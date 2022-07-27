Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $26.8 Million or $0.91 Per Diluted Share

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $26.8 million, or $0.91 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, which reflected $18.1 million in merger expenses and $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense tied to the prior year Kentucky Bancshares acquisition. Solid organic loan growth across all markets and increased levels of non-interest income contributed to the second quarter 2022 results.



(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q22

1Q22

2Q21

Net income $ 26,794 $ 7,906 $ 4,184 Net income per share, diluted 0.91 0.29 0.17 Net interest income $ 56,984 $ 48,760 $ 41,584 Provision for credit loss expense(6) (200 ) 2,279 4,147 Non-interest income 21,940 19,203 15,788 Non-interest expenses 44,675 56,297 48,177 Net interest margin 3.20 % 3.11 % 3.36 % Efficiency ratio(4) 56.42 % 82.61 % 83.86 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 7.00 % 6.94 % 8.57 % Annualized return on average equity(7) 14.34 % 4.55 % 3.25 % Annualized return on average assets(7) 1.40 % 0.47 % 0.32 %

“We delivered solid earnings for the second quarter highlighted by the second highest quarterly loan production in our history and significant non-interest income generation,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “On the heels of a record first quarter of legacy loan growth, second quarter loan growth (excluding PPP loans) totaled $64 million and was well diversified across all of our markets. While we anticipated rising interest rates to negatively impact our loan pipelines, this has not been the case as our pipelines to date have remained healthy.”

“Similar to the last several quarters, we again reported record non-interest income for the second quarter of 2022, a compliment to our diversified income revenue streams,” said Hillebrand. “Card income and treasury management fees climbed to new levels at quarter-end, primarily due to increases in new business, volume and usage. Given the volatile stock market during the first half of the year, we are encouraged by the growth in wealth management and trust income, as fee growth was driven by net customer expansion during the quarter. Additionally, our net interest margin (NIM) benefitted from the interest rate increases enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) during the quarter, and we are well-positioned to benefit even further from anticipated future rate increases in the months ahead.”

“In addition to organic growth, I am excited to report our first full quarter reflecting our successful merger with Commonwealth Bancshares (Commonwealth),” Hillebrand continued. “We completed the Commonwealth core conversion at the end of the first quarter and the acquisition is contributing nicely to our operating results. We are a significantly different company today than we were just two years ago. There is still plenty of work to do, but I’m excited about the opportunities this transformation provides for continued long-term growth.”

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $7.58 billion in assets, $4.88 billion in loans and $6.55 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 73 branch offices across three states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint and provide significant growth opportunities in both the banking and wealth management arenas.

Additional key factors contributing to the second quarter of 2022 results included:

Loan growth (excluding PPP loans) totaled $64 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Excluding the Commonwealth acquisition, legacy loans grew by $182 million, or 5%, during the first six months of 2022. Second quarter loan production marked the second highest result in the Company’s history behind the first quarter of 2022.

Deposit balances contracted by $196 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis, attributable to seasonal public funds, time maturities and other deposit fluctuations.

Net interest income increased $15.4 million, or 37%, for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter a year ago, consistent with the $2.20 billion, or 44%, increase in average earning assets and to a lesser the extent, the FRB interest rate hikes.

NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing nine basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.20%.

Despite a slightly worsening economic forecast and qualitative factor additions requiring an increase in provision levels, a $200,000 net reduction in credit loss expense was recorded for the second quarter of 2022, as the release of specific reserves related to several recently acquired loans more than offset any required increases.

Non-interest income increased by $6.2 million, or 39%, over the second quarter of 2021, as customer expansion and recent acquisitions once again drove record quarterly wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees.

Total non-interest expenses remained controlled and consistent with expectations.

Tangible book value per share was $17.59(1) at June 30, 2022, compared to $17.92(1) at March 31, 2022, and $19.16(1) at June 30, 2021. During 2022, tangible common equity and tangible book value have been impacted by the marked increase in interest rates and the related negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income. During the first six months of 2022, equity was reduced by $80 million as a result of unrealized losses in the available for sale debt securities portfolio (net of tax). These securities are either explicitly or implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. government, are highly rated by major rating agencies, and have a long history of no credit losses.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2022 Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased 37%, or $15.4 million, to $57.0 million, driven by higher interest income on non-PPP loans. Organic growth, and to a greater extent the Central/Eastern Kentucky market expansion, have boosted net interest income over the past 12 months.

