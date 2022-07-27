Global Intelligent Power Module Market Report 2022-2027: Increasing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Verticals to Drive Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Voltage Rating (Up to 600 V, 601-1,200 V, Above 1,200 V), Current Rating, Circuit Configuration (6-Pack, 7-Pack), Power Devices (IGBT, MOSFET), Vertical, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent power module market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.8 billion in 2022 to USD 3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising requirements for power generation through renewable sources, focus of OEMs on providing novel and efficient energy and power monitoring modules as well as surging demand for IPMs in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics vertical are some of the major factors propelling the growth of intelligent power module market.

Premium Insights

  • Increasing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules in Consumer Electronics and Industrial Verticals to Drive Market Growth
  • Up to 600 V Segment to Hold Largest Market Share by 2027
  • IGBT Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2022
  • Industrial Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During 2022-2027
  • China Intelligent Power Module Market to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • Rising Focus of Governments on Generating Power Using Renewable Sources
  • Surging Global Electric Vehicle Demand
  • Growing Need for Improving System Reliability and Performance
  • Compact Design and High Energy Efficiency Features of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Restraints

  • Slow Adoption of Novel Technologies and Complex Design of Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs) in Consumer Electronics Industry
  • Growing Adoption of GaN and SiC Materials in Automobile and Power Semiconductor Applications

Challenges

  • Designing and Operational Challenges Related to Next-Generation Intelligent Power Modules (IPMs)
  • Supply Chain Disruptions and Semiconductor Shortage Owing to COVID-19

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Current Rating

7 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Voltage Rating

8 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Circuit Configuration

9 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Power Device

10 Intelligent Power Module Market, by Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
  • CissoID
  • Fuji Electric
  • Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics
  • Hirata Corporation
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Microsemi Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Oztek Corporation
  • Powerex
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Rohm Semiconductor
  • Rongtech Industry
  • Sanken Electric
  • Semikron
  • Sensitron Semiconductor
  • Sino Microelectronics
  • Solitron Devices
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
  • Vincotech-A Group Company of Mitsubishi Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/liiboe

