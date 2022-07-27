iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

NASHUA, N.H., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on August 10, 2022.

August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET
Domestic: 888-506-0062                
International: 973-528-0011                
Conference ID: 718241        
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/46166                

About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

