Medical Tape Market Size [2021-2028] worth USD 1.61 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0%

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global “ Medical Tape Market Size ” is expected to rise during the forecast period due to increasing number of surgeries and utilization of these tapes. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Medical Tape Market, 2021-2028". As per the report, the medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.

Medical tapes have rising demand and applications in wound care and wound supportive closure. These tapes are also highly used in patient monitoring and wearable devices such as electrode fixtures, ostomy bags, and splint attachments. Also, the tapes are selected on the basis of porosity, water resistance, shear strength, and adhesive strengths. Increasing utilization of these tapes in surgeries and the rising number of surgical procedures are expected to boost the market during the projected period.





Key Industry Development

December 2021: Boyd Corporation announced the acquisition of MBK Tape Solutions to expand wearable technologies such as biosensor, transdermal patches, and medical wearable expertise.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 1.61 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.14 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 128





Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Number of Hospitals To Stimulate Market Growth

The market is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of hospitals in the segmented regions. Also, developing healthcare infrastructure in developed and developing countries is expected to boost the product demand in the coming years. Furthermore, surgical procedures have increased post-pandemic, thereby increasing product demand and ensuring market growth. Rising technological advancements encourage the key players to adopt new technical alternatives and enhance their product portfolio. These factors are likely to ensure the global medical tape market growth during the projected period.

Report Coverage

The Medical Tape Market report provides factual information and statistical data about market development and recent trends in the industry. Also, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the market development and business growth strategies to overcome the losses faced during the pandemic. Furthermore, drivers and restraints affecting the market growth are discussed in the report to analyze potential market growth opportunities. The report aims to provide complete information regarding market development and optimum business strategies implemented by the key players.





Market Segmentations:

Segmentation By Material Paper

Plastic

Fabric

Others By Application Post-Operative Care

Wound Care

IV Set Placement

Others By End-User Hospitals & ASCs

Clinics

Others By Geography North America (By Material, Application, End-User, and Country)

Europe (By Material, Application, End-User, and Country/Sub-region)

Asia Pacific (By Material, Application, End-User, and Country/Sub-region)

Latin America (By Material, Application, End-User, and Country/Sub-region)

Middle East & Africa (By Material, Application, End-User, and Country/Sub-region





Competitive Landscape

Brand Acquisition Allow Key Players to Propel Growth

Key players in the market implement several business growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. These strategies allow key players to expand their business reach and implement innovative ideas to develop the products. Implementing innovative product development ideas allow key players to propel growth by attracting global customers and satisfying their needs.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Medical Tape Market

Cardinal Health (Ohio, U.S.)

3M (Minnesota, U.S.)

Beiersdorf (Hamburg, Germany)

Smith and Nephew (London, U.K.)

McKesson Corporation (Texas, U.S.)

Medtronic PLC (Dublin, Ireland)

Medline Industries (Illinois, U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (California, U.S.)

Nichiban (Tokyo, Japan)

Paul Hartmann AG (Heidenheim, Germany)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Osaka, Japan)

Scapa Group PLC (Ashton-under-Lyne, U.K.)

Key questions answered in the report:

How big is the Medical Tape Market?

The medical tape market size was USD 1.10 billion in 2020. The market size is expected to rise from USD 1.14 billion in 2021 to USD 1.61 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the projected period.

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

North America holds the highest global medical tape market share during the forecast period And Europe holds the second-largest position in the global market.