Total interest income increased by $16.0 million, or 37%, to $59.1 million. Interest income on non-PPP loans increased $16.4 million, or 49%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $1.46 billion, or 44%, increase in average non-PPP loans, and to a lesser extent recent interest rate increases, the average quarterly yield earned on non-PPP loans increased 15 basis points over the past 12 months to 4.15%. PPP interest and fee income totaled $1.2 million and $6.9 million for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Interest income on debt securities increased $4.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. While the average balance of securities increased $948 million over the prior year quarter, the yield earned increased 27 basis points to 1.69%.

Total interest expense increased $606,000, or 40%, to $2.1 million, as the cost of interest bearing liabilities declined one basis point to 0.18%.

NIM decreased 16 basis points to 3.20% for the second quarter of 2022, from 3.36% for the second quarter a year ago. During the quarter, the slowdown of forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition resulted in only a six basis point positive impact to NIM, compared to a 48 basis point positive impact to NIM in the second quarter a year ago.



The Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $500,000 provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures. While the national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6%, the FRB’s June forecast of future unemployment deteriorated from the March forecast, resulting in additional provision for credit loss expense for loans within the CECL allowance model. However, the negative impact of the economic forecast update was more than offset by the release of approximately $3.0 million of specific reserves for individual recently acquired loans that paid off during the quarter, with no loss or charge-off realized by the Company. The increase in provision for credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures was attributed to both increased production and credit availability.

Non-interest income increased $6.2 million, or 39%, to $21.9 million, with the recent acquisitions contributing significantly to revenue growth.

Wealth management and trust income ended very strong at $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, increasing $2.6 million, or 38%, over the second quarter a year ago. The benefit from net new business growth has served to offset lower market performance, which compressed assets under management.

Card income increased $1.5 million, or 45%, over the second quarter of 2021, as card activity continues to benefit from generally strong spending trends and overall inflation in the marketplace.

Treasury management fees increased $457,000, or 26%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. Continued calling efforts and the Company’s ability to generate new fee income has been the catalyst for this remarkable growth.

Mortgage banking income, which primarily consists of gain on sale of loans, net servicing income and mortgage servicing rights amortization, was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from the second quarter a year ago. Overall volume in 2022 has cooled consistent with rising interest rates, while income levels benefitted from better loan pricing and increased net servicing income related to the Commonwealth loan servicing portfolio.

Non-interest expenses declined $3.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2021, to $44.7 million.

Compensation expense increased $6.5 million, or 42%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees associated with the recent acquisitions. Full time equivalent employees increased to 1,018 at June 30, 2022 from 823 at June 30, 2021.

Employee benefits increased $1.1 million, or 32%, compared to the second quarter of 2021, mainly due to the elevated health insurance, 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above-mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.

Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $1.4 million, or 63%, compared to the second quarter a year ago. In connection with the Commonwealth and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, a total of 30 branches were added in addition to operational buildings.

Technology and communication expenses, which includes computer software amortization, equipment depreciation and expenditures related to investments in technology needed to maintain and improve the quality of customer delivery channels, information security and internal resources, increased $1.3 million, or 49%, consistent with an increase in customer accounts through acquisition and organic growth, and core system upgrades.

Card processing expense increased $689,000 consistent with the card income revenue trend discussed previously.

Marketing and business development expense increased $623,000, or 76%, primarily due to increased travel, customer entertainment, community support and advertising expenses.

Intangible amortization expense increased $1.5 million consistent with the increase in customer intangible assets related to the Commonwealth acquisition.

Other non-interest expenses increased $1.1 million, or 76%, primarily due to increased card rewards expense, fraud losses and insurance captive expense.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2022 Compared with June 30, 2021

Total assets increased $1.50 billion, or 25%, year over year to $7.58 billion, boosted by the Commonwealth acquisition and strong organic growth.

