Good-Loop Makes Key Hires as it Expands its Senior Team Following Series A Round

LONDON and NEW YORK and EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good-Loop – a global ad tech for good company that converts people’s attention to ads into donations to good causes – is expanding its senior team following its Series A round of $6.1M (£4.5M). The B Corp-certified company, aiming to develop solutions that reduce digital advertising’s substantial carbon footprint and better support its growing US client base, today announced it has made several new hires and promotions.

Claire Gleeson-Landry has been promoted to Head of Investment and Sustainable Media, where she will be responsible for driving forward Good-Loop’s green media proposition, which helps marketers measure and reduce the negative environmental impact of their online advertising. Ross Butterfill has joined as Brand Partnerships Lead, while Claire Dillon has been appointed as Head of People.

Good-Loop is also growing its marketing team, with former Unruly VP David Waterhouse joining as Global Communications Director and Charna Walfall joining as Senior Marketing Manager.

“One of the best things about building a business is getting to learn from, and bounce off, all the brilliant people you bring in along the way. By promoting progression from within the business and by bringing fresh talent in from outside, we’re seeing exciting month-on-month growth at a time when demand for responsible media has never been higher,” said Good-Loop CEO and founder, Amy Williams. “Our team is united by an ambition to make the connections between brands and people more meaningful, so I’m really excited to welcome the newest members to join our journey.”

On a mission to move the industry towards climate-friendly advertising, the promotion of former Head of GroupM & Havas Partnerships, Gleeson-Landry, to Head of Investment and Sustainable Media will allow the company to increase its focus on its suite of Green Media Technology solutions, as well as developing trade partnerships with agencies and clients to drive long-term growth.

With over 15 years’ ad tech and advertising experience, Butterfill will be leading the company’s brand partnerships as it expands its green solutions and purpose-powered ad formats globally. Formerly CEO and founder of performance marketing agency New Media Co and Global Director of Digital Marketing for Elekta, he has a wealth of knowledge developing and managing global teams, working with global brands and technologies, connecting with key stakeholders and creating engaging content across various marketing channels.

Moving forward with plans to bolster its international teams and open new offices in New York and Chicago, Claire Dillon, who has over 10 years’ experience of HR both in-house and as a consultant, will be tasked with designing and implementing initiatives to streamline Good-Loop’s working practices, scale its recruitment processes, and embed a culture with employee wellbeing at its heart. Previously, Claire was the Senior People Partner at Speechmatics, and has worked for organisations including the University of Cambridge and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Waterhouse – a former journalist with over 10 years of corporate and commercial marketing and communications experience within the tech and digital marketing industries – will focus on growing Good-Loop’s profile around the world, driving forward the company’s media strategy and developing its internal communication framework. He was formerly the VP of Global Communications for global ad platform Unruly.

Walfall joins as Senior Marketing Manager, where she will be responsible for coordinating Good-Loop’s brand and digital marketing strategies.

Previously a marketing manager for UKHospitality, Walfall has over a decade of experience covering numerous aspects of marketing. Passionate about brand development, she has commissioned and directed a cultural film that supported a rebrand activation strategy for the National Lottery Community Fund and established a brand identity and position in the market for Abacus Ark Nursery Schools.

Good-Loop is a global ad tech for good platform that's on a mission to make advertising better for consumers, brands and the planet.

The B Corps-certified company’s ad formats drive engagement by converting people’s attention into donations to good causes around the world. The company’s green media solutions also enable advertisers to reduce the carbon footprint of their digital advertising.

The company, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social and environmental impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers.

The company has raised more than $5M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid and GOSH. Clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose and H&M.

In February 2022, the company closed a Series A funding round of $6.1M, led by New York-based investment fund, Quaestus Capital Management (QCM), with additional backing from Scottish Enterprise, impact investor SIS Ventures and European ad tech fund First Party Capital, bringing total investment into the ad tech for good platform to $8.2M (£6m) since it was formed in 2016.