Nephros Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration and pathogen detection solutions to the medical and commercial markets, today announced that it will file its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 after market close and will host a conference call that same day at 4:30 PM ET.



Participants may dial into the call as follows:

Domestic access: 1 (844) 808-7106

International access: 1 (412) 317-5285

Upon joining, please ask to be joined into the Nephros conference call.

A replay of the call can be accessed until August 17th, 2022 at 1 (877) 344-7529 or 1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and entering replay access code: 6487830.

An audio archive of the call will be available shortly after the call on the Nephros Investor Relations page .

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit us at nephros.com .

Investor RelationsContacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 345-0824

andy.astor@nephros.com