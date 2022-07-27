Downhole Tools Market Size Worth USD 5.30 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 8.6% CAGR: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global downhole tools market size is projected to reach USD 5.30 billion by the end of 2027. The market size stood at USD 4.06 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The increasing hydrocarbon exploration activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Downhole Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Tool Type (Drilling Tools, Pressure & Flow Control Tools, Handling Tools, Impurity Control Tools, and Others), By Application (Well Drilling, Well Completion, Well Intervention, Well Production, Formation & Evaluation), By Location (Onshore and Offshore {Shallow Water, Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater}) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.”

Industry Developments:

April 2020: Maersk Drilling announced that it has received an early contract termination for two rigs. BG International Limited terminated the contract for the semi-submersible Maersk Developer with immediate effect.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Market Growth Factors:

Despite the Negativities, Few Companies Still Continuing Drilling Activities

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Although the coronavirus outbreak has had a negative influence on the overall market, the constant need for resources such as oil and gas will prove beneficial for large scale companies. In March 2020, Maersk Drilling secured a new contract for the offshore project in Egypt. The company announced that it secured a one-well contract for the semi-submersible rig Maersk Discoverer. The contract is said to be worth an estimated USD 3.8 million. The company is hopeful that the coronavirus outbreak will not affect its operations and plans to begin work in the March 2020. Maersk’s latest contract for offshore drilling in Egypt will not just benefit the company, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

Downhole tools are equipment used in oil and gas exploration activities, particularly for drilling. The equipment is also used for well intervention and workover activities. The massive global demand for oil and gas as well as hydrocarbon has led to a wider adoption for the devices across the world. The rising demand for oil and gas has attracted massive investments from large scale companies. The presence of several large scale companies will subsequently contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. The increasing hydrocarbon exploration activities, coupled with the emphasis on the use of sustainable energy will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The ability of downhole tools to minimize the overall costs associated with oil and gas drilling activities will contribute to the growing adoption for the devices across the world.





Regional Insights:

North America to Witness Significant Growth; Emphasis on Hydrocarbon Exploration Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America is likely to emerge as the dominant region. The increasing emphasis on exploration of hydrocarbon reserves will aid the growth of the market in this region. Due to the high potential that hydrocarbons present, several large scale companies are focused on exploration of hydrocarbon and research activities associated with the same, with a bid to acquiring a wider consumer base. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 1.47 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Although the market will witness a slight downfall in 2019, newer opportunities will help the market recover after the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control. The market in Asia Pacific derives growth from the constantly rising population and the subsequently rising demand for oil and gas resources in numerous countries across this region.

COVID-19 Impact:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

National Oilwell Varco

Schoeller-Bleckmann Sales

Weatherford

Core Laboratories

Baker Hughes

Hunting PLC

Schlumberger

RPC, Inc.

APS Technology Inc.

Flotek Industries, Inc.

TechnipFMC

United Drilling Tools Ltd

Rival Downhole Tools

Downhole Tools Market Segmentation:

By Tool Type:

Drilling Tools

Pressure & Flow Control Tools

Handling Tools

Impurity Control Tools

Others

By Application:

Well Drilling

Well Completion

Well Intervention

Well Production

Formation & Evaluation

By Location:

Onshore

Offshore

