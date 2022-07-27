With 10.1% CAGR, In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size worth USD 36.39 Billion by 2026

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in vitro fertilization market size is prophesized to reach USD 36.39 billion by 2026, with a CAGR 10.1% by 2026. This is attributable to the increasing cases of infertility among people worldwide. This is more common in males than female partners. The market value was USD 16.89 billion in 2018. IVF is a fertilization process wherein sperm and eggs are retrieved as a sample and are combined manually in laboratories. Various studies show that almost half a million babies are born by this process or other assistant reproductive processes. Such factors are responsible for the in vitro fertilization market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ latest report, titled, “In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Conventional IVF, and IVF with ICSI), By Procedure (Fresh Non-donor, Frozen Non-donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor), By End User (Hospitals, and Fertility Clinics) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026” provides a 360-degree overview of the market and its parameters. These include growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also provides detailed segmentation of the market with market figures such as base and forecast figure and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) as well. Besides this, the report provides interesting insights into the market, key industry developments, and other IVF market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.





Significant Industry Developments in In Vitro Fertilization Market:

May 2019 – A new embryo screening test was developed by scientists at Monash IVF for reducing the risk of miscarriage at the time of IVF treatment.

July 2019 – The opening of a new full-service IVF center at the Westshore office at Tampa, Florida, was announced by Shady Grove Fertility. The main objective behind the opening of this center is to offer affordable and high-quality fertility treatment options to the regional people.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 10.1% 2026 Value Projection USD 36.39 Billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 16.89 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 150 Key Players Monash IVF, Ovation Fertility, Bloom IVF Centre, Shady Grove Fertility, Bangkok IVF center, Boston IVF, Pelargos IVF, RSMC, Group Ambroise Paré Clinic Growth Drivers The rising prevalence of infertility in countries such as China, U.S, UK and Japan is expected to fuel the demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment during the forecast period. The increasing trend of delaying pregnancy is resulting in infertility that is subsequently increasing the adoption rate of IVF treatment on a global basis Europe generated a revenue of USD 7.57 billion in 2018 and dominated the vitro fertilization market share in 2018.





Global In Vitro Fertilization Market Report 2022 -2028 contains systematic and point to point information regarding to In Vitro Fertilization Market growth. The report contains brief Introduction, Market analysis by types, applications and regions. Report also contains top Manufacturers Profiles (Name of the manufacturer, Business Overview, Type and Applications and Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share). Report also provide global and regional Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers with In Vitro Fertilization Market Analysis Value and next four Years forecast value.

Europe to Dominate the Market with Maximum Number of Treatment Cases Registered

Europe holds a dominant in vitro fertilization market share with a revenue of USD 7.57 billion generated in the year 2018. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of infertility and the increasing popularity of IVF treatment in the region. On the other side, the market in North America will witness steady growth on account of the high cost associated with ICSI and IVF treatment. As per the FertilityIQ data, 2017, in the U.S., the average expenditure of a patient undergoing a single IVF cycle is USD 22,000. Thus, patients in the U.S are travelling to other countries for IVF treatment citing lower costs.

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Type Conventional IVF

IVF with ICSI By Procedure Fresh Non-donor

Frozen Non-donor

Fresh Donor

Frozen Donor By End User Hospitals

Fertility Clinics By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa





In Vitro Fertilization Market Vendors include:

Monash IVF

Ovation Fertility

Bloom IVF Centre

Shady Grove Fertility

Bangkok IVF center

Boston IVF

Pelargos IVF

RSMC

Group Ambroise Paré Clinic

Other Service Providers

