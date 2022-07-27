Atsena Therapeutics Announces Opening of New Office and Laboratory Space in North Carolina’s Research Triangle

DURHAM, N.C., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atsena Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on bringing the life-changing power of genetic medicine to reverse or prevent blindness, today announced the grand opening of its new office and laboratory in the Alexandria Center® for Advanced Technologies – Research Triangle. The occasion was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday.



The new state-of-the-art facility consists of approximately 20,000 square feet of laboratory and office space to accommodate research and corporate functions of Atsena’s rapidly expanding team. The company is strategically located on a dynamic campus in the Research Triangle, providing access to top talent and gene therapy expertise in the thriving innovation hub.

“Our new integrated office and lab space is an exciting indication of our progress toward bringing life-changing treatments to patients with inherited forms of blindness,” said Patrick Ritschel, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Atsena Therapeutics. “We’re happy to call North Carolina’s Research Triangle our home as it connects us to a flourishing life sciences ecosystem and enables us to tap into leading talent as we continue to grow. At Atsena, we’re proud to have a team of individuals with deep expertise in ophthalmology, AAV gene therapy and CMC who are dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients with vision loss.”

About Atsena Therapeutics

Atsena Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing novel treatments for inherited forms of blindness. The company’s ongoing Phase I/II clinical trial is evaluating a potential therapy for LCA1, one of the most common causes of blindness in children. Its additional pipeline of leading preclinical assets is powered by an adeno-associated virus (AAV) technology platform tailored to overcome significant hurdles presented by inherited retinal disease, and its unique approach is guided by the specific needs of each patient condition to optimize treatment. Founded by ocular gene therapy pioneers Dr. Shannon Boye and Sanford Boye of the University of Florida, Atsena is based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle, an environment rich in gene therapy expertise. For more information, please visit https://atsenatx.com/.

