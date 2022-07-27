iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 10, 2022

NASHUA, N.H., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market close, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time on August 10, 2022.



August 10, 2022 at 4:30 PM ET

Domestic: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Conference ID: 718241

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2879/46166

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Inquiries:

iCAD Investor Relations

ir@icadmed.com



