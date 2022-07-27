NOTICE ON POSTPONMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF THIRD TRANCHE OF BONDS

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.



The Issuer would like to inform you that the Subscription Period of the third Tranche of Bonds expected to be opened on 8 August 2022 and closed on 29 August 2022 as prescribed in the Prospectus, will be postponed to autumn of 2022.



Updated information on the third Tranche of Bonds will be disclosed in the supplement to the Prospectus to be prepared and published by the Issuer in accordance with the applicable laws and Prospectus before opening of the Subscription Period of the third Tranche of Bonds.



The postponement of the third Tranche of Bonds will not affect the Issuer's objectives and business continuity.







