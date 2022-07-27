FirstService Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Operating highlights:



Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues (millions) $ 930.7 $ 831.6 $ 1,765.3 $ 1,542.7 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 91.3 89.9 153.7 149.6 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.12 1.21 1.85 1.87 GAAP Operating Earnings 59.8 61.4 88.9 95.3 GAAP EPS 0.78 0.83 1.09 1.32

TORONTO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $930.7 million, a 12% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 6% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 2% to $91.3 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.12, compared to $1.21 in the prior year quarter. During the second quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $59.8 million, down from $61.4 million in the prior year period. The GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.78 in the quarter, compared to $0.83 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, consolidated revenues were $1.77 billion, a 14% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $153.7 million, up 3%, and Adjusted EPS was $1.85, in line with $1.87 in the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $88.9 million in the current year period, versus $95.3 million in the prior year. The GAAP diluted earnings per share for the six months year-to-date was $1.09, compared to $1.32 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of balanced, double-digit top-line growth across both of our divisions,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “We continue to see strong demand for our services and remain active with recruiting talent to capitalize on the growth opportunities within all of our markets,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded franchise systems and company-owned operations.

FirstService generates more than US$3.4 billion in annual revenues and has approximately 25,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $457.5 million for the second quarter, up 13% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 7%. The strong revenue performance in the quarter was driven by increased labour-related services and contract wins, with particular strength across our markets in the Sun Belt states. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $50.5 million, versus $46.5 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $43.3 million, versus $40.4 million for the second quarter of last year. Operating margins in the division were impacted by ongoing wage inflation and a higher proportion of labour-driven services relative to higher margin ancillaries, compared to the prior year quarter.

FirstService Brands revenues during the second quarter grew to $473.2 million, up 11% relative to the prior year period. Organic growth was 4%, with the balance from recent tuck-under acquisitions. The revenue growth was driven by continued strength across our home improvement service lines, as well as significant growth at our Century Fire operations. Top-line performance in our restoration businesses was relatively in line with prior year, due to the strong prior year quarter comparative from weather-related activity and large loss claims tied to the Texas Freeze event. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $43.9 million, versus $48.2 million in the prior year period. GAAP Operating Earnings were $23.7 million, versus $30.7 million in the prior year quarter. Margins within the division declined due to the combination of softer weather-related claims activity and ongoing growth investments within our restoration operations, as well as inflationary impacts within certain areas of our businesses.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA, were $3.1 million in the second quarter, relative to $4.8 million in the prior year period. On a GAAP basis, corporate costs for the quarter were $7.1 million, relative to $9.8 million in the prior year period. The year-over-year cost decrease was primarily driven by lower compensation expense.

Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 40,506 $ 44,020 $ 59,327 $ 67,863 Income tax 13,944 14,280 20,338 22,000 Other expense (income), net 322 (888 ) (213 ) (2,756 ) Interest expense, net 5,041 3,971 9,407 8,158 Operating earnings 59,813 61,383 88,859 95,265 Depreciation and amortization 26,912 23,674 52,822 46,899 Acquisition-related items 586 (107 ) 2,147 (206 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,035 4,903 9,856 7,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,346 $ 89,853 $ 153,684 $ 149,648

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted earnings per share is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted earnings per share is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share appears below.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of US$) June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings $ 40,506 $ 44,020 $ 59,327 $ 67,863 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (2,450 ) (1,596 ) (3,015 ) (5,363 ) Acquisition-related items 586 (107 ) 2,147 (206 ) Amortization of intangible assets 11,398 10,408 22,864 20,420 Stock-based compensation expense 4,035 4,903 9,856 7,690 Income tax on adjustments (4,012 ) (3,981 ) (8,507 ) (7,309 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (206 ) (177 ) (434 ) (352 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 49,857 $ 53,470 $ 82,238 $ 82,743 Three months ended Six months ended (in US$) June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.78 $ 0.83 $ 1.09 $ 1.32 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.08 0.13 0.17 0.09 Acquisition-related items 0.01 - 0.05 - Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.18 0.17 0.37 0.33 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.07 0.08 0.17 0.13 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.21 $ 1.85 $ 1.87





FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Six months ended June 30 ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 930,707 $ 831,630 $ 1,765,279 $ 1,542,696 Cost of revenues 638,475 554,676 1,214,309 1,045,488 Selling, general and administrative expenses 204,921 192,004 407,142 355,250 Depreciation 15,514 13,266 29,958 26,479 Amortization of intangible assets 11,398 10,408 22,864 20,420 Acquisition-related items (1) 586 (107 ) 2,147 (206 ) Operating earnings 59,813 61,383 88,859 95,265 Interest expense, net 5,041 3,971 9,407 8,158 Other expense (income), net 322 (888 ) (213 ) (2,756 ) Earnings before income tax 54,450 58,300 79,665 89,863 Income tax 13,944 14,280 20,338 22,000 Net earnings 40,506 44,020 59,327 67,863 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 2,450 1,596 3,015 5,363 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 3,490 5,725 7,661 3,910 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 34,566 $ 36,699 $ 48,651 $ 58,590 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.84 $ 1.10 $ 1.34 Diluted 0.78 0.83 1.09 1.32 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.12 $ 1.21 $ 1.85 $ 1.87 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 44,193 43,830 44,139 43,764 Diluted 44,479 44,365 44,490 44,287

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, and contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 145,106 $ 165,665 Restricted cash 36,063 28,606 Accounts receivable 538,507 551,564 Prepaid and other current assets 266,059 218,825 Current assets 985,735 964,660 Other non-current assets 21,666 21,098 Fixed assets 150,129 138,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 165,554 159,730 Goodwill and intangible assets 1,203,841 1,225,469 Total assets $ 2,526,925 $ 2,509,023 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 369,815 $ 386,529 Other current liabilities 147,825 126,460 Operating lease liabilities - current 47,869 48,047 Long-term debt - current 35,568 57,436 Current liabilities 601,077 618,472 Long-term debt - non-current 621,204 595,368 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 128,127 122,337 Other liabilities 77,916 111,919 Deferred income tax 40,679 42,070 Redeemable non-controlling interests 209,534 219,135 Shareholders' equity 848,388 799,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,526,925 $ 2,509,023 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 656,772 $ 652,804 Total debt, net of cash 511,666 487,139 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Six months ended June 30 June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 40,506 $ 44,020 $ 59,327 $ 67,863 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 26,912 23,674 52,822 46,899 Deferred income tax (581 ) (981 ) (1,204 ) (1,730 ) Other 4,703 5,024 11,476 7,998 71,540 71,737 122,421 121,030 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (3,100 ) (46,938 ) 21,734 (38,686 ) Payables and accruals 4,500 18,552 (35,450 ) (8,368 ) Other (11,141 ) 36,661 (45,405 ) 32,747 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,799 80,012 63,300 106,723 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - (37,082 ) - (39,603 ) Purchases of fixed assets (19,795 ) (15,766 ) (36,378 ) (29,103 ) Other investing activities (7,855 ) (2,210 ) (13,969 ) (4,276 ) Net cash used in investing activities (27,650 ) (55,058 ) (50,347 ) (72,982 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (24,181 ) 19,748 5,729 (17,905 ) Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (13,415 ) (2,009 ) (19,179 ) (5,400 ) Financing fees paid - - (2,333 ) - Dividends paid to common shareholders (8,949 ) (7,999 ) (16,981 ) (15,191 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (2,602 ) (5,286 ) (2,602 ) (7,156 ) Other financing activities (930 ) 264 8,942 9,861 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (50,077 ) 4,718 (26,424 ) (35,791 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 503 323 369 533 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,425 ) 29,995 (13,102 ) (1,517 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 196,594 177,426 194,271 208,938 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 181,169 $ 207,421 $ 181,169 $ 207,421 Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended June 30 2022 Revenues $ 457,489 $ 473,218 $ - $ 930,707 Adjusted EBITDA 50,468 43,932 (3,054 ) 91,346 Operating earnings 43,256 23,669 (7,112 ) 59,813 2021 Revenues $ 406,221 $ 425,409 $ - $ 831,630 Adjusted EBITDA 46,494 48,171 (4,812 ) 89,853 Operating earnings 40,404 30,749 (9,770 ) 61,383 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Six months ended June 30 2022 Revenues $ 851,572 $ 913,707 $ - $ 1,765,279 Adjusted EBITDA 80,878 80,014 (7,208 ) 153,684 Operating earnings 66,653 39,420 (17,214 ) 88,859 2021 Revenues $ 756,701 $ 785,995 $ - $ 1,542,696 Adjusted EBITDA 75,901 81,578 (7,831 ) 149,648 Operating earnings 63,648 47,255 (15,638 ) 95,265



