testament to the resilience of our needs-based service offering and our ability to drive sustainable growth and cash flow leveraging a proven playbook,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO.

“We have significant momentum across our business capitalizing on the benefits of our scale, the quality of our offerings, the strength of our brands, our best-in-category data and marketing capabilities, and our ability to generate robust cash flow. We are delivering against our Dream Big plan of at least $850 million of adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026, demonstrating our ability to drive significant shareholder value over time.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 36% versus the prior year, driven by same-store sales and net store growth.

Consolidated same-store sales increased 13.2% for the quarter.

The Company added 80 net new stores during the quarter.

The Company recorded a net loss in the second quarter of $(57.0) million, driven by a $125.5 million one-time non-cash impairment charge related to intangible assets as a result of the Company’s decision to re-brand its U.S. car wash business.

Adjusted Net Income 1 was $59.7 million.

was $59.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA3 was $135.4 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales (in millions) Store Count Same-Store Sales Revenue

(in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA4

(in millions) Maintenance $ 399.2 1,559 15.0% $ 194.3 $ 64.1 Car Wash 156.7 1,074 (2.7%) / 2.6%* 158.6 53.7 Paint, Collision & Glass 724.7 1,771 16.1% 95.4 32.9 Platform Services 131.3 202 11.8% 53.2 20.5 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 7.1 Total $ 1,411.9 4,606 13.2% $ 508.6

*Car Wash same-store sales declined 2.7% in the second quarter. Foreign exchange rate movement had a significant impact. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, Car Wash same-store sales increased 2.6%. The impact of foreign exchange rate movement on the remaining segments was not significant.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $488.2 million, consisting of $197.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $290.3 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company has raised its guidance for the fiscal year to account for its strong operating performance and M&A activity in the first half of 2022, as well as an updated outlook for the remainder of the year. The following guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022:

Revenue of approximately $2.0 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA 3 of approximately $495 million.

of approximately $495 million. Adjusted earnings per diluted share2 of approximately $1.17.



The above guidance includes the impact of the 53rd week in fiscal year 2022. The impact of the extra week is expected to yield approximately $25 million in revenue, $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA3 and approximately $0.02 in Adjusted Earnings Per Share2.

The Company also expects:

Low-double-digit same-store sales growth.

Net store growth of approximately 340: Maintenance: approximately 140 stores of which 70% will be franchised and 30% will be company-operated Car Wash: approximately 40 stores which will be company-operated Paint, Collision & Glass: approximately 160 stores of which 5% will be franchised and 95% will be company-operated.





The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2022.

Conference Call

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,500 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands’ network generates more than $1.7 billion in annual revenue from more than $5.0 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 25, 2021 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Earnings Per Share2, and Adjusted EBITDA3. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company and its segments. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Earnings Per Share2 and Adjusted EBITDA3. These measures will differ from net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information tables in this release. We do not provide guidance for net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA3 to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income.

___________

1 “Adjusted Net Income” is calculated by eliminating from net income the adjustments described for Adjusted EBITDA, amortization related to acquired intangible assets and the tax effect of the adjustments. Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

2 “Adjusted Earnings Per Share” represents Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average shares (basic and diluted). Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

3 “Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization, with further adjustments for acquisition-related costs, straight-line rent, equity compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and certain non-recurring, non-core, infrequent or unusual charges. Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information tables located in the financial supplement in this release.

4 “Segment Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as Adjusted EBITDA with a further adjustment for store opening costs. Corporate & Other costs are not allocated across segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance of our segments and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. Please refer to Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation located in the financial supplement in this release.





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Revenue: Franchise royalties and fees $ 44,850 $ 37,873 $ 82,738 $ 68,287 Company-operated store sales 323,885 206,198 616,276 390,053 Independently-operated store sales 54,942 56,379 118,031 112,542 Advertising contributions 22,091 19,648 41,789 36,903 Supply and other revenue 62,856 54,730 118,113 96,462 Total revenue 508,624 374,828 976,947 704,247 Operating expenses: Company-operated store expenses 192,939 123,820 370,806 236,575 Independently-operated store expenses 28,843 30,792 62,142 61,900 Advertising expenses 22,091 19,648 41,789 36,903 Supply and other expenses 35,800 29,598 68,574 52,087 Selling, general and administrative expenses 97,977 77,935 190,197 146,984 Acquisition costs 3,338 389 7,656 2,038 Store opening costs 666 405 1,172 694 Depreciation and amortization 38,087 26,423 71,110 50,275 Trade name impairment 125,450 — 125,450 — Asset impairment charges and lease terminations (882 ) 2,178 16 3,431 Total operating expenses 544,309 311,188 938,912 590,887 Operating income (loss) (35,685 ) 63,640 38,035 113,360 Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net 26,270 16,612 51,623 34,702 Loss on foreign currency transactions, net 13,937 (5,229) 14,908 5,282 Loss on debt extinguishment — 78 — 45,576 Total other expenses, net 40,207 11,461 66,531 85,560 Net income (loss) before taxes (75,892 ) 52,179 (28,496) 27,800 Income tax expense (18,848 ) 17,011 (5,880) 12,565 Net income (loss) (57,044 ) 35,168 (22,616) 15,235 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ — $ (36) (15) (30) Net income (loss) attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ (57,044 ) $ 35,204 $ (22,601) $ 15,265 Earnings (loss) per share(1): Basic $ (0.34 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14) $ 0.09 Diluted $ (0.34 ) $ 0.21 $ (0.14) $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 162,781 162,626 162,772 158,727 Diluted 162,781 166,512 162,772 162,271





