Global Product Information Management Market Report 2022: Rising Demand from Flourishing Ecommerce Industry Accelerating Griwth

The global Product Information Management (PIM) market size to grow from USD 12.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 23.8 Billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period. PIM has enabled organizations to securely manage unstructured product information including product name, title, description, SKU, cost, and pricing. It enables organizations to eradicate ad-hoc processes by providing compliance with major security and regulatory standards.



The market study covers the PIM market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Pim Solutions from Flourishing Ecommerce Industry

Increasing Need to Offer Enhanced Customer Services

Focus on Attaining Seamless Omnichannel Syndication

Restraints

Misapprehensions Related to Data Security and Privacy Risks

Opportunities

Incorporation of AI and Ml Capabilities to Improve Information Management and Customer Experience

Rising Investments in Automation to Enable Quicker Decisions

Challenges

Varied Data and Government Regulations Across Industries and Regions

Complex Data Governance and System Integration

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Product Information Management Market, by Component



7 Product Information Management Market, by Deployment Type



8 Product Information Management Market, by Organization Size



9 Product Information Management Market, by Vertical



10 Product Information Management Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Adjacent/Related Market



14 Appendix



