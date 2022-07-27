Global Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Report 2022-2027: Implementation of Government Regulations & Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market by Component (Services, Software), Delivery (On-premise, Cloud), Product (Standalone, Integrated), Application (Advanced, Therapeutic, Diagnostic), Interactivity (Active, Passive) - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market is projected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027 from USD 1.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.
Software segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
On basis of component the CDSS market is segmented into : services, software, and hardware. In 2021, the services segment accounted for the largest share of this market. Growth in this segment is attributed to the recurring nature of the services such as training and development, installation, consulting, and maintenance.
The On-premise solutions segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the Clinical decision support systems market in 2022
On basis of delivery mode , Clinical decision support systems are delivered to end users through on-premise and cloud-based modes. The on-premise mode of delivery accounted for the largest share of the clinical decision support systems market in 2021. The cloud-based mode of delivery, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR due to lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.
Integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market
Based on product, the CDSS market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2021, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of integrated CDSS in healthcare settings and organizations.
The therapeutic CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on type, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into therapeutic CDSS and diagnostic CDSS. The therapeutic CDSS segment dominated this market in 2021. This segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large share and high growth rate can be attributed to factors such as therapeutic CDSS being preferred by clinicians over diagnostic CDSS as it is better compatible with clinical workflows.
Knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the global Clinical decision support systems market
Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. In 2021, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several benefits of these systems, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning and to make clinical decisions in uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors.
The Active CDSS segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the interactivity level, the CDSS market can be segmented into active CDSS and passive CDSS. The active CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Implementation of Government Regulations & Initiatives to Promote the Adoption of HCIT Solutions
- Increasing Adoption of CDSs-Enabled EHRs
- Growing Collaborations & Partnerships Among Stakeholders
- Growing Incidence of Medication Errors
- Development of Big Data and Mhealth Tools
Restraints
- Data Security Concerns Related to Cloud-Based CDSs
- Inadequate Interoperability
Opportunities
- Growth Potential of Emerging Markets
- Social Media Integration and Rising Technological Advancements
Challenges
- Requirement of High Investments for the Implementation of CDSs Infrastructure
- Shortage of Skilled It Professionals in the Healthcare Industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Component
7 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Product
8 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Type
9 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Model
10 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Delivery Mode
11 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Application
12 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Interactivity Level
13 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Setting
14 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, by Region
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