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) June 25, 2022 December 25, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,853 $ 523,414 Restricted cash 792 792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 178,201 117,903 Inventory 53,124 46,990 Prepaid and other assets 47,964 24,326 Income tax receivable 5,070 6,867 Advertising fund assets, restricted 55,596 45,360 Assets held for sale 3,275 3,275 Total current assets 541,875 768,927 Notes receivable, net 5,092 3,182 Property and equipment, net 1,481,064 1,350,984 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,031,731 995,625 Deferred commissions 10,738 10,567 Intangibles, net 733,469 816,183 Goodwill 2,108,002 1,910,392 Deferred tax assets 1,360 1,509 Total assets $ 5,913,331 $ 5,857,369 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 115,424 $ 83,033 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 253,742 297,620 Income taxes payable 30,021 11,054 Current portion of long-term debt 23,590 26,044 Income tax receivable liability 24,255 24,255 Advertising fund liabilities 30,264 26,441 Total current liabilities 477,296 468,447 Long-term debt, net 2,464,909 2,356,320 Deferred tax liability 223,336 257,067 Operating lease liabilities 969,598 931,604 Income tax receivable liability 131,715 131,715 Deferred revenue 39,829 37,576 Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 23,188 29,398 Total liabilities 4,329,871 4,212,127 Common stock 1,677 1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,614,927 1,605,890 Retained earnings 19,006 41,607 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,796) (5,028) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,582,814 1,644,143 Non-controlling interests 646 1,099 Total shareholders' equity 1,583,460 1,645,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,913,331 $ 5,857,369





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended (in thousands) June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (22,616 ) $ 15,235 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 71,110 50,275 Trade name impairment 125,450 — Non-cash lease cost 35,049 37,938 Loss on foreign denominated transactions 14,908 5,707 Gain on derivatives not designed as hedges — (425 ) Bad debt expense 936 1,739 Asset impairment costs 16 3,431 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 4,565 3,619 Benefit (provision) for deferred income taxes (31,908 ) 4,742 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 45,576 Other, net (1,925 ) 1,375 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable, net (61,461 ) (24,174 ) Inventory (6,899 ) (396 ) Prepaid and other assets (19,082 ) (20,885 ) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (1,321 ) 12,548 Deferred commissions (178 ) (809 ) Deferred revenue 497 2,994 Accounts payable 20,209 3,860 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (45,950 ) 9,707 Income tax receivable 19,640 3,665 Operating lease liabilities (25,651 ) (31,034 ) Cash provided by operating activities 75,389 124,688 Cash flows from investing activities: — Capital expenditures (148,763 ) (46,222 ) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (394,388 ) (205,556 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 56,083 49,166 Proceeds from sale of company-operated stores — 5,775 Proceeds from disposition of Denmark car wash operation 1,551 — Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 632 — Cash used in investing activities (484,885 ) (196,837 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs — (2,408 ) Repayment of long-term debt (9,682 ) (712,649 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 105,000 213,800 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt — (152,800 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (1,156 ) (1,127 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — 661,500 Net proceeds from underwriters' exercise of over-allotment option — 99,225 Repurchases of common stock — (43,040 ) Payment for termination of interest rate swaps — (21,826 ) Stock option exercises 188 — Other, net (36 ) 152 Cash provided by financing activities 94,314 40,827 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (4,454 ) 1,813 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (319,636 ) (29,509 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 523,414 172,611 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 38,586 19,369 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792 15,827 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 562,792 207,807 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 197,853 147,257 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 44,511 30,882 Restricted cash, end of period 792 159 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 243,156 $ 178,298





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Net income (loss) $ (57,044) $ 35,168 $ (22,616) $ 15,235 Acquisition related costs(a) 3,338 389 7,656 2,038 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,719 2,522 2,585 2,553 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,217 3,358 8,310 5,843 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 4,233 1,028 6,851 2,011 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e) 13,937 (5,229) 14,908 5,282 Trade name impairment(f) 125,450 — 125,450 — Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(g) (5,938) 3,478 (6,062) 2,692 Loss on debt extinguishment(h) — 78 — 45,576 Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(i) 5,930 5,558 11,072 9,210 Provision for uncertain tax positions(j) — — 76 — Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 95,842 46,350 148,230 90,440 Tax impact of adjustments(k) (36,184) (4,441) (40,796) (18,082) Adjusted net income 59,658 41,909 107,434 72,358 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest — (36) (15) (30) Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 59,658 $ 41,945 $ 107,449 $ 72,388 Adjusted earnings per share Basic(1) $ 0.36 $ 0.25 $ 0.65 $ 0.45 Diluted(1) $ 0.35 $ 0.25 $ 0.63 $ 0.44 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 162,781 162,626 162,772 158,727 Diluted 166,659 166,512 166,692 162,271

(1) Adjusted earnings per share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1.3 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 25, 2022, respectively, and adjusted net income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1.1 million and $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 25, 2022, respectively.





