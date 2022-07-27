Saia Reports Record Second Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter were $4.10 compared to $2.34 in the second quarter of 2021.



Highlights from the second quarter operating results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue was $745.6 million, a 30.5% increase

Operating income was $146.0 million, a 76.1% increase

Operating ratio of 80.4 compared to 85.5

LTL shipments per workday increased 1.8%

LTL tonnage per workday increased 2.8%

LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 26.3%

LTL revenue per shipment rose 27.6% to $353.75

“As we continue to emphasize our customer first initiatives, we saw high levels of execution across our organization, fueling our record second quarter financial results,” stated Saia President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe. “Our quarterly revenue of $746 million and our operating income of $146 million are both records for our company, and our operating ratio of 80.4 was more than 500 basis points improved from the prior year quarter. Demand remained fairly consistent across the quarter averaging approximately 32,000 shipments per day and our cargo claims ratio was a solid 0.57%,” said Mr. Holzgrefe.

“In terms of our expansion efforts, four new terminals were opened in the quarter, and we have opened five in total so far this year. Plans are underway for an additional seven to ten terminals to be opened this year,” added Holzgrefe. “Our strategy of expanding our footprint is putting us in a position to be closer to customers, in more markets and therefore provide a higher level of service,” concluded Mr. Holzgrefe.

Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col added, “Enhancing the value proposition to our customers through higher service levels puts us in a good position to charge a more premium rate for that service, and we are seeing the benefit in our LTL revenue per shipment, which grew 27.6% to $353.75. Excluding fuel surcharge LTL revenue per shipment was up 16.1%.” “Despite inflation across our cost structure, we were still able to invest in improving service to support our premium service offering,” concluded Mr. Col.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the second quarter of 2022 with $137.9 million of cash on hand and total debt of $39.3 million, which compares to total debt of $61.0 million and $52.9 million of cash on hand at June 30, 2021.

Net capital expenditures were $155.3 million during the first six months of 2022, compared to $100.0 million in net capital expenditures during the first six months of 2021. In 2022, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be in excess of $500 million.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 181 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,871 $ 106,588 Accounts receivable, net 357,052 276,755 Prepaid expenses and other 41,453 32,912 Total current assets 536,376 416,255 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT: Cost 2,277,527 2,144,528 Less: accumulated depreciation 924,628 864,074 Net property and equipment 1,352,899 1,280,454 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 105,376 107,781 OTHER ASSETS 53,204 40,760 Total assets $ 2,047,855 $ 1,845,250 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 145,298 $ 114,010 Wages and employees' benefits 78,945 73,109 Other current liabilities 74,816 93,268 Current portion of long-term debt 17,935 19,396 Current portion of operating lease liability 22,155 21,565 Total current liabilities 339,149 321,348 OTHER LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, less current portion 21,360 31,008 Operating lease liability, less current portion 85,522 88,409 Deferred income taxes 123,229 124,137 Claims, insurance and other 74,833 60,015 Total other liabilities 304,944 303,569 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 271,395 274,633 Deferred compensation trust (6,103 ) (4,101 ) Retained earnings 1,138,444 949,775 Total stockholders' equity 1,403,762 1,220,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,047,855 $ 1,845,250





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Six Months 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING REVENUE $745,554 $571,333 $1,406,770 $1,055,407 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 295,052 268,786 584,515 513,223 Purchased transportation 91,819 62,481 170,067 107,512 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 145,530 90,664 268,301 175,565 Operating taxes and licenses 15,979 14,559 32,552 28,897 Claims and insurance 14,216 17,328 24,952 28,808 Depreciation and amortization 36,944 34,659 76,896 70,031 Loss (gain) from property disposals, net 21 (69 ) 45 (268 ) Total operating expenses 599,561 488,408 1,157,328 923,768 OPERATING INCOME 145,993 82,925 249,442 131,639 NONOPERATING EXPENSES (INCOME): Interest expense 668 834 1,360 1,686 Other, net 769 (430 ) 1,004 (561 ) Nonoperating expenses, net 1,437 404 2,364 1,125 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 144,556 82,521 247,078 130,514 Income tax expense 35,311 20,047 58,409 30,749 NET INCOME $109,245 $62,474 $188,669 $99,765 Average common shares outstanding - basic 26,507 26,332 26,489 26,309 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,665 26,704 26,662 26,687 Basic earnings per share $4.12 $2.37 $7.12 $3.79 Diluted earnings per share $4.10 $2.34 $7.08 $3.74





Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 207,905 $ 140,140 Net cash provided by operating activities 207,905 140,140 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (156,351 ) (100,202 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,060 236 Net cash used in investing activities (155,291 ) (99,966 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net – – Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,008 3,678 Shares withheld for taxes (11,230 ) (6,350 ) Other financing activity (11,109 ) (9,950 ) Net cash used in financing activities (21,331 ) (12,622 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 31,283 27,552 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 106,588 25,308 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 137,871 $ 52,860







Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Information For the Quarters Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (Unaudited) Second Quarter Second Quarter % Amount/Workday % 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Workdays 64 64 Operating ratio 80.4 % 85.5 % LTL tonnage (1) 1,446 1,406 2.8 22.60 21.97 2.8 LTL shipments (1) 2,048 2,012 1.8 32.00 31.44 1.8 LTL revenue/cwt. $ 25.05 $ 19.84 26.3 LTL revenue/cwt., excluding fuel surcharges $ 19.44 $ 16.92 14.9 LTL revenue/shipment $ 353.75 $ 277.24 27.6 LTL revenue/shipment, excluding fuel surcharges $ 274.60 $ 236.43 16.1 LTL pounds/shipment 1,412 1,397 1.1 LTL length of haul (2) 910 911 (0.1 )



