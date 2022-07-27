Global Product Information Management Market Report 2022: Rising Demand from Flourishing Ecommerce Industry Accelerating Griwth

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Component, Solution (Multi-domain, and Single Domain), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Consumer Goods & retail, IT & Telecom, and Media & Entertainment) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Product Information Management (PIM) market size to grow from USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.8 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period. PIM has enabled organizations to securely manage unstructured product information including product name, title, description, SKU, cost, and pricing. It enables organizations to eradicate ad-hoc processes by providing compliance with major security and regulatory standards.
Research Coverage
The market study covers the PIM market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Premium Insights
- Drastic Geographic Change and Technological Evolution to Drive Product Information Management Growth
- Solutions Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Large Enterprises Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Cloud Segment to Hold Larger Market Share During Forecast Period
- Consumer Goods & Retail Vertical Segment to Hold Largest Market Share During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Pim Solutions from Flourishing Ecommerce Industry
- Increasing Need to Offer Enhanced Customer Services
- Focus on Attaining Seamless Omnichannel Syndication
Restraints
- Misapprehensions Related to Data Security and Privacy Risks
Opportunities
- Incorporation of AI and Ml Capabilities to Improve Information Management and Customer Experience
- Rising Investments in Automation to Enable Quicker Decisions
Challenges
- Varied Data and Government Regulations Across Industries and Regions
- Complex Data Governance and System Integration
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Product Information Management Market, by Component
7 Product Information Management Market, by Deployment Type
8 Product Information Management Market, by Organization Size
9 Product Information Management Market, by Vertical
10 Product Information Management Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Adjacent/Related Market
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Akeneo
- Aprimo
- Catsy
- Censhare
- Contentserv
- Ibm
- Informatica
- Inriver
- Magnitude Software
- Mobius
- Oracle
- Other Players
- Perfion
- Pimcore
- Pimworks
- Plytix
- Profisee
- Sales Layer
- Salsify
- Sap
- Stibo Systems
- Syndigo
- Truecommerce
- Viamedici
- Vinculum
- Winshuttle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2edoy2