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

Net Income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Net income (loss) (57,044) $ 35,168 $ (22,616) $ 15,235 Income tax expense (18,848) 17,011 (5,880) 12,565 Interest expense, net 26,270 16,612 51,623 34,702 Depreciation and amortization 38,087 26,423 71,110 50,275 EBITDA (11,535) 95,214 94,237 112,777 Acquisition related costs(a) 3,338 389 7,656 2,038 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 1,719 2,522 2,585 2,553 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,217 3,358 8,310 5,843 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 4,233 1,028 6,851 2,011 Foreign currency transaction loss, net(e) 13,937 (5,229) 14,908 5,282 Trade name impairment(f) 125,450 — 125,450 — Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, impairment and closed store expenses(g) (5,938) 3,478 (6,062) 2,692 Loss on debt extinguishment(h) — 78 — 45,576 Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,421 $ 100,838 $ 253,935 $ 178,772

Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the consolidated statement of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. Consists of discrete items and project costs, including (i) third-party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives, and (ii) other miscellaneous expenses, including non-capitalizable expenses relating to the Company’s initial public offering and other strategic transactions Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments. Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense. Represents foreign currency transaction gains/losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans. These losses are partially offset by unrealized gains/losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts. Relates to an impairment of certain Car Wash trade names as the Company elected to discontinue their use. Relates to (gain) loss on sale leasebacks, the discontinuation of the use of a trade name, as well as impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations. Also represents lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates. Represents the write-off of debt issuance costs associated with early termination of debt. Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the consolidated statements of operations. Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties. Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions and valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36%, depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 June 25, 2022 June 26, 2021 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Maintenance $ 64,076 $ 44,561 $ 116,561 $ 85,001 Car Wash 53,677 43,069 109,397 77,224 Paint, Collision & Glass 32,916 21,856 61,928 39,495 Platform Services 20,541 17,602 34,706 28,610 Corporate and other (35,123) (25,845) (67,485) (50,864) Store opening costs (666) (405) (1,172) (694) Adjusted EBITDA $ 135,421 $ 100,838 $ 253,935 $ 178,772





DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended June 25, 2022 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Store sales Franchise stores $ 230,505 $ — 672,616 $ 129,928 $ 1,033,049 Company-operated stores 168,648 101,796 52,120 1,392 323,956 Independently operated Stores — 54,942 — — 54,942 Total System-wide Sales $ 399,153 $ 156,738 $ 724,736 $ 131,320 $ 1,411,947 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,001 — 1,611 201 2,813 Company-operated stores 558 356 160 1 1,075 Independently operated Stores — 718 — — 718 Total Store Count 1,559 1,074 1,771 202 4,606 Three months ended June 26, 2021 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Store sales Franchise stores $ 195,083 $ — $ 584,559 $ 116,010 $ 895,652 Company-operated stores 126,107 65,704 $ 13,019 $ 1,463 206,293 Independently operated Stores — 56,379 — — 56,379 Total System-wide Sales $ 321,190 $ 122,083 $ 597,578 $ 117,473 $ 1,158,324 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 981 — 1,622 199 2,802 Company-operated stores 504 246 33 1 784 Independently operated Stores — 733 — — 733 Total Store Count 1,485 979 1,655 200 4,319

62 Drive N Style stores are included in the Maintenance store count for the three months ended June 26, 2021 as previously reported, but none are included in store count for the three months ended June 25, 2022 as they are held for sale.





Six months ended June 25, 2022 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Store sales Franchise stores $ 430,789 $ — $ 1,291,585 $ 219,570 $ 1,941,944 Company-operated stores 325,476 196,291 92,118 2,544 616,429 Independently operated Stores — 118,031 — — 118,031 Total System-wide Sales $ 756,265 $ 314,322 $ 1,383,703 $ 222,114 $ 2,676,404 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,001 — 1,611 201 2,813 Company-operated stores 558 356 160 1 1,075 Independently operated Stores — 718 — — 718 Total Store Count 1,559 1,074 1,771 202 4,606 Six months ended June 26, 2021 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Store sales Franchise stores $ 358,937 $ — $ 1,115,062 $ 184,384 $ 1,658,383 Company-operated stores 240,174 122,753 24,949 $ 2,446 390,322 Independently operated Stores — 112,542 — — 112,542 Total System-wide Sales $ 599,111 $ 235,295 $ 1,140,011 $ 186,830 $ 2,161,247 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 981 — 1,622 199 2,802 Company-operated stores 504 246 33 1 784 Independently operated Stores — 733 — — 733 Total Store Count 1,485 979 1,655 200 4,319

62 Drive N Style stores are included in the Maintenance store count for the six months ended June 26, 2021 as previously reported, but none are included in store count for the six months ended June 25, 2022 as they are held for sale.