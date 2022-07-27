Medaro Provides Update on Technology Development and Field Exploration Programs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted venture aimed at developing innovative spodumene processing technology concurrent with its lithium focused exploration in Canada, is pleased to provide and update on its Double Closed-Loop Chemical Process for Recovering Lithium, Aluminum and Silica from a Calcined Spodumene Concentrate, and our 2022 exploration program.



The development of our technology process for Lithium extraction from Spodumene continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Most of the testing has been completed and we are now focusing on the optimization and refining process. While our attorneys are working on the application for our Provisional Patent, we have engaged multiple third-party laboratories to validate our findings.

The 2022 Field program is well underway and Medaro would like to provide an update as to what has been accomplished, and what will be happening over the next few months;

Yurchison Lake Northern Saskatchewan – Uranium

The exploration work at Yurchison is a two-phase program, where Phase one has been successfully completed on the 15th of July, which included a re-assessment of historical exploration data. Also, a six-person crew completed ground prospecting, mapping, and sampling work to confirm historical mineralization areas and their extensions, as well as sampling new zones and areas of interest with the aid of handheld Scintillometers and Spectrometers. To date 585 soil and rock samples have been collected for laboratory analysis with results expected in four to six weeks.

Phase two of the program is contracted to begin August 5th. This Phase will be an airborne magnetic, very low frequency (VLF) electromagnetic geophysical and radiometric survey to help generate targets for further exploration, and diamond drilling, which is scheduled to last about four weeks.

Superb Lake Thunder Bay, Ontario – Lithium

The field program at Superb Lake has been organized for the 2022 season. A four-person crew spent three weeks prospecting, mapping, and sampling the property, where 161 samples were taken and have been sent to the laboratory for analysis, results are expected in four to six weeks. Phase two of the field program will be a Magnetic and electromagnetic airborne geophysical survey. The Company is in the process of getting proposals from suitable contractors and will award work based on budget and scheduling.

CYR South James Bay – Lithium

A field crew will be mobilized to the CYR project in the second week of August 2022, where a ground geophysical survey will be conducted over 30 days, using ground magnetometer, VLF, and surface radiometrics. The crew will cover the northeastern part of the property in a controlled grid of evenly spaced lines and station length, while concurrently conducting a Geochemical profile over the same grid.

Lac La Motte Val D’Or, Quebec - Lithium

Lac La Motte was a property we optioned back in May of 2022. It is approximately 45 km west of the town of Amos, in an area of significant exploration of Lithium. After an area reconnaissance field prospecting and sampling program to confirm previous data and identify new targets, we mapped out a diamond drill program of eight to ten areas of interest. In June of this year, we contracted Forage Hebert Inc. drilling contractors to conduct a minimum of one thousand meters of Drilling. Hebert was chosen to maximize the value of our contract as they are based in Amos and crews would not need us to provide accommodations as they would commute from home, and mobilization costs would be at a minimum. The rig is a B-20 using NQ core rods, that would provide for ease of transport and site movement and low-cost mobilization. Drilling on the project looks to be wrapping up in the next weeks after drilling an initial ten holes.

Darling Val D’Or, Quebec – Lithium

Medaro Mining just recently optioned the Darling property in the Val D’Or mining area in the prolific lithium exploration area of Northwest Quebec. For more information, please see our news release of July 21st. The Company has planned a field prospecting, mapping, and sampling program for the property which will be implemented during the month of August. A ground magnetic geophysical survey can also be conducted to map structures and extensions of known pegmatite outcrops.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro, stated “Medaro is excited to provide shareholders with an update of our progress to date. We will continue to provide shareholder value through the advancement of our technology program and advancement of our exploration programs in both support of our technology and focus on energy metals. We will continue to focus on adding to our portfolio of projects in these sectors, with a focus on Quebec area projects.”

Qualified Person

Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

