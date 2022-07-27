Sensus Healthcare Takes Order for 10 TransDermal Infusion Systems™ Supporting Hair Enhancement Centers Expansion Along with U.SK Under Skin’s Hair-Health Serum

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces the sale of 10 Transdermal Infusion Systems™ to Hair Enhancement Centers (HEC), a rapidly-growing chain of Texas-based hair loss treatment centers. The Systems will be used to non-invasively deliver U.SK Under Skin’s hair-health serum Skin Savers Hair™. U.SK Under Skin is a subsidiary of privately-held EMS Pharma, the largest pharmaceutical company in Brazil and itself a subsidiary of Grupo NC, one of Brazil’s largest conglomerates.

Sensus will deliver two Systems during the third quarter of 2022 and the remaining Systems during the fourth quarter.

“The combination of the hair-health serum from U.SK Under Skin and the state-of-the-art Sensus TransDermal Infusion System ensures that serum is delivered painlessly and quickly deep into the hair follicle,” commented Paul Herchman, chief executive officer of Hair Enhancement Centers. “While HEC executives have more than 35 years of experience in introducing new medical technologies into the global medical marketplace, we rely on a clinical advisory board of leading physicians to evaluate and ultimately recommend the technologies we include in our hair enhancement product offering. I speak for all of us when I say we are very excited to introduce this option for our customers.”

Andre Freund, chief executive officer of U.SK Under Skin USA, said, “The Sensus TransDermal Infusion System is a Class II FDA-cleared biophysical alternative to infuse high molecular weight modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without needles, pain or downtime. When paired with U.SK Under Skin’s targeted Skin Saver ampoules, physicians and aesthetics professionals are able to supercharge the treatments they are already performing, enhancing results and increasing patient satisfaction in an affordable, easy-to-use treatment. The device passes a painless microcurrent through the skin, allowing the Skin Savers to penetrate the intercellular water channels without compromising the skin or the solution. TransDermal Infusion can assist molecules up to 2 million Daltons into the skin for increased bioavailability and a difference in treatment results patients can see quickly.”

“I am impressed with HEC’s progress, expanding from two clinics to nine already so far year to date, with expectations for more clinics over the coming months,” said Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare. “We are delighted to support their future clinic growth with our TransDermal Infusion System to deliver U.SK Under Skin’s hair-health serum. Hair growth renewal is an important indication as it impacts about 50 million American men and 30 million American women with male- or female-pattern baldness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.”

“In addition, our System can painlessly delivery a multitude of drugs for many different medical uses, such as hyperhidrosis, as well as other aesthetic applications,” Mr. Sardano added. “Anytime you can eliminate pain from a procedure, the patients and their doctors gain so much from the application,” continued Mr. Sardano.

About the TransDermal Infusion System

The TransDermal Infusion System is FDA-cleared for use on any part of the body currently treated with needle injections. This permits various fillers and other injectables to be administered without pain and without patient downtime. Faster than traditional iontophoresis, the TransDermal Infusion System allows delivery of drugs that are otherwise not able to be absorbed including Botox®, hyaluronic acid, lidocaine, collagen and others typically used in aesthetic procedures.

About Hair Enhancement Centers

Hair Enhancement Centers was founded on the premise that hair loss is a treatable medical condition. HEC believes its medically supervised clinical hair growth treatments and hair transplant procedures are the best-in-class minimally invasive solutions and options to treat hair loss in men and women of all ages. Hair Enhancement Centers use only FDA-cleared devices and collaborates with respected, national and local physicians to offer breakthrough treatments to their patients. The new line of medical grade hair regrowth products branded as Get Hair™ are designed to enhance the results of its laser and transdermal infusion treatments.

Hair Enhancement Centers has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, Texas one year ago to nine locations, and more to come, providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex. For more information please visit www.hec-usa.com

About U.SK Under Skin

U.SK Under Skin is a premium dermocosmetics brand that combines science and effectiveness with sophistication and luxury. Founded in 2015, Under Skin brings a new concept to the dermocosmetic market: SCIENCE BEHIND THE BEAUTY. Our products carry the signature of Skin Care High Performance and were developed with the tutelage of the most renowned dermatologists, along with the expertise of the Italian research and development laboratory Monteresearch®, based in Milan. Under Skin combines innovative solutions for all skin types along with the latest scientific discoveries to ensure the most efficient products with proven results.

The mission of Under Skin is to introduce innovative, high-performance products and technology to dermatologists through international science and design, allied with luxurious sensory experiences to provide enhanced health, beauty and lifestyle to our consumers. Owned by the Brazilian company Grupo NC, Under Skin is part of one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, EMS Pharma. For more information, please visit www.underskin.com .

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for both oncological and non-oncological conditions. Sensus offers its proprietary low-energy X-ray technology known as superficial radiation therapy (SRT), which is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development, to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and keloids with its SRT-100™, SRT-100+™ and SRT-100 Vision™ systems. With its portfolio of innovative medical device products, including aesthetic lasers and its needleless TransDermal Infusion System™, Sensus provides revolutionary treatment options to enhance the quality of life of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.sensushealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed, ''forward-looking statements.'' In some cases, these statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," “approximately,” "potential" or negative or other variations of those terms or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events, developments, and circumstances relating to Sensus, our industry, and/or general economic or other conditions that may or may not occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines or to a greater or lesser degree than anticipated. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from the forward looking statements contained in this press release, as a result of the following factors, among others: the continuation and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on sales and marketing; our ability to achieve profitability; our ability to obtain and maintain the intellectual property needed to adequately protect our products, and our ability to avoid infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of third parties; the level and availability of government and/or third party payor reimbursement for clinical procedures using our products, and the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if the level of reimbursement declines; the regulatory requirements applicable to us and our competitors; our ability to efficiently manage our manufacturing processes and costs; the risks arising from our international operations; legislation, regulation, or other governmental action that affects our products, taxes, international trade regulation, or other aspects of our business; concentration of our customers in the U.S. and China, including the concentration of sales to one particular customer in the U.S.; and other risks described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

In addition, even if future events, developments, and circumstances are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of such statement, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may be required by applicable law. You should read carefully our "Introductory Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to better understand the risks and uncertainties inherent in our business.

Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Kim Sutton Golodetz

212-838-3777

kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #