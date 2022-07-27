Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $980.8 million, up 14.0% compared to $860.3 million in the second quarter of 2021
  • Gross profit of $216.9 million, or 22.1% of net revenue, up 9.0% compared to $199.0 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Net income of $33.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $31.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $85.2 million, or 8.7% of net revenue, up 17.0% compared to $72.8 million, or 8.5% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021
  • Cash flow from operations of $104.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2021
  • Cash balances were $204.0 million at the end of the second quarter
  • Completed the acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network for $60.0 million, financed through cash balances on hand

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Overall the second quarter was very productive for the Option Care Health team. We continue to execute on our purpose of providing extraordinary care that changes lives. Despite continued inflationary challenges, we delivered strong financial results and we believe we are well positioned going into the second half of the year.”

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, Option Care Health is increasing its guidance and now expects to generate:

  • Net Revenue of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $342 million
  • Cash Flow from Operations of at least $250 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning our full year 2022 guidance and our expectations regarding industry and macroeconomic trends and our operating performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

  Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 (unaudited)  
 June 30, December 31,
  2022  2021
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$204,046 $119,423
Accounts receivable, net 362,772  338,242
Inventories 231,766  183,095
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,555  69,496
Total current assets 877,139  710,256
    
NONCURRENT ASSETS:   
Property and equipment, net 105,210  111,535
Intangible assets, net 23,161  21,433
Referral sources 352,368  344,587
Goodwill 1,512,246  1,477,564
Other noncurrent assets 115,788  125,543
Total noncurrent assets 2,108,773  2,080,662
TOTAL ASSETS$2,985,912 $2,790,918
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$380,516 $279,246
Other current liabilities 174,792  180,449
Total current liabilities 555,308  459,695
    
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,059,017  1,059,900
Other noncurrent liabilities 86,593  95,437
Total noncurrent liabilities 1,145,610  1,155,337
Total liabilities 1,700,918  1,615,032
    
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,284,994  1,175,886
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$2,985,912 $2,790,918
      

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 


 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021   2022   2021 
NET REVENUE$980,820  $860,272  $1,896,604  $1,619,509 
COST OF REVENUE 763,920   661,304   1,478,768   1,255,068 
GROSS PROFIT 216,900   198,968   417,836   364,441 
        
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:       
Selling, general and administrative expenses 141,787   134,257   275,756   254,297 
Depreciation and amortization expense 16,037   16,619   30,759   32,958 
Total operating expenses 157,824   150,876   306,515   287,255 
OPERATING INCOME 59,076   48,092   111,321   77,186 
        
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):       
Interest expense, net (12,765)  (17,236)  (25,011)  (36,717)
Other, net 1,327   1,691   2,596   (9,505)
Total other expense (11,438)  (15,545)  (22,415)  (46,222)
        
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 47,638   32,547   88,906   30,964 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 13,709   731   24,702   2,009 
NET INCOME$33,929  $31,816  $64,204  $28,955 
        
Earnings per share, basic$0.19  $0.18  $0.36  $0.16 
Earnings per share, diluted$0.19  $0.18  $0.35  $0.16 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 180,621   179,843   180,293   179,826 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 181,618   181,037   181,176   180,975 
                

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022   2021 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net income$64,204  $28,955 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:   
Depreciation and amortization expense 33,249   35,705 
Other non-cash adjustments 44,371   22,688 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Accounts receivable, net (22,950)  (9,866)
Inventories (48,671)  (14,651)
Accounts payable 100,924   26,532 
Other (34,173)  2,671 
Net cash provided by operating activities 136,954   92,034 
    
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Acquisition of property and equipment (10,055)  (6,808)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (59,897)  (18,852)
Net cash used in investing activities (69,952)  (25,660)
    
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Proceeds from debt    355,200 
Retirement of debt obligations    (352,009)
Proceeds from warrant exercises 20,098    
Other financing cash flows (2,477)  (11,304)
Net cash used in financing activities 17,621   (8,113)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 84,623   58,261 
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 119,423   99,265 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD$204,046  $157,526 
        

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

 


 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2022  2021  2022  2021
Consolidated net income$33,929 $31,816 $64,204 $28,955
Interest expense, net 12,765  17,236  25,011  36,717
Income tax expense 13,709  731  24,702  2,009
Depreciation and amortization expense 17,270  17,989  33,249  35,705
Consolidated EBITDA 77,673  67,772  147,166  103,386
        
EBITDA adjustments       
Stock-based incentive compensation 4,398  2,525  8,576  3,730
Loss on extinguishment of debt       12,403
Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 3,105  2,526  7,216  5,534
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA$85,176 $72,823 $162,958 $125,053
        