Total loans increased $671 million year over year, or 16%, to $4.88 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $1.01 billion, or 26%, over the past 12 months, with approximately $630 million of the growth attributable to the Commonwealth acquisition.

Total investment securities have increased $619 million, or 61%, year over prior year, as the Company acquired $247 million in securities with the Commonwealth acquisition and deployed a significant amount of excess cash into securities.

Total deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 25%, from June 30, 2021 to June 30, 2022, with approximately $1.12 billion of the growth associated with the Commonwealth acquisition.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $5,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Non-performing loans improved to $9.0 million, or 0.19%(2) of total loans outstanding (excluding PPP) compared to $13.9 million, or 0.36%(2) of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at June 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans (excluding PPP) ended at 1.37%(2) at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.55%(2) at June 30, 2021.

At June 30, 2022, the Company remained “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 9.85%(1) and the tangible common equity ratio was 7.00%(1) at June 30, 2022, compared to 10.69%(1) and 8.57%(1), respectively, at June 30, 2021. The increase in interest rates during the second quarter led to outsized unrealized losses within the available for sale debt securities portfolio, with the $80 million decline in accumulated other comprehensive income driving down the tangible common equity ratio.

In May 2022, the board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. The dividend was paid July 1, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2022.

No shares were repurchased in 2022 or 2021 and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2022 Compared with First Quarter 2022

Net interest income increased $8.2 million, or 17%, over the prior quarter to $57.0 million, led by the Commonwealth acquisition and organic loan growth. NIM improved for the second consecutive quarter, increasing nine basis points on a linked quarter basis to 3.20%.

The Company recorded a net benefit of $200,000 for credit losses, which included a $700,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and a $500,000 provision for credit losses expense for off-balance sheet exposures. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a net $2.3 million provision for credit losses, which included a $1.8 million benefit to provision for credit losses on loans and $400,000 benefit to provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures. The reductions were consistent with further stabilization in the FRB’s unemployment forecast, net recoveries, and solid credit quality statistics and were offset by $4.4 million of credit loss expense recorded on loans acquired from Commonwealth.

Non-interest income increased $2.7 million, or 14%, to $21.9 million. Higher wealth management and trust income, card income and treasury management fees all contributed to the quarterly increase.

Non-interest expenses decreased $11.6 million, or 21%, to $44.7 million. There were no merger expenses in the second quarter of 2022, compared with $19.5 million of related expenses in the prior quarter. Compensation expense increased $4.2 million, to $22.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2022, due to the addition of full time equivalent employees in association with the Commonwealth acquisition.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2022, Compared with March 31, 2022

Total assets decreased $194 million, or 2%, on a linked quarter basis to $7.58 billion.

