Forbes Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Employers for Women List

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) was named to Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for Women.



Commenting on the recognition, Holly Paul, Chief Human Resources Officer at FTI Consulting, said, “We strive to ensure FTI Consulting is an employer of choice for professionals at all levels. Being selected as a top employer for women reflects our commitment to attracting, developing and retaining high-performing talent so they can help clients address complex challenges and reach their full potential.”

The recognition follows FTI Consulting being named to Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of America’s Best Employers for New Graduates and America’s Best Midsize Employers, as well as to Forbes’ America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list for the seventh consecutive year in 2022. The firm was also named to Consulting magazine’s Best Firms to Work For list for the fourth consecutive year in 2021.

To compile its list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2022, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 50,000 female professionals employed at companies with at least 1,000 workers. The qualifications included direct and indirect recommendations on general work topics and those relevant to women employees. Additionally, recipients were selected from a data index based on the share of women in executive management or board positions within their company. They also rated their perception of other employers in their respective industries.

