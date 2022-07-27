Infinidat to Display the Power of its All-Flash Enterprise Storage Solutions at the Flash Memory Summit 2022

Waltham, Mass., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that next week the company is exhibiting its portfolio of all-flash enterprise storage solutions and participating in more than a dozen panel discussions and presentations at the Flash Memory Summit 2022 in Santa Clara, California, August 2-4. The Infinidat team will be meeting with attendees in Booth #655 on the exhibition floor.



This year's in-person FMS conference will feature sessions on the design, development, integration, marketing strategy, and use cases in support of all-flash platforms and solutions with their related, hardware, software, and services. Infinidat’s presence at FMS includes “Chat with the Experts” sessions, analyst-moderated panel discussions, use case presentations, and technical talks.

Among the several speaking engagements lined up for Infinidat’s executives at the show, the following are highlights, just to name a few:

CMO Panel discussion, moderated by Jay Kramer, FMS Co-Founder and Awards Program Chair Participant: Eric Herzog, CMO, Infinidat



Panel discussion, moderated by Randy Kerns, Senior Strategist and Analyst, Evaluator Group Participant: Ken Steinhardt, Field CTO, Infinidat Topic: “Computational Storage – How will this change the future of enterprise storage in 2 years, 5 years and more”





Panel discussion, moderated by Dave Raffo, Senior Analyst, Evaluator Group



Participant: Erik Kaulberg, VP of Strategy and Alliance Partnerships, Infinidat Topic #1: “Will AI Storage Reside in the Public Cloud?” Topic #2: “Strategies for File Block and Object Storage”



Other topics on which the Infinidat team will voice their perspectives in various sessions include:

“Top Ten Things to Know About Flash”

“Cyber Storage Security”

“Enterprise applications: Use Cases”



The company is bringing its platform innovation, market leadership, and extensive experience in storage to FMS 2022. Infinidat’s broad portfolio of cyber resilient storage solutions include the InfiniBox™ SSA II, InfiniBox®, and InfiniGuard®. Notably, Infinidat’s offerings include 100% availability, unmatched real-world application and workload performance, InfiniSafe® cyber resilience, remote replication, and white glove service and support.

For more information, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