Total loans (excluding PPP) increased $64 million, or 1%, on a linked quarter basis. Total line of credit usage was 41% as of June 30, 2022 and unchanged compared to March 31, 2022. Commercial and industrial line usage declined to 31% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 32% as of March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $196 million, or 3%, on a linked quarter basis attributable to seasonal public funds, time deposit maturities and other fluctuations.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $7.58 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release (In thousands unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Income Statement Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 57,244 $ 41,661 $ 106,188 $ 79,535 Interest income: Loans $ 50,612 $ 40,095 $ 95,355 $ 77,095 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 1,113 84 1,395 150 Mortgage loans held for sale 50 58 74 122 Securities 7,333 2,865 12,268 5,253 Total interest income 59,108 43,102 109,092 82,620 Interest expense: Deposits 1,770 1,435 2,941 2,945 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings 76 9 96 16 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 74 - 250 Subordinated debentures 278 - 311 - Total interest expense 2,124 1,518 3,348 3,211 Net interest income 56,984 41,584 105,744 79,409 Provision for credit losses (6) (200) 4,147 2,079 2,672 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,184 37,437 103,665 76,737 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 9,495 6,858 17,738 13,106 Deposit service charges 2,061 1,233 3,924 2,177 Debit and credit card income 4,748 3,284 8,867 5,557 Treasury management fees 2,187 1,730 4,091 3,270 Mortgage banking income 1,295 1,303 2,298 2,747 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 731 545 1,338 1,009 Bank owned life insurance 270 206 536 367 Other 1,153 629 2,351 1,399 Total non-interest income 21,940 15,788 41,143 29,632 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 22,204 15,680 40,173 28,507 Employee benefits 4,429 3,367 8,968 6,628 Net occupancy and equipment 3,663 2,244 6,688 4,289 Technology and communication 3,984 2,670 7,403 5,016 Debit and credit card processing 1,665 976 3,002 1,681 Marketing and business development 1,445 822 2,217 1,346 Postage, printing and supplies 825 460 1,558 869 Legal and professional 1,027 666 1,677 1,128 FDIC Insurance 536 349 1,181 754 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 89 231 177 262 Capital and deposit based taxes 582 527 1,100 985 Merger expenses - 18,100 19,500 18,500 Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - 474 - 474 Intangible amortization 1,611 127 2,324 204 Other 2,615 1,484 5,004 2,507 Total non-interest expenses 44,675 48,177 100,972 73,150 Income before income tax expense 34,449 5,048 43,836 33,219 Income tax expense 7,547 864 8,992 6,325 Net income 26,902 4,184 34,844 26,894 Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest 108 - 144 - Net income available to stockholders $ 26,794 $ 4,184 $ 34,700 $ 26,894 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.17 $ 1.23 $ 1.14 Net income per share - Diluted 0.91 0.17 1.22 1.13 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.27 0.56 0.54 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,131 24,140 28,186 23,489 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,346 24,379 28,421 23,731 June 30, Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 Investment securities $ 1,625,488 $ 1,006,908 Loans 4,877,324 4,206,392 Allowance for credit losses on loans 66,362 59,424 Total assets 7,583,105 6,088,072 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,121,304 1,743,953 Interest bearing deposits 4,427,826 3,516,153 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 10,000 Subordinated debentures 26,144 - Stockholders' equity 747,131 651,089 Total shares outstanding 29,243 26,588 Book value per share (1) $ 25.55 $ 24.49 Tangible common equity per share (1) 17.59 19.16 Market value per share 59.82 50.89 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Average Balance Sheet Data 2022 2021 2022 2021 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 561,101 $ 313,954 $ 615,878 $ 274,880 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,303 8,678 9,974 11,632 Investment securities 1,741,844 793,696 1,560,873 727,801 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,811 11,924 12,169 11,285 Loans 4,846,013 3,844,662 4,613,264 3,725,871 Total interest earning assets 7,174,072 4,972,914 6,812,158 4,751,469 Total assets 7,651,332 5,226,654 7,264,423 4,970,172 Interest bearing deposits 4,515,563 3,055,360 4,333,153 2,936,334 Total deposits 6,639,458 4,552,583 6,304,678 4,324,647 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings 149,747 66,591 125,545 61,592 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 19,135 - 24,174 Subordinated debentures 26,111 - 17,132 - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,691,421 3,141,086 4,475,830 3,022,100 Total stockholders' equity 749,445 516,427 727,244 480,822 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.40% 0.32% 0.96% 1.09% Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.34% 3.25% 9.62% 11.28% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.20% 3.36% 3.14% 3.38% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.71% 27.48% 27.93% 27.14% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 56.42% 83.86% 68.53% 67.01% Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.85% 10.69% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.00% 8.57% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 10.01% 9.67% Total risk-based capital 12.27% 12.80% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.81% 11.79% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.26% 11.79% Leverage 8.58% 10.26% Loan Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,397,330 $ 1,170,461 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 787,559 604,120 Commercial and industrial 1,090,404 845,038 Commercial and industrial - PPP 36,767 377,021 Residential real estate - owner occupied 533,577 377,783 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 293,852 273,782 Construction and land development 372,197 281,149 Home equity lines of credit 192,102 142,468 Consumer 137,278 105,439 Leases 14,611 14,171 Credit cards 21,647 14,960 Total loans and leases $ 4,877,324 $ 4,206,392 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 7,827 $ 12,814 Troubled debt restructurings - 14 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,176 1,050 Total non-performing loans 9,003 13,878 Other real estate owned 7,601 648 Total non-performing assets $ 16,604 $ 14,526 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.18% 0.33% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22% 0.24% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.36% 1.41% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.44% 1.59% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 737% 428% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (5 ) $ (2,744 ) $ 535 $ (2,750 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.00% -0.07% 0.01% -0.07% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Income Statement Data 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3) $ 57,244 $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 Net interest income $ 56,984 $ 48,760 $ 46,182 $ 45,483 $ 41,584 Provision for credit losses (6) (200) 2,279 (1,900) (1,525) 4,147 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,184 46,481 48,082 47,008 37,437 Non-interest income: Wealth management and trust services 9,495 8,243 7,379 7,128 6,858 Deposit service charges 2,061 1,863 1,907 1,768 1,233 Debit and credit card income 4,748 4,119 4,012 3,887 3,284 Treasury management fees 2,187 1,904 1,871 1,771 1,730 Mortgage banking income 1,295 1,003 1,062 915 1,303 Net investment product sales commissions and fees 731 607 764 780 545 Bank owned life insurance 270 266 272 275 206 Other 1,153 1,198 1,337 1,090 629 Total non-interest income 21,940 19,203 18,604 17,614 15,788 Non-interest expenses: Compensation 22,204 17,969 17,146 17,381 15,680 Employee benefits 4,429 4,539 3,189 3,662 3,367 Net occupancy and equipment 3,663 3,025 2,667 2,732 2,244 Technology and communication 3,984 3,419 2,956 3,173 2,670 Debit and credit card processing 1,665 1,337 1,334 1,479 976 Marketing and business development 1,445 772 1,793 1,011 822 Postage, printing and supplies 825 733 714 630 460 Legal and professional 1,027 650 755 700 666 FDIC Insurance 536 645 706 387 349 Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships 89 88 52 53 231 Capital and deposit based taxes 582 518 549 556 527 Merger expenses - 19,500 - 525 18,100 Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty - - - - 474 Intangible amortization 1,611 713 275 290 127 Other 2,615 2,389 2,436 1,979 1,484 Total non-interest expenses 44,675 56,297 34,572 34,558 48,177 Income before income tax expense 34,449 9,387 32,114 30,064 5,048 Income tax expense 7,547 1,445 7,525 6,902 864 Net income 26,902 7,942 24,589 23,162 4,184 Less: income attributed to non-controlling interest 108 36 - - - Net income available to stockholders $ 26,794 $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 Net income per share - Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.87 $ 0.17 Net income per share - Diluted 0.91 0.29 0.92 0.87 0.17 Cash dividend declared per share 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.27 Weighted average shares - Basic 29,131 27,230 26,492 26,485 24,140 Weighted average shares - Diluted 29,346 27,485 26,800 26,726 24,379 Quarterly Comparison

