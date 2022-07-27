Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $980.8 million, up 14.0% compared to $860.3 million in the second quarter of 2021

Gross profit of $216.9 million, or 22.1% of net revenue, up 9.0% compared to $199.0 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021

Net income of $33.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $31.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $85.2 million, or 8.7% of net revenue, up 17.0% compared to $72.8 million, or 8.5% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021

Cash flow from operations of $104.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2021

Cash balances were $204.0 million at the end of the second quarter

Completed the acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network for $60.0 million, financed through cash balances on hand



John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Overall the second quarter was very productive for the Option Care Health team. We continue to execute on our purpose of providing extraordinary care that changes lives. Despite continued inflationary challenges, we delivered strong financial results and we believe we are well positioned going into the second half of the year.”

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, Option Care Health is increasing its guidance and now expects to generate:

Net Revenue of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $342 million

Cash Flow from Operations of at least $250 million



Conference Call

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning our full year 2022 guidance and our expectations regarding industry and macroeconomic trends and our operating performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,046 $ 119,423 Accounts receivable, net 362,772 338,242 Inventories 231,766 183,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,555 69,496 Total current assets 877,139 710,256 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 105,210 111,535 Intangible assets, net 23,161 21,433 Referral sources 352,368 344,587 Goodwill 1,512,246 1,477,564 Other noncurrent assets 115,788 125,543 Total noncurrent assets 2,108,773 2,080,662 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,985,912 $ 2,790,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 380,516 $ 279,246 Other current liabilities 174,792 180,449 Total current liabilities 555,308 459,695 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,059,017 1,059,900 Other noncurrent liabilities 86,593 95,437 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,145,610 1,155,337 Total liabilities 1,700,918 1,615,032 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,284,994 1,175,886 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,985,912 $ 2,790,918

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUE $ 980,820 $ 860,272 $ 1,896,604 $ 1,619,509 COST OF REVENUE 763,920 661,304 1,478,768 1,255,068 GROSS PROFIT 216,900 198,968 417,836 364,441 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 141,787 134,257 275,756 254,297 Depreciation and amortization expense 16,037 16,619 30,759 32,958 Total operating expenses 157,824 150,876 306,515 287,255 OPERATING INCOME 59,076 48,092 111,321 77,186 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (12,765 ) (17,236 ) (25,011 ) (36,717 ) Other, net 1,327 1,691 2,596 (9,505 ) Total other expense (11,438 ) (15,545 ) (22,415 ) (46,222 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,638 32,547 88,906 30,964 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,709 731 24,702 2,009 NET INCOME $ 33,929 $ 31,816 $ 64,204 $ 28,955 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.16 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.18 $ 0.35 $ 0.16 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 180,621 179,843 180,293 179,826 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 181,618 181,037 181,176 180,975

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 64,204 $ 28,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 33,249 35,705 Other non-cash adjustments 44,371 22,688 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (22,950 ) (9,866 ) Inventories (48,671 ) (14,651 ) Accounts payable 100,924 26,532 Other (34,173 ) 2,671 Net cash provided by operating activities 136,954 92,034 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (10,055 ) (6,808 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59,897 ) (18,852 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,952 ) (25,660 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt — 355,200 Retirement of debt obligations — (352,009 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises 20,098 — Other financing cash flows (2,477 ) (11,304 ) Net cash used in financing activities 17,621 (8,113 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 84,623 58,261 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 119,423 99,265 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 204,046 $ 157,526

