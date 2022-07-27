Global Intelligent Power Module Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Verticals to Drive Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Voltage Rating (Up to 600 V, 601-1,200 V, Above 1,200 V), Current Rating, Circuit Configuration (6-Pack, 7-Pack), Power Devices (IGBT, MOSFET), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent power module market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising requirements for power generation through renewable sources, focus of OEMs on providing novel and efficient energy and power monitoring modules as well as surging demand for IPMs in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics vertical are some of the major factors propelling the growth of intelligent power module market.



Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Verticals to Drive Market Growth

Up to 600 V Segment to Hold Largest Market Share by 2027

IGBT Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2022

Industrial Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During 2022-2027

China Intelligent Power Module Market to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Focus of Governments on Generating Power Using Renewable Sources

Surging Global Electric Vehicle Demand

Growing Need for Improving System Reliability and Performance

Compact Design and High Energy Efficiency Features of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Restraints

Slow Adoption of Novel Technologies and Complex Design of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) in Consumer Electronics Industry

Growing Adoption of GaN and SiC Materials in Automobile and Power Semiconductor Applications

Challenges

Designing and Operational Challenges Related to Next-Generation Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Supply Chain Disruptions and Semiconductor Shortage Owing to COVID-19