Balance Sheet Data 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Cash and due from banks $ 88,422 $ 109,799 $ 62,304 $ 84,520 $ 58,477 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks 485,447 641,892 898,888 500,421 481,716 Mortgage loans held for sale 10,045 9,323 8,614 10,201 5,420 Investment securities 1,625,488 1,698,546 1,180,298 1,070,148 1,006,908 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,811 13,811 9,376 9,376 14,475 Loans 4,877,324 4,847,683 4,169,303 4,189,117 4,206,392 Allowance for credit losses on loans 66,362 67,067 53,898 56,533 59,424 Goodwill 202,524 202,524 135,830 135,830 136,529 Total assets 7,583,105 7,777,152 6,646,025 6,181,188 6,088,072 Non-interest bearing deposits 2,121,304 2,089,072 1,755,754 1,744,790 1,743,953 Interest bearing deposits 4,427,826 4,656,419 4,031,760 3,597,234 3,516,153 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 161,512 142,146 75,466 74,406 63,942 Federal funds purchased 8,771 8,920 10,374 10,908 10,947 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 10,000 10,000 Subordinated debentures 26,144 26,045 - - - Stockholders' equity 747,131 758,143 675,869 663,547 651,089 Total shares outstanding 29,243 29,220 26,596 26,585 26,588 Book value per share (1) $ 25.55 $ 25.95 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 Tangible common equity per share (1) 17.59 17.92 20.09 19.63 19.16 Market value per share 59.82 52.90 63.88 58.65 50.89 Capital Ratios Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1) 9.85% 9.75% 10.17% 10.73% 10.69% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.00% 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% 8.57% Average stockholders' equity to average assets 9.79% 10.24% 10.43% 10.75% 9.88% Total risk-based capital 12.27% 12.14% 12.79% 12.61% 12.80% Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital 10.81% 10.66% 11.94% 11.69% 11.79% Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.26% 11.12% 11.94% 11.69% 11.79% Leverage 8.58% 9.34% 8.86% 8.98% 10.26% Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited) Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Quarterly Comparison

Average Balance Sheet Data 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks $ 561,101 $ 671,263 $ 699,222 $ 532,549 $ 313,954 Mortgage loans held for sale 11,303 8,629 12,556 8,875 8,678 Investment securities 1,741,844 1,321,551 1,099,235 1,034,712 793,696 Loans 4,846,013 4,377,930 4,172,676 4,173,260 3,844,662 Total interest earning assets 7,174,072 6,389,882 5,993,065 5,760,760 4,972,914 Total assets 7,651,332 6,872,273 6,406,612 6,139,176 5,226,654 Interest bearing deposits 4,515,563 4,148,716 3,798,666 3,525,785 3,055,360 Total deposits 6,639,458 5,966,178 5,559,577 5,297,917 4,552,583 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased 149,747 101,075 86,911 82,048 66,591 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - 7,174 10,000 19,135 Subordinated debentures 26,111 8,052 - - - Total interest bearing liabilities 4,691,421 4,257,843 3,892,751 3,617,833 3,141,086 Total stockholders' equity 749,445 703,929 668,287 660,099 516,427 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets (7) 1.40% 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% 0.32% Annualized return on average equity (7) 14.34% 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% 3.25% Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent 3.20% 3.11% 3.07% 3.14% 3.36% Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent 27.71% 28.18% 28.65% 27.85% 27.48% Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4) 56.42% 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% 83.86% Loans Segmentation Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied $ 1,397,330 $ 1,397,633 $ 1,128,244 $ 1,142,647 $ 1,170,461 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 787,559 803,181 678,405 652,631 604,120 Commercial and industrial 1,090,404 1,083,980 967,022 910,923 845,038 Commercial and industrial - PPP 36,767 71,361 140,734 231,335 377,021 Residential real estate - owner occupied 533,577 492,123 400,695 398,069 377,783 Residential real estate - non-owner occupied 293,852 297,127 281,018 277,045 273,782 Construction and land development 372,197 346,372 299,206 303,642 281,149 Home equity lines of credit 192,102 186,024 138,976 140,027 142,468 Consumer 137,278 135,198 104,294 104,629 105,439 Leases 14,611 13,952 13,622 12,348 14,171 Credit cards 21,647 20,732 17,087 15,821 14,960 Total loans and leases $ 4,877,324 $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 Asset Quality Data Non-accrual loans $ 7,827 $ 12,494 $ 6,712 $ 5,036 $ 12,814 Troubled debt restructurings - 10 12 13 14 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing 1,176 300 684 - 1,050 Total non-performing loans 9,003 12,804 7,408 5,049 13,878 Other real estate owned 7,601 7,156 7,212 7,229 648 Total non-performing assets $ 16,604 $ 19,960 $ 14,620 $ 12,278 $ 14,526 Non-performing loans to total loans (2) 0.18% 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% 0.33% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.22% 0.26% 0.22% 0.20% 0.24% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2) 1.36% 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% 1.41% Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans 1.37% 1.53% 1.29% 1.35% 1.55% Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 737% 524% 728% 1120% 428% Net (charge-offs) recoveries $ (5) $ 540 $ (1,535 ) $ (1,891 ) $ (2,744 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5) -0.00% 0.01% -0.04% -0.05% -0.07% Other Information Total assets under management (in millions) $ 6,555 $ 7,305 $ 4,801 $ 4,506 $ 4,440 Full-time equivalent employees 1,018 997 820 794 823 (1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy: Quarterly Comparison

(In thousands, except per share data) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a) $ 747,131 $ 758,143 $ 675,869 $ 663,547 $ 651,089 Less: Goodwill (202,524) (202,524) (135,830) (135,830) (136,529) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (30,357) (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) (5,162) Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c) $ 514,250 $ 523,651 $ 534,443 $ 521,846 $ 509,398 Total assets - GAAP (b) $ 7,583,105 $ 7,777,152 $ 6,646,025 $ 6,181,188 $ 6,088,072 Less: Goodwill (202,524) (202,524) (135,830) (135,830) (136,529) Less: Core deposit and other intangibles (30,357) (31,968) (5,596) (5,871) (5,162) Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d) $ 7,350,224 $ 7,542,660 $ 6,504,599 $ 6,039,487 $ 5,946,381 Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b) 9.85% 9.75% 10.17% 10.73% 10.69% Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d) 7.00% 6.94% 8.22% 8.64% 8.57% Total shares outstanding (e) 29,243 29,220 26,596 26,585 26,588 Book value per share - GAAP (a/e) $ 25.55 $ 25.95 $ 25.41 $ 24.96 $ 24.49 Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e) 17.59 17.92 20.09 19.63 19.16 (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance. Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Total Loans - GAAP (a) $ 4,877,324 $ 4,847,683 $ 4,169,303 $ 4,189,117 $ 4,206,392 Less: PPP loans (36,767) (71,361) (140,734) (231,335) (377,021) Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b) $ 4,840,557 $ 4,776,322 $ 4,028,569 $ 3,957,782 $ 3,829,371 Allowance for credit losses on loans (c) $ 66,362 $ 67,067 $ 53,898 $ 56,533 $ 59,424 Total non-performing loans (d) 9,003 12,804 7,408 5,049 13,878 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a) 1.36% 1.38% 1.29% 1.35% 1.41% Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b) 1.37% 1.40% 1.34% 1.43% 1.55% Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a) 0.18% 0.26% 0.18% 0.12% 0.33% Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b) 0.19% 0.27% 0.18% 0.13% 0.36% (3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. (4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a) $ 44,675 $ 56,297 $ 34,572 $ 34,558 $ 48,177 Less: Non-recurring merger expenses - (19,500) - (525) (18,100) Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships (89) (88) (52) (53) (231) Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c) $ 44,586 $ 36,709 $ 34,520 $ 33,980 $ 29,846 Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent $ 57,244 $ 48,944 $ 46,328 $ 45,643 $ 41,661 Total non-interest income 21,940 19,203 18,604 17,614 15,788 Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities - - - - - Total revenue - GAAP (b) $ 79,184 $ 68,147 $ 64,932 $ 63,257 $ 57,449 Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b) 56.42% 82.61% 53.24% 54.63% 83.86% Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b) 56.31% 53.87% 53.16% 53.72% 51.95% (5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized. (6) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows: Quarterly Comparison

(in thousands) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Provision for credit losses - loans $ (700 ) $ 2,679 $ (1,100 ) $ (1,000 ) $ 4,697 Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures 500 (400) (800) (525) (550) Total provision for credit losses $ (200 ) $ 2,279 $ (1,900 ) $ (1,525 ) $ 4,147 (7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact of non-recurring items related to the Commonwealth Bancshares and Kentucky Bancshares acquisitions, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important, as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. Quarterly Comparison

(Dollars in thousands) 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21 9/30/21 6/30/21 Net income attributable stockholders - GAAP (a) $ 26,794 $ 7,906 $ 24,589 $ 23,162 $ 4,184 Add: Non-recurring merger expenses - 19,500 - 525 18,100 Add: Provision for credit losses on acquired loans - 4,429 - - 7,397 Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income - (3,717) - (121) (4,360) Total net income - Non-GAAP (b) $ 26,794 $ 28,118 $ 24,589 $ 23,577 $ 24,327 Total average assets (c) $ 7,651,332 $ 6,872,273 $ 6,406,612 $ 6,139,176 $ 5,226,654 Total average stockholder equity (d) 749,445 703,929 668,287 660,099 516,427 Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c) 1.40% 0.47% 1.52% 1.50% 0.32% Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c) 1.40% 1.66% 1.52% 1.52% 1.87% Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d) 14.34% 4.55% 14.60% 13.92% 3.25% Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d) 14.34% 16.20% 14.60% 14.17% 18.89%