Coveo to Present at Upcoming Growth and Technology Conferences

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that transform search, recommendations, and personalization within digital experiences, today announced that it will be presenting at Oppenheimer’s 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference and Canaccord Genuity’s 42nd Annual Growth Conference being held August 9-10, 2022, and August 8-11, 2022, respectively.



Louis Têtu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Coveo, along with Jean Lavigueur, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting and participating in one-on-one meetings during these conferences, details of which are below.

Conference Details

Oppenheimer’s 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual), August 9-10, 2022

Coveo presentation: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 4:35 pm ET

A webcast link to the presentation is available HERE

A replay of the presentation can be accessed HERE when available after the event



Canaccord Genuity's 42nd Annual Growth Conference, August 8-11, 2022, held in person at the InterContinental Boston

Coveo presentation: Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 9:30 am ET

A webcast link to the presentation is available HERE

A replay of the presentation can be accessed HERE when available after the event



About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy, to serve people the way they expect, and that applied AI is an imperative. Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform. Our SaaS-native, multi-tenant platform injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences. We provide solutions for commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping drive conversion and revenue growth, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction. Our AI powers relevant interactions for hundreds of the world’s most innovative brands and is supported by a large network of global system integrators and implementation partners.